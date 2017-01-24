Super 25 Regional Girls Basketball Rankings: Week 8

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing you Super 25 regional rankings for boys basketball this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — Northeast, Midwest, South, Frontier and Pacific.

RELATED: Latest Super 25 Girls Basketball Rankings

MORE: Super 25 Boys Basketball Rankings

EAST

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, District of Columbia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine.

1. St. John’s College, Washington, D.C. (15-1)

2. Manasquan, N.J. (15-0)

3. St. Frances Academy, Baltimore (19-0)

4. Ursuline Academy, Wilmington, Del. (10-1)

5. Enfield, Conn. (12-0)

6. National Christian, Fort Washington, Md. (12-3)

7. Pine-Richland, Pittsburgh, Pa. (17-0)

8. Neumann-Goretti, Philadelphia (11-3)

9. McDonogh, Owings Mills, Md. (15-1)

10. St. Rose, Belmar, N.J. (12-2)

SOUTH

Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana

1. Paul VI, Fairfax, Va. (18-0)

2. Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (17-0)

3. Monacan, Richmond, Va. (16-0)

4. Miami Country Day, Miami (22-1)

5. Norcross, Ga. (19-2)

6. Hamilton Heights Christian, Chattanooga, Tenn. (19-1)

7. Destrehan, La. (24-0)

8. Bradley Central, Cleveland, Tenn. (20-0)

9. Olive Branch, Miss. (23-1)

10. Hazel Green, Ala. (27-1)

MIDWEST

Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

1. Male, Louisville (17-1)

2. North Central, Indianapolis (22-0)

3. Butler, Louisville (19-1)

4. Montini Catholic, Lombard, Ill. (22-1)

5. King, Milwaukee (16-0)

6. Detroit Country Day, Beverly Hills, Mich. (9-0)

7. Homewood-Flossmoor, Flossmoor, Ill. (14-2)

8. Edwardsville, Ill. (20-0)

9. Arbor Prep, Ypsilanti, Mich. (12-0)

10. Rock Island, Ill. (24-1)

FRONTIER

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

1. Grandview, Aurora, Colo. (13-1)

2. Duncanville, Texas (27-2)

3. Amarillo, Texas (28-1)

4. Choctaw, Okla. (10-0)

5. South, Wichita, Kan. (10-0)

6. Ralston Valley, Arvada, Colo. (13-1)

7. American Fork, Utah (15-1)

8. Edmond Santa Fe, Edmond, Okla. (14-0)

9. Clear Springs, League City, Texas (23-3)

10. Central, Little Rock, Ark. (15-1)

PACIFIC

California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, Oregon, Alaska.

1. Centennial, Las Vegas (20-2)

2. Clovis West, Fresno, Calif. (18-2)

3. Archbishop Mitty, San Jose, Calif. (14-2)

4. Long Beach Poly, Long Beach, Calif. (14-3)

5. Central Valley, Spokane Valley, Wash. (15-0)

6. Mesquite, Gilbert, Ariz. (22-1)

7. Mission Hills, San Marcos, Calif. (18-2)

8. Carondelet, Concord, Calif. (13-3)

9. Seton Catholic, Chandler, Ariz. (20-3)

10. Hamilton, Chandler, Ariz. (19-3)