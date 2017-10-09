USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 9: Southwest

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

Southwest

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

  1. Allen, Texas (5-0)
  2. Judson, Converse, Texas (5-0)
  3. Pearl, Miss. (8-0)
  4. Duncanville, Texas (5-0)
  5. Union, Tulsa, Okla. (6-0)
  6. Katy, Texas (3-0)
  7. DeSoto, Texas (5-0)
  8. West Point, Miss.  (7-0)
  9. West Monroe, La. (6-0)
  10. Owasso, Okla. (5-1)

