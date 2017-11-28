Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- FINAL

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 18-1-0 2 Wachusetts Regional (Holden, Mass.) 19-0-4 3 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 19-2-1 4 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 19-1-0 5 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 17-0-0 6 La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 17-1-1 7 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 17-0-1 8 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 16-3-3 9 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 19-1-4 10 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 18-0-0 11 Westford Academy (Westford, Conn.) 17-2-2 12 King Phillip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 20-2-2 13 RHAM (Hebron, Conn.) 19-2-0 14 West Springfield (West Springfield, Mass.) 17-1-3 15 Catholic Central (Lawrence, Mass.) 18-1-1

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 20-0-2 2 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 19-2-0 3 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 17-0-0 4 Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.) 19-1-3 5 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 14-4-2 6 North Shore (Glen Head, N.Y.) 16-3-2 7 Monroe-Woodbury (Woodbury, N.Y) 18-3-1 8 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 18-3-1 9 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 20-3-0 10 Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.) 19-3-0 11 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 16-2-1 12 Westhill (Syracuse, N.Y.) 22-0-2 13 Aquinas (Bronx, N.Y.) 17-5-1 14 Allegany-Limestone (Allegany, N.Y.) 20-1-0 15 Wheatland-Chili (Scottsville, N.Y.) 20-1-1

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 26-0-0 2 Wall (Wall Township, N.J.) 25-1-1 3 Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.) 23-1-1 4 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 21-2-1 5 Ridge (Basking Ridge, N.J.) 19-4-1 6 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 21-1-0 7 Villa Joseph Marie (Southampton, Pa.) 22-2-1 8 Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) 21-1-0 9 Neshaminy (Langhorne, Pa.) 19-7-1 10 Conestoga Valley (Lancaster, Pa.) 23-3-1 11 Westfield (Westfield, N.J.) 19-1-1 12 Owen J. Roberts (Pottstown, Pa.) 22-4-0 13 Bridgewater-Raritan Regional (Bridgewater, N.J.) 17-2-0 14 Mercyhurst Prep (Erie, Pa.) 20-4-2 15 Westwood (Washington Township, N.J.) 18-2-3

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 25-0-0 2 Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.) 18-5-1 3 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 17-1-0 4 Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 13-0-6 5 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 14-2-4 6 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 17-2-0 7 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 18-1-1 8 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 15-3-2 9 West Jessamine (Nicholasville, Ky.) 22-2-5 10 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 22-3-0 11 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 10-2-2 12 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) 22-6-3 13 Cabell-Midland (Ona, W.Va.) 18-5-2 14 Robert C. Byrd (Clarksville, W.Va.) 17-4-4 15 Daviess County (Owensboro, Ky.) 20-5-0 15 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 18-4-2

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.) 23-0-1 2 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 22-1-0 3 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 17-2-2 4 Perrysburg (Perrysburg, Ohio) 17-3-3 5 Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.) 16-2-1 6 Jackson (Jackson, Ohio) 16-2-2 7 Maple Grove Senior (Maple Grove, Minn.) 19-3-0 8 Springboro (Springboro, Ohio) 16-2-2 9 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 14-3-3 10 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 16-1-3 11 Indian Hill (Cincinnati, Ohio) 22-0-1 12 Mahtomedi (Mahtomedi, Minn.) 17-2-5 13 Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.) 18-1-1 14 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 15-2-4 15 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 16-2-2

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)