Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 17

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

(Through Monday’s results)

East

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

1. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (31-2)

2. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (30-0)

3. Ursuline Academy, Wilmington, Del. (23-1)

4. Franklin, N.J. (25-7)

5. Manasquan, N.J. (31-3)

6. South Shore, Brooklyn, N.Y. (25-4)

7. National Christian, Fort Washington, Md. (25-5)

8. Medfield, Mass. (23-2)

9. Rutgers Prep, Somerset, N.J. (30-2)

10. New London, Conn. (26-2)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

1. Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (34-0)

2. Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (32-2)

3. Miami Country Day, Miami (29-1)

4. Monacan, Richmond, Va. (30-0)

5. Hamilton Heights Christian, Chattanooga, Tenn. (28-1)

6. Destrehan, La. (35-0)

7. Olive Branch, Miss. (33-1)

8. McEachern, Powder Springs, Ga. (26-6)

9. Homewood, Ala. (32-2)

10. Northwest Guilford, Greensboro (30-2)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

1. Geneva, Ill. (29-4)

2. Elk River, Minn. (32-0)

3. Detroit Country Day, Beverly Hills, Mich. (26-1)

4. Appleton North, Appleton, Wis. (28-0)

5. Homestead, Fort Wayne, Ind. (28-2)

6. Mount Notre Dame, Cincinnati (26-4)

7. Edwardsville, Ill. (32-1)

8. Iowa City West, Iowa City (23-3)

9. Mercer County, Harrodsburg, Ky. (31-6)

10. Huntington, W.Va. (25-3)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

1. Grandview, Aurora, Colo. (27-1)

2. Duncanville, Texas (39-2)

3. Fayetteville, Ark. (30-2)

4. Canyon, Texas (31-3)

5. American Fork, Utah (25-1)

6. Choctaw, Okla. (26-3)

7. Manhattan, Kan. (24-1)

8. Sandia, Albuquerque, N.M. (27-5)

9. Lakewood, Colo. (22-6)

10. Edmond Santa Fe, Edmond, Okla. (25-3)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

1. Centennial, Las Vegas (31-2)

2. Clovis West, Fresno, Calif. (34-2)

3. Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (28-3)

4. Seton Catholic, Chandler, Ariz. (30-3)

5. Long Beach Poly, Long Beach, Calif. (27-4)

6. Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (31-1)

7. Southridge, Beaverton, Ore. (27-2)

8. Windward, Los Angeles (30-4)

9. Kentridge, Kent, Wash. (26-5)

10. Mission Hills, San Marcos, Calif. (30-3)