Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 5

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for girls basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific. Records through games of March 28.

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

1. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (11-1)

2. Manasquan, N.J. (10-0)

3. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (14-0)

4. Ursuline Academy, Wilmington, Del. (8-1)

5. Bishop Feenan, Attleboro, Mass. (6-0)

6. Cardinal O’Hara, Springfield, Pa. (7-2)

7. Long Island Lutheran, Brookville, N.Y. (7-2)

8. Riverdale Baptist, Upper Marlboro, Md. (12-4)

9. Neumann-Goretti, Philadelphia (8-3)

10. Braintree, Mass. (7-1)

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

1. Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (15-0)

2. Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (13-0)

3. Monacan, Richmond, Va. (10-0)

4. Miami Country Day, Miami (19-1)

5. Norcross, Ga. (16-1)

6. Hamilton Heights Christian, Chattanooga, Tenn. (15-1)

7. Destrehan, La. (20-0)

8. Collins Hill, Suwanee, Ga. (15-1)

9. Bradley Central, Cleveland, Tenn. (17-0)

10. Olive Branch, Miss. (20-1)

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

1. Montini Catholic, Lombard, Ill. (19-0)

2. Mason, Ohio (10-0)

3. North Central, Indianapolis (19-0)

4. Male, Louisville (13-1)

5. Homewood-Flossmoor, Flossmoor, Ill. (10-2)

6. Edwardsville, Ill. (16-0)

7. Detroit Country Day, Beverly Hills, Mich. (8-0)

8. Arbor Prep, Ypsilanti, Mich. (10-0)

9. Rock Island, Ill. (17-1)

10. Appleton North, Appleton, Wis. (10-0)

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

1. Grandview, Aurora, Colo. (9-1)

2. Duncanville, Texas (22-2)

3. Amarillo, Texas (25-1)

4. North Little Rock, Ark. (14-1)

5. Choctaw, Okla. (8-0)

6. South, Wichita, Kan. (7-0)

7. Alta, Sandy, Utah (10-0)

8. Johnson, San Antonio, Texas (24-3)

9. Ralston Valley, Arvada, Colo. (9-1)

10. American Fork, Utah (12-1)

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

1. Clovis West, Fresno, Calif. (14-1)

2. Centennial, Las Vegas (16-2)

3. Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (10-2)

4. Seton Catholic, Chandler, Ariz. (16-2)

5. Long Beach Poly, Long Beach, Calif. (7-3)

6. Central Valley, Spokane Valley, Wash. (12-0)

7. St. Mary’s, Stockton, Calif. (12-3)

8. Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif. (14-1)

9. Maryknoll, Honolulu, Hawaii (21-1)

10. Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (16-1)