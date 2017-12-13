Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 3

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.
Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.
- St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (3-0)
- Bishop McNamara, Forestville, Md. (4-0)
- Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y. 3-0)
- Archbishop Wood, Warminster, Pa. (2-0)
- Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (5-1)
- Franklin, Somerset, N.J. (0-0)
- Long Island Lutheran, Brooksville, N.Y. (2-1)
- North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (5-0)
- Central, Springfield, Mass. (0-0)
- St. Rose, Belmar, N.J. (0-0)
South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
- Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (8-0)
- Winter Haven, Fla. (8-0)
- Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (5-1)
- Hoover, Ala. (10-0)
- Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tenn. (8-1)
- Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. (8-0)
- Westridge Academy, Kernersville, N.C. (12-1)
- Southeast Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C. (9-0)
- Westwood, Blythewood, S.C. (7-0)
- Westlake, Atlanta (5-0)
Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
- Carmel, Ind. (13-0)
- Appleton North, Appleton, Wis. (4-0)
- Mercer County, Harrodsburg, Ky. (4-1)
- Edwardsville, Ill. (8-0)
- Hopkins, Minnetonka, Minn. (6-0)
- Rufus King, Milwaukee (8-0)
- McKinley, Canton, Ohio (5-0)
- Boylan Catholic, Rockford, Ill. (9-0)
- East Kentwood, Kentwood, Mich. (5-0)
- North Central, Indianapolis (11-0)
Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming
- Duncanville, Texas (18-1)
- Canyon, Texas (11-0)
- Los Cruces, New Mexico (10-0)
- North Little Rock, Ark. (6-0)
- Northridge, Layton, Utah (7-0)
- Sand Springs, Okla. (7-0)
- Eagle, Idaho (8-0)
- Highlands Ranch, Aurora, Colo. (5-1)
- Plano, Texas (15-2)
- Belt, Mont. (1-0)
Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.
- St. Mary’s, Stockton, Calif. (5-0)
- Centennial, Las Vegas (5-0)
- Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (4-0)
- Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (10-0)
- Central Valley, Spokane, Wash. (2-0)
- Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (4-0)
- Bellarmine Prep, Tacoma, Wash. (4-0)
- Clackamas, Ore. (2-0)
- Salesian, Richmond, Calif. (2-0)
- Brea Olinda, La Brea, Calif. (4-0)