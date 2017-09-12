Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Glastonbury (Conn.)
|1-0-0
|2
|Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.)
|1-0-0
|3
|Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.)
|0-0-0
|4
|Beford (N.H.)
|4-0-0
|5
|St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.)
|1-0-0
|6
|Natick (Mass.)
|2-0-0
|7
|Scarborough (Maine)
|2-0-0
|8
|Colchester (Vt.)
|2-0-0
|9
|La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|3-0-0
|10
|Hingham (Mass.)
|1-0-0
|11
|Exeter (N.H.)
|3-0-0
|12
|Bow (N.H.)
|5-0-0
|13
|Brunswick (Maine)
|3-0-0
|14
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|1-0-0
|15
|South Kingstown (Kingstown, R.I.)
|2-0-0
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Spencerport (N.Y.)
|2-0-0
|2
|Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|3
|Sacred Heart (Yonkers, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|4
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|3-0-0
|5
|Islip (N.Y.)
|3-0-0
|6
|Northport (N.Y.)
|3-0-0
|7
|Garden City (N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|8
|Calhoun (Merrick, N.Y.)
|2-0-0
|9
|Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.)
|3-1-0
|10
|Clarence (N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|11
|Jamesville-DeWitt (Jamesville, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|12
|Massapequa (N.Y.)
|3-2-0
|13
|Niskayuna (N.Y.)
|3-1-0
|14
|Liverpool (N.Y.)
|3-2-0
|15
|Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.)
|4-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Norwin (Irwin, Pa.)
|2-0-0
|2
|Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.)
|2-0-0
|3
|Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.)
|3-0-0
|4
|Ridge (Basking Ridge, N.J.)
|1-0-0
|5
|Manheim Township (Lancaster, Pa.)
|3-0-0
|6
|Wall (Wall Township, N.J.)
|3-0-0
|7
|Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.)
|2-0-1
|8
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|3-0-0
|9
|Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pa.)
|4-0-0
|10
|Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.)
|2-0-0
|11
|Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.)
|1-0-0
|12
|Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.)
|1-0-0
|13
|Westfield (N.J.)
|2-0-0
|14
|Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
|4-0-0
|15
|Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.)
|1-1-0
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|9-0-0
|2
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|3-0-1
|3
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|2-1-0
|4
|Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.)
|7-0-0
|5
|Winfield (W.Va.)
|8-0-1
|6
|Franklin (Tenn.)
|5-1-1
|7
|Collierville (Tenn.)
|6-2-1
|8
|Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.)
|8-2-2
|9
|Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.)
|8-1-2
|10
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|6-2-0
|11
|Briarcrest Christian Academy (Eads, Tenn.)
|6-1-1
|12
|Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.)
|3-0-0
|13
|Greeneville (Tenn.)
|5-1-3
|14
|Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.)
|8-2-1
|15
|Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.)
|8-0-0
|15
|Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.)
|6-1-1
REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.)
|8-0-1
|2
|Medina (Ohio)
|7-0-1
|3
|Strongsville (Ohio)
|5-0-1
|4
|Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.)
|7-0-1
|5
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|5-0-1
|6
|Springboro (Ohio)
|5-0-1
|7
|Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
|5-0-0
|8
|Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.)
|5-0-0
|9
|Noblesville (Ind.)
|7-0-2
|10
|Loveland (Ohio)
|7-0-0
|11
|Maple Grove (Minn.)
|6-0-0
|12
|Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.)
|5-0-1
|13
|Perrysburg (Ohio)
|5-0-1
|14
|Andover (Minn.)
|5-1-1
|15
|Castle (Ind.)
|7-0-0
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.)
|1-0-0
|2
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|2-0-0
|3
|Camas (Wash.)
|2-0-0
|4
|Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.)
|9-0-0
|5
|American Fork (Utah)
|9-0-0
|6
|Galena (Reno, Nev.)
|8-0-0
|7
|Centennial (Boise, Idaho)
|7-0-0
|8
|Issaquah (Wash.)
|2-0-0
|9
|Grant (Portland, Ore.)
|3-0-0
|10
|Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nev.)
|4-0-0
|11
|Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah)
|7-0-1
|12
|Bend (Ore.)
|2-0-0
|13
|Syracuse (Utah)
|8-1-0
|14
|Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
|6-0-0
|15
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|5-1-2