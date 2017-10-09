Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 9: Southwest

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

Southwest

Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

Allen, Texas (5-0) Judson, Converse, Texas (5-0) Pearl, Miss. (8-0) Duncanville, Texas (5-0) Union, Tulsa, Okla. (6-0) Katy, Texas (3-0) DeSoto, Texas (5-0) West Point, Miss. (7-0) West Monroe, La. (6-0) Owasso, Okla. (5-1)

