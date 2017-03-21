Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 16

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
(Through Monday’s results)
East
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (31-2)
- St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (30-0)
- Ursuline Academy, Wilmington, Del. (23-1)
- Franklin, N.J. (25-7)
- North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (28-1)
- Manasquan, N.J. (31-3)
- National Christian, Fort Washington, Md. (25-5)
- Medfield, Mass. (23-2)
- Rutgers Prep, Somerset, N.J. (30-2)
- New London, Conn. (26-2)
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (34-0)
- Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (32-2)
- Miami Country Day, Miami (29-1)
- Monacan, Richmond, Va. (30-0)
- Hamilton Heights Christian, Chattanooga, Tenn. (28-1)
- Destrehan, La. (35-0)
- Olive Branch, Miss. (33-1)
- McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. (26-6)
- Homewood, Ala. (32-2)
- Northwest Guilford, Greensboro (30-2)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Geneva, Ill. (29-4)
- Elk River, Minn. (32-0)
- Detroit Country Day, Beverly Hills, Mich. (26-1)
- Appleton North, Appleton, Wis. (28-0)
- Homestead, Fort Wayne, Ind. (28-2)
- Mount Notre Dame, Cincinnati (26-4)
- Edwardsville, Ill. (32-1)
- Iowa City West, Iowa City (23-3)
- Mercer County, Harrodsburg, Ky. (31-6)
- Huntington, W.Va. (25-3)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Grandview, Aurora, Colo. (27-1)
- Duncanville, Texas (39-2)
- Fayetteville, Ark. (30-2)
- Canyon, Texas (31-3)
- American Fork, Utah (25-1)
- Choctaw, Okla. (26-3)
- Manhattan, Kan. (24-1)
- Sandia, Albuquerque, N.M. (27-5)
- Lakewood, Colo. (22-6)
- Edmond Santa Fe, Edmond, Okla. (25-3)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- Centennial, Las Vegas (31-2)
- Clovis West, Fresno, Calif. (33-2)
- Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (28-2)
- Seton Catholic, Chandler, Ariz. (30-3)
- Long Beach Poly, Long Beach, Calif. (27-4)
- Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (31-1)
- Southridge, Beaverton, Ore. (27-2)
- Kentridge, Kent, Wash. (26-5)
- McClatchy, Sacramento, Calif. (31-4)
- Windward, Los Angeles (29-4)