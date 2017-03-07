Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 14

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

1. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (31-2)

2. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (30-0)

3. Rutgers Prep, Somerset, N.J. (28-1)

4. Ursuline Academy, Wilmington, Del. (21-1)

5. North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (24-1)

6. National Christian, Fort Washington, Md. (25-5)

7. Manasquan, N.J. (28-2)

8. Enfield, Conn. (24-1)

9. St. Rose, Belmar, N.J. (26-4)

10. Foxborough, Mass. (21-2)

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

1. Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (31-0)

2. Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (32-2)

3. Miami Country Day, Miami (29-1)

4. Monacan, Richmond, Va. (29-0)

5. Hamilton Heights Christian, Chattanooga, Tenn. (28-1)

6. Norcross, Ga. (29-2)

7. Destrehan, La. (35-0)

8. Olive Branch, Miss. (31-1)

9. Southeast Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C. (32-0)

10. Homewood, Ala. (32-2)

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

1. Butler, Louisville (32-2)

2. King, Milwaukee (25-0)

3. Hopkins, Minnetonka, Minn. (28-0)

4. Geneva, Ill. (29-4)

5. Arbor Prep, Ypsilanti, Mich. (23-0)

6. Newark, Ohio (26-0)

7. Homestead, Fort Wayne, Ind. (28-2)

8. Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa (24-2)

9. Edwardsville, Ill. (32-1)

10. Appleton North, Appleton, Wis. (26-0)

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

1. Grandview, Aurora, Colo. (25-1)

2. Duncanville, Texas (39-2)

3. South, Wichita, Kan. (22-0)

4. Canyon, Texas (31-3)

5. American Fork, Utah (25-1)

6. North Little Rock, Ark. (28-2)

7. Edmond Santa Fe, Edmond, Okla. (24-2)

8. Hobbs, N.M. (28-1)

9. Lakewood, Colo. (21-5)

10. Choctaw, Okla. (23-3)

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

1. Centennial, Las Vegas (31-2)

2. Clovis West, Fresno, Calif. (30-2)

3. Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (25-2)

4. Long Beach Poly, Long Beach, Calif. (26-3)

5. Seton Catholic, Chandler, Ariz. (30-3)

6. Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (31-1)

7. Mission Hills, San Marcos, Calif. (29-2)

8. Carondelet, Concord, Calif. (28-4)

9. Southridge, Beaverton, Ore. (23-2)

10. Kentridge, Kent, Wash. (26-5)