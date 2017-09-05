USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 1

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

Region I

1 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 0-0-0
2 Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) 0-0-0
3 Hingham (Hingham, Mass.) 0-0-0
4 Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 0-0-0
5 Bedford (Bedford, Mass.) 3-0-0
6 Portsmouth (Portsmouth, R.I.) 1-0-0
7 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 1-0-0
8 Colchester (Colchester, Vt.) 1-0-0
9 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 0-0-0
10 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 0-0-0
11 Bangor (Bangor, Maine) 1-0-0
12 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 3-0-0
13 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 1-0-0
14 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 0-0-0
15 Oliver Ames (North Easton, Mass.) 0-0-0

Region II

1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 0-0-0
2 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 0-0-0
3 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 0-0-0
4 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 0-0-0
5 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 0-0-0
6 Sacred Heart (Yonkers, N.Y.) 0-0-0
7 Northport (Northport, N.Y.) 0-0-0
8 Niskayuna (Niskayuna, N.Y.) 0-0-0
9 Liverpool (Liverpool, N.Y.) 0-0-0
10 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 0-0-0
11 Garden City (Garden City, N.Y.) 0-0-0
12 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 0-0-0
13 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 0-0-0
14 Port Jefferson (Port Jefferson Station, N.Y.) 0-0-0
15 Wheatland Chili (Scottsville, N.Y.) 0-0-0

Region III

1 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 0-0-0
2 Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) 0-0-0
3 Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.) 1-0-0
4 Ridge (Basking Ridge, N.J.) 0-0-0
5 Manheim Township (Lancaster, Pa.) 1-0-0
6 Wall (Wall Township, N.J.) 0-0-0
7 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 0-0-1
8 Hunterdon Central Regional (Flemington, N.J.) 0-0-0
9 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 0-0-0
10 Colts Neck (Colts Neck, N.J.) 0-0-0
11 Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pa.) 1-0-0
12 Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.) 0-0-0
13 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa._ 0-0-0
14 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 0-0-0
15 Unionville (Kennett Square, Pa.) 2-0-0

Region IV

1 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 1-0-0
2 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 6-0-0
3 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 1-0-0
4 Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.) 5-10
5 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 4-0-1
6 Bearden (Knoxville, Tenn.) 5-1-1
7 Ripley (Ripley, W.Va.) 5-0-0
8 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 2-0-0
9 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) 7-2-1
10 Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.) 5-0-2
11 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 6-0-0
12 University High (Morgantown, W.Va.) 5-0-1
13 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 5-2-0
14 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 4-0-1
15 Greeneville (Greeneville, Tenn.) 4-0-3

Region V

1 Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.) 8-0-1
2 Springboro (Springboro, Ohio) 5-0-0
3 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 3-0-0
4 Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.) 5-0-1
5 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 3-0-0
6 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 5-0-1
7 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 3-0-1
8 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 3-0-0
9 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 4-0-1
10 Perrysburg (Perrysburg, Ohio) 3-0-1
11 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 3-0-0
12 Castle (Newburg, Ind.) 6-0-0
13 Dublin Jerome (Dublin, Ohio) 3-1-0
14 Minnetonka (Minnetonka, Minn.) 4-1-0
15 Guerin Catholic (Noblebsville, Ind.) 5-1-0

Region VI

1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 2-0-0
2 Seattle Prep (Seattle, Wash.) 0-0-0
3 Camas (Camas, Wash,) 1-0-0
4 Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.) 7-0-0
5 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 8-0-0
6 Galena (Reno, Nev.) 6-0-0
7 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 8-0-0
8 Centennial (Boise, Idaho) 6-0-0
9 Grant (Portland, Ore.) 2-0-0
10 Isaaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 0-0-0
11 Bend (Bend, Ore.) 1-0-0
12 Timpview (Provo, Utah) 7-0-0
13 Centennial (Las Vegas, Nev.) 2-0-0
14 Bishop Kelly (Las Vegas, Nev.) 6-0-0
15 Los Alamos (Los Alamos, N.M.) 4-0-0

 

