Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 8: Southwest

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
Southwest
Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
- Allen, Texas (4-0)
- Judson, Converse, Texas (5-0)
- Har-Ber, Springdale, Ark. (5-0)
- Pearl, Miss. (7-0)
- Union, Tulsa, Okla. (5-0)
- Katy, Texas (3-0)
- DeSoto, Texas (4-0)
- West Point, Miss. (6-0)
- West Monroe, La. (6-0)
- Owasso, Okla. (4-1)
