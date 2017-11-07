Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 11

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) 17-0-1 2 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 17-0-0 3 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 17-0-1 4 Hingham (Hingham, Mass.) 17-1-1 5 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H) 18-1-0 6 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 17-0-0 7 Suffield (Suffield, Conn.) 16-0-0 8 Bow (Bow, N.H) 19-1-0 9 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 15-1-1 10 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 16-0-1 11 RHAM (Hebron, Conn) 15-1-0 12 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 18-0-0 13 Whitman-Hanson Regionnal (Whitman, Mass.) 16-1-2 14 Smithfield (Smithfield, R.I.) 15-2-0 15 Bedford (Bedford, N.H.) 16-2-2

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 20-0-1 2 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 15-0-0 3 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 18-2-1 4 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 20-2-0 5 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y) 17-2-1 6 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 18-2-0 7 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 13-2-2 8 North Shore (Glen Head, N.Y.) 13-3-2 9 Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.) 19-1-2 10 Arlington (Arlington, N.Y.) 20-1-0 11 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 19-2-0 12 Northport (Northport, N.Y.) 19-1-0 13 Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.) 20-1-0 14 Westhill (Syracuse, N.Y.) 22-0-1 15 Stillwater (Stillwater, N.Y.) 19-2-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) 19-0-0 2 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 24-0-0 3 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 22-0-0 4 Westfield (Westfield, N.J.) 18-0-1 5 Wall (Wall Township, N.J.) 21-1-1 6 Bridgewater-Raritan Regiional (Bridgewater, N.J.) 17-1-0 7 Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.) 19-1-2 8 Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.) 20-1-0 9 Conestoga Valley (Lancaster, Pa.) 21-2-1 10 Fleetwood Senior (Fleetwood, Pa.) 22-1-0 11 Penn-Trafford (Harrison City, Pa.) 17-3-1 12 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 21-0-2 13 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 17-2-1 14 Pennington School (Pennington N.J.) 14-1-1 15 East Pennsboro (Enola, Pa.) 22-1-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 25-0-0 2 Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.) 18-5-2 3 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 17-1-1 4 Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 13-0-6 5 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 14-1-1 6 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 14-2-4 7 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 15-3-2 8 West Jessamine (Nicholasville, Ky.) 22-2-5 9 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 22-3-0 10 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 10-3-2 11 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) 22-6-3 12 Cabell Midland (Ona, W.Va.) 18-5-1 13 Daviess County (Owensboro, Ky.) 20-5-0 14 Bethesda Chevy Chase (Bethesda, Md.) 13-2-2 15 Robert C. Byrd (Clarksville, W.Va.) 17-4-4 15 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 18-4-2

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Penn (Mishawaka,Ind.) 23-0-1 1 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 18-0-1 3 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 20-1-0 4 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 17-2-2 5 Perrysburg (Perrysburg, Ohio) 16-2-3 6 Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.) 16-2-1 7 Jackson (Jackson, Ohio) 16-2-2 8 Maple Grove Senior (Maple Grove, Minn.) 19-3-0 9 Springboro (Springboro, Ohio) 16-2-2 10 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 14-3-3 11 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 16-1-3 12 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 16-2-4 13 Mahtomedi (Mahtomedi, Minn.) 17-2-5 14 Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.) 18-1-1 15 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 16-2-2

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)