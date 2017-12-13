Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 3

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Northeast

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (3-0) Bishop McNamara, Forestville, Md. (4-0) Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y. 3-0) Archbishop Wood, Warminster, Pa. (2-0) Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (5-1) Franklin, Somerset, N.J. (0-0) Long Island Lutheran, Brooksville, N.Y. (2-1) North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (5-0) Central, Springfield, Mass. (0-0) St. Rose, Belmar, N.J. (0-0)

South

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (8-0) Winter Haven, Fla. (8-0) Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (5-1) Hoover, Ala. (10-0) Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tenn. (8-1) Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. (8-0) Westridge Academy, Kernersville, N.C. (12-1) Southeast Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C. (9-0) Westwood, Blythewood, S.C. (7-0) Westlake, Atlanta (5-0)

Midwest

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Carmel, Ind. (13-0) Appleton North, Appleton, Wis. (4-0) Mercer County, Harrodsburg, Ky. (4-1) Edwardsville, Ill. (8-0) Hopkins, Minnetonka, Minn. (6-0) Rufus King, Milwaukee (8-0) McKinley, Canton, Ohio (5-0) Boylan Catholic, Rockford, Ill. (9-0) East Kentwood, Kentwood, Mich. (5-0) North Central, Indianapolis (11-0)

Frontier

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Duncanville, Texas (18-1) Canyon, Texas (11-0) Los Cruces, New Mexico (10-0) North Little Rock, Ark. (6-0) Northridge, Layton, Utah (7-0) Sand Springs, Okla. (7-0) Eagle, Idaho (8-0) Highlands Ranch, Aurora, Colo. (5-1) Plano, Texas (15-2) Belt, Mont. (1-0)

Pacific

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.