Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 9: West

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Super 25 regional rankings in football is selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

RELATED: Super 25 Expert Rankings | Super 25 Computer Rankings

West

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming

Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (6-0) Centennial, Corona, Calif. (4-1) Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (5-2) Centennial, Peoria, Ariz. (7-0) St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif. (5-1) Bingham, South Jordan, Utah (8-0) De La Salle, Concord, Calif. (6-1) St. Louis, Honolulu (7-0) Mission Viejo, Calif. (7-0) Valor Christian, Highlands Ranch, Colo. (6-0)

OTHER REGIONAL RANKINGS:

East

Southeast

Southwest

West

Midwest