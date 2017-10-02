USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 8: Southeast

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

Southeast

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

  1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (4-0)
  2. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (3-0)
  3. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (6-0)
  4. Miami Central, Miami (4-1)
  5. Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (5-0)
  6. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (6-0)
  7. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (3-1)
  8. Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala. (5-0)
  9. Lowndes, Valdosta, Ga. (6-0)
  10. Cocoa, Fla. (4-0)

