Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 1

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.
Region I
|1
|Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Hingham (Hingham, Mass.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Bedford (Bedford, Mass.)
|3-0-0
|6
|Portsmouth (Portsmouth, R.I.)
|1-0-0
|7
|Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine)
|1-0-0
|8
|Colchester (Colchester, Vt.)
|1-0-0
|9
|St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Natick (Natick, Mass.)
|0-0-0
|11
|Bangor (Bangor, Maine)
|1-0-0
|12
|Bow (Bow, N.H.)
|3-0-0
|13
|LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|1-0-0
|14
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|0-0-0
|15
|Oliver Ames (North Easton, Mass.)
|0-0-0
Region II
|1
|Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|4
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|6
|Sacred Heart (Yonkers, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Northport (Northport, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|8
|Niskayuna (Niskayuna, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Liverpool (Liverpool, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|11
|Garden City (Garden City, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|12
|Islip (Islip, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|13
|Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|14
|Port Jefferson (Port Jefferson Station, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
|15
|Wheatland Chili (Scottsville, N.Y.)
|0-0-0
Region III
|1
|Norwin (Irwin, Pa.)
|0-0-0
|2
|Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.)
|1-0-0
|4
|Ridge (Basking Ridge, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|5
|Manheim Township (Lancaster, Pa.)
|1-0-0
|6
|Wall (Wall Township, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|7
|Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.)
|0-0-1
|8
|Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|9
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|0-0-0
|10
|Colts Neck (Colts Neck, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|11
|Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pa.)
|1-0-0
|12
|Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|13
|Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa._
|0-0-0
|14
|Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.)
|0-0-0
|15
|Unionville (Kennett Square, Pa.)
|2-0-0
Region IV
|1
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|1-0-0
|2
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|6-0-0
|3
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|1-0-0
|4
|Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.)
|5-10
|5
|Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.)
|4-0-1
|6
|Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.)
|5-1-1
|7
|Ripley (Ripley, W.Va.)
|5-0-0
|8
|Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.)
|2-0-0
|9
|Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.)
|7-2-1
|10
|Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.)
|5-0-2
|11
|Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.)
|6-0-0
|12
|University High (Morgantown, W.Va.)
|5-0-1
|13
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|5-2-0
|14
|Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.)
|4-0-1
|15
|Greeneville (Greeneville, Tenn.)
|4-0-3
Region V
|1
|Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.)
|8-0-1
|2
|Springboro (Springboro, Ohio)
|5-0-0
|3
|Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
|3-0-0
|4
|Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.)
|5-0-1
|5
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|3-0-0
|6
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|5-0-1
|7
|Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio)
|3-0-1
|8
|Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.)
|3-0-0
|9
|Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.)
|4-0-1
|10
|Perrysburg (Perrysburg, Ohio)
|3-0-1
|11
|Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.)
|3-0-0
|12
|Castle (Newburg, Ind.)
|6-0-0
|13
|Dublin Jerome (Dublin, Ohio)
|3-1-0
|14
|Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.)
|4-1-0
|15
|Guerin Catholic (Noblebsville, Ind.)
|5-1-0
Region VI
|1
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|2-0-0
|2
|Seattle Prep (Seattle, Wash.)
|0-0-0
|3
|Camas (Camas, Wash,)
|1-0-0
|4
|Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.)
|7-0-0
|5
|American Fork (American Fork, Utah)
|8-0-0
|6
|Galena (Reno, Nev.)
|6-0-0
|7
|Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah)
|8-0-0
|8
|Centennial (Boise, Idaho)
|6-0-0
|9
|Grant (Portland, Ore.)
|2-0-0
|10
|Isaaquah (Issaquah, Wash.)
|0-0-0
|11
|Bend (Bend, Ore.)
|1-0-0
|12
|Timpview (Provo, Utah)
|7-0-0
|13
|Centennial (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|2-0-0
|14
|Bishop Kelly (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|6-0-0
|15
|Los Alamos (Los Alamos, N.M.)
|4-0-0
Latest
46m
1hr
1hr
1hr
2hr
2hr
2hr
3hr
3hr
3hr