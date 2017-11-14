Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 12

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.)
|18-1-0
|2
|King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.)
|20-1-2
|3
|Westford Academy (Westford, Mass.)
|16-1-2
|4
|Bow (Bow, N.H.)
|19-1-0
|5
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|17-0-0
|6
|Wachusett Regional (Holden, Mass.)
|17-0-4
|7
|Camden Hills (Camden, Maine)
|17-0-1
|8
|LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|16-1-1
|9
|Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine)
|18-0-0
|10
|RHAM (Hebron, R.I.)
|18-1-0
|11
|West Springfield (Springfield, Mass.)
|17-0-3
|12
|South Kingston (Kingstown, R.I.)
|14-1-3
|13
|Newton South (Newton, Mass.)
|20-2-0
|14
|Daniel Hand (Madison, Conn.)
|17-1-1
|15
|Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.)
|13-2-3
|15
|Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.)
|18-1-1
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.)
|20-0-2
|2
|Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.)
|19-2-0
|3
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|17-0-0
|4
|Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.)
|19-1-3
|5
|Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.)
|14-4-2
|6
|North Shore (Glen Head, N.Y.)
|16-3-2
|7
|Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.)
|18-3-1
|8
|Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.)
|18-3-1
|9
|Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)
|20-3-0
|10
|Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.)
|19-3-0
|11
|Islip (Islip, N.Y.)
|16-2-1
|12
|Westhill (Syracuse, N.Y.)
|22-0-2
|13
|Aquinas (Bronx, N.Y.)
|17-5-1
|14
|Allegany-Limestone (Allegany, N.Y.)
|20-1-0
|15
|Wheatland-Chili (Scottsville, N.Y.)
|20-1-1
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.)
|21-0-0
|2
|Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.)
|24-0-0
|3
|Wall (Wall Township, N.J.)
|23-1-1
|4
|Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.)
|22-1-0
|5
|Conestoga Valley (Lancaster, Pa.)
|23-2-1
|6
|Norwin (Irwin, Pa.)
|19-2-1
|7
|Villa Joseph Marie (Southampton, Pa.)
|23-1-1
|8
|Ridge (Basking Ridge, N.J.)
|18-4-0
|9
|Villa Maria (Erie, Pa.)
|18-2-1
|10
|Westfield (Westfield, N.J.)
|19-2-1
|11
|Neshaminy (Langhorne, Pa.)
|18-6-1
|12
|Bridgewater-Raritan Regional (Bridgewater, N.J.)
|17-2-0
|13
|Owen J. Roberts (Pottstown, Pa.)
|22-3-0
|14
|Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.)
|22-1-0
|15
|Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.)
|15-4-1
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|25-0-0
|2
|Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.)
|18-0-1
|3
|Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.)
|18-5-3
|4
|St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.)
|17-1-1
|5
|Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
|13-0-6
|6
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|14-2-4
|7
|Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.)
|15-3-2
|8
|West Jessamine (Nicholasville, Ky.)
|22-2-5
|9
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|22-3-0
|10
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|10-2-2
|11
|Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.)
|22-6-3
|12
|Cabell Midland (Ona, W.Va.)
|18-5-2
|13
|Daviess County (Owensboro, Ky.)
|20-5-0
|14
|Robert C. Byrd (Clarksville, W.Va.)
|17-4-4
|15
|Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.)
|18-4-2
|15
|River Hill (Clarksville, Md.)
|16-1-1
REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.)
|23-0-1
|2
|Lovelnad (Loveland, Ohio)
|22-1-0
|3
|Eagan (Eagan, Minn.)
|17-2-2
|4
|Perrysburg (Perrysburg, Ohio)
|17-3-3
|5
|Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.)
|16-2-1
|6
|Jackson (Jackson, Ohio)
|16-2-2
|7
|Maple Grove Senior (Maple Grove, Minn.)
|19-3-0
|8
|Springboro (Springboro, Ohio)
|16-2-2
|9
|Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.)
|14-3-3
|10
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|16-1-3
|11
|Indian Hill (Cincinnati, Ohio)
|22-0-1
|12
|Mahtomedi (Mahtomedi, Minn.)
|17-2-5
|13
|Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.)
|18-1-1
|14
|Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio)
|15-2-4
|15
|Carmel (Carmel, Ind.)
|16-2-2
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|19-0-0
|2
|Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.)
|17-0-0
|3
|American Fork (American Fork, Utah)
|19-1-0
|4
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|19-1-0
|5
|Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.)
|18-2-0
|6
|Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
|22-0-0
|7
|Kamiakan (Kennewick, Wash.)
|19-0-0
|8
|Centennial (Boise, Idaho)
|19-2-0
|9
|Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|23-2-2
|10
|Summit (Bend, Ore.)
|16-2-0
|11
|Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah)
|17-3-0
|12
|Galena (Reno, Nev.)
|22-2-1
|13
|Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.)
|19-3-0
|14
|Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork, Utah)
|12-2-3
|15
|Sunset (Portland Ore.)
|15-3-1