Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 13

Photo: Doug McSchooler, for IndyStar

Super 25

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 18-1-0
2 Wauchusetts Regional (Holden, Mass.) 19-0-4
3 Danvers (Danvers, Mass.) 19-2-1
4 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 19-1-0
5 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 17-0-0
6 La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 17-1-1
7 Camden HIlls (Camden, Maine) 17-0-1
8 Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Conn.) 16-3-3
9 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 19-1-4
10 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 18-0-0
11 Westford Academy (Westford, Conn.) 17-2-2
12 King Phillip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) 20-2-2
13 RHAM (Hebron, Conn.) 19-2-0
14 West Springfield (West Springfield, Mass.) 17-1-3
15 Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) 18-1-1

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 20-0-2
2 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 19-2-0
3 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 17-0-0
4 Pearl River (Pearl River, N.Y.) 19-1-3
5 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 14-4-2
6 North Shore (Glen Head, N.Y.) 16-3-2
7 Monroe-Woodbury (Woodbury, N.Y.) 18-3-1
8 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 18-3-1
9 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 20-3-0
10 Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.) 19-3-0
11 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 16-2-1
12 Westhill (Syracuse, N.Y.) 22-0-2
13 Aquinas (Bronx, N.Y.) 17-5-1
14 Allegany-Limestone (Allegany, N.Y.) 20-1-0
15 Wheatland-Chili (Scottsville, N.Y.) 20-1-1

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 26-0-0
2 Wall (Wall Township, N.J.) 25-1-1
3 Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.) 23-1-1
4 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 21-2-1
5 Ridge (Basking Ridge, N.J.) 19-4-1
6 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 21-1-0
7 Villa Joseph Marie (Southampton, Pa.) 22-2-1
8 Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) 21-1-0
9 Neshaminy (Langhorne, Pa.) 19-7-1
10 Conestoga Valley (Lancaster, Pa.) 23-3-1
11 Westfield (Westfield, N.J.) 19-1-1
12 Owen J. Roberts (Pottstown, Pa.) 22-4-0
13 Bridgewater-Raritan Regional (Bridgewater, N.J.) 17-2-0
14 Mercyhurst Prep (Erie, Pa.) 20-4-2
15 Westwood (Washington Township, N.J.) 18-2-3

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 25-0-0
2 Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.) 18-5-1
3 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 17-1-0
4 Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 13-0-6
5 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 14-2-4
6 River Hill (Clarksville, Md.) 17-2-0
7 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 18-1-1
8 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 15-3-2
9 West Jessamine (Nicholasville, Ky.) 22-2-5
10 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 22-3-0
11 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 10-2-2
12 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) 22-6-3
13 Cabell-Midland (Ona, W.Va.) 18-5-2
14 Robert C. Byrd (Clarksville, W.Va.) 17-4-4
15 Daviess County (Owensboro, Ky.) 20-5-0
15 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 18-4-2

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.) 23-0-1
2 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 22-1-0
3 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 17-2-2
4 Perrysburg (Perrysburg, Ohio) 17-3-3
5 Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.) 16-2-1
6 Jackson (Jackson, Ohio) 16-2-2
7 Maple Grove Senior (Maple Grove, Minn.) 19-3-0
8 Springboro (Springboro, Ohio) 16-2-2
9 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 14-3-3
10 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 16-1-3
11 Indian Hill (Cincinnati, Ohio) 22-0-1
12 Mahtomedi (Mahtomedi, Minn.) 17-2-5
13 Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.) 18-1-1
14 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 15-2-4
15 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 16-2-2

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 19-0-0
2 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 19-1-0
3 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 20-1-0
4 Isaaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 20-2-0
5 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 22-0-0
6 Centennial (Boise, Idaho) 19-2-0
7 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) 23-2-2
8 Mercer Island (Mercer Island, Wash.) 15-1-3
9 Summit (Bend, Ore.) 16-2-0
10 Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) 18-1-0
11 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 17-3-0
12 Galena (Reno, Nev.) 22-2-1
13 Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.) 19-3-0
14 Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork, Utah) 12-2-3
15 Sunset (Portland, Ore.) 15-3-1

