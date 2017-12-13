USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 3

Photo: Helen Comer, DNJ

Super 25

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 Regional Rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

Northeast
Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

  1. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (3-0)
  2. Bishop McNamara, Forestville, Md. (4-0)
  3. Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y. 3-0)
  4. Archbishop Wood, Warminster, Pa. (2-0)
  5. Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (5-1)
  6. Franklin, Somerset, N.J. (0-0)
  7. Long Island Lutheran, Brooksville, N.Y. (2-1)
  8. North Allegheny, Wexford, Pa. (5-0)
  9. Central, Springfield, Mass. (0-0)
  10. St. Rose, Belmar, N.J. (0-0)

South
Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

  1. Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (8-0)
  2. Winter Haven, Fla. (8-0)
  3. Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (5-1)
  4. Hoover, Ala. (10-0)
  5. Hamilton Heights Christian Academy, Chattanooga, Tenn. (8-1)
  6. Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fla. (8-0)
  7. Westridge Academy, Kernersville, N.C. (12-1)
  8. Southeast Raleigh, Raleigh, N.C. (9-0)
  9. Westwood, Blythewood, S.C. (7-0)
  10. Westlake, Atlanta (5-0)

Midwest
Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

  1. Carmel, Ind. (13-0)
  2. Appleton North, Appleton, Wis. (4-0)
  3. Mercer County, Harrodsburg, Ky. (4-1)
  4. Edwardsville, Ill. (8-0)
  5. Hopkins, Minnetonka, Minn. (6-0)
  6. Rufus King, Milwaukee (8-0)
  7. McKinley, Canton, Ohio (5-0)
  8. Boylan Catholic, Rockford, Ill. (9-0)
  9. East Kentwood, Kentwood, Mich. (5-0)
  10. North Central, Indianapolis (11-0)

Frontier
Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

  1. Duncanville, Texas (18-1)
  2. Canyon, Texas (11-0)
  3. Los Cruces, New Mexico (10-0)
  4. North Little Rock, Ark. (6-0)
  5. Northridge, Layton, Utah (7-0)
  6. Sand Springs, Okla. (7-0)
  7. Eagle, Idaho (8-0)
  8. Highlands Ranch, Aurora, Colo. (5-1)
  9. Plano, Texas (15-2)
  10. Belt, Mont. (1-0)

Pacific
California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

  1. St. Mary’s, Stockton, Calif. (5-0)
  2. Centennial, Las Vegas (5-0)
  3. Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (4-0)
  4. Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (10-0)
  5. Central Valley, Spokane, Wash. (2-0)
  6. Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif. (4-0)
  7. Bellarmine Prep, Tacoma, Wash. (4-0)
  8. Clackamas, Ore. (2-0)
  9. Salesian, Richmond, Calif. (2-0)
  10. Brea Olinda, La Brea, Calif. (4-0)

