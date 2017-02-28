Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 13

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

1. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (28-2)

2. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (27-0)

3. Rutgers Prep, Somerset, N.J. (25-1)

4. Ursuline Academy, Wilmington, Del. (19-1)

5. National Christian, Fort Washington, Md. (23-4)

6. St. Rose, Belmar, N.J. (24-3)

7. North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (22-1)

8. Enfield, Conn. (23-1)

9. Manasquan, N.J. (25-2)

10. Bishop Feehan, Attleboro, Mass. (19-2)

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

1. Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (29-0)

2. Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (29-2)

3. Miami Country Day, Miami (29-1)

4. Monacan, Richmond, Va. (27-0)

5. Norcross, Ga. (27-2)

6. Hamilton Heights Christian, Chattanooga, Tenn. (24-1)

7. Destrehan, La. (33-0)

8. Olive Branch, Miss. (30-1)

9. Southeast Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C. (30-0)

10. Hazel Green, Ala. (36-1)

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

1. Montini Catholic, Lombard, Ill. (32-1)

2. Butler, Louisville (30-2)

3. King, Milwaukee (23-0)

4. Male, Louisville (29-2)

5. Edwardsville, Ill. (29-0)

6. Hopkins, Minnetonka, Minn. (26-0)

7. Arbor Prep, Ypsilanti, Mich. (21-0)

8. Homewood-Flossmoor, Flossmoor, Ill. (23-3)

9. Homestead, Fort Wayne, Ind. (28-2)

10. Indianola, Iowa (23-0)

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

1. Grandview, Aurora, Colo. (23-1)

2. Duncanville, Texas (37-2)

3. South, Wichita, Kan. (20-0)

4. American Fork, Utah (25-1)

5. Ralston Valley, Arvada, Colo. (23-1)

6. North Little Rock, Ark. (26-2)

7. Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas (36-2)

8. Edmond Santa Fe, Edmond, Okla. (23-2)

9. Canyon, Texas (22-3)

10. Hobbs, N.M. (27-1)

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

1. Centennial, Las Vegas (31-2)

2. Clovis West, Fresno, Calif. (28-2)

3. Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (23-2)

4. Long Beach Poly, Long Beach, Calif. (24-3)

5. Central Valley, Spokane Valley, Wash. (24-0)

6. Seton Catholic, Chandler, Ariz. (30-3)

7. Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (31-1)

8. Mission Hills, San Marcos, Calif. (27-2)

9. Carondelet, Concord, Calif. (26-4)

10. Southridge, Beaverton, Ore. (22-2)