Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 1

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

Region I

1 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 0-0-0 2 Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) 0-0-0 3 Hingham (Hingham, Mass.) 0-0-0 4 Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 0-0-0 5 Bedford (Bedford, Mass.) 3-0-0 6 Portsmouth (Portsmouth, R.I.) 1-0-0 7 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 1-0-0 8 Colchester (Colchester, Vt.) 1-0-0 9 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 0-0-0 10 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 0-0-0 11 Bangor (Bangor, Maine) 1-0-0 12 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 3-0-0 13 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 1-0-0 14 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 0-0-0 15 Oliver Ames (North Easton, Mass.) 0-0-0

Region II

1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 0-0-0 2 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 3 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 0-0-0 4 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 0-0-0 5 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 0-0-0 6 Sacred Heart (Yonkers, N.Y.) 0-0-0 7 Northport (Northport, N.Y.) 0-0-0 8 Niskayuna (Niskayuna, N.Y.) 0-0-0 9 Liverpool (Liverpool, N.Y.) 0-0-0 10 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 0-0-0 11 Garden City (Garden City, N.Y.) 0-0-0 12 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 0-0-0 13 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 0-0-0 14 Port Jefferson (Port Jefferson Station, N.Y.) 0-0-0 15 Wheatland Chili (Scottsville, N.Y.) 0-0-0

Region III

1 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 0-0-0 2 Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) 0-0-0 3 Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.) 1-0-0 4 Ridge (Basking Ridge, N.J.) 0-0-0 5 Manheim Township (Lancaster, Pa.) 1-0-0 6 Wall (Wall Township, N.J.) 0-0-0 7 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 0-0-1 8 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 0-0-0 9 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 0-0-0 10 Colts Neck (Colts Neck, N.J.) 0-0-0 11 Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pa.) 1-0-0 12 Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.) 0-0-0 13 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa._ 0-0-0 14 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 0-0-0 15 Unionville (Kennett Square, Pa.) 2-0-0

Region IV

1 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 1-0-0 2 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 6-0-0 3 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 1-0-0 4 Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.) 5-10 5 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 4-0-1 6 Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.) 5-1-1 7 Ripley (Ripley, W.Va.) 5-0-0 8 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 2-0-0 9 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) 7-2-1 10 Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.) 5-0-2 11 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 6-0-0 12 University High (Morgantown, W.Va.) 5-0-1 13 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 5-2-0 14 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 4-0-1 15 Greeneville (Greeneville, Tenn.) 4-0-3

Region V

1 Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.) 8-0-1 2 Springboro (Springboro, Ohio) 5-0-0 3 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 3-0-0 4 Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.) 5-0-1 5 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 3-0-0 6 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 5-0-1 7 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 3-0-1 8 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 3-0-0 9 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 4-0-1 10 Perrysburg (Perrysburg, Ohio) 3-0-1 11 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 3-0-0 12 Castle (Newburg, Ind.) 6-0-0 13 Dublin Jerome (Dublin, Ohio) 3-1-0 14 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 4-1-0 15 Guerin Catholic (Noblebsville, Ind.) 5-1-0

Region VI