Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 3

Photo: Jenna Watson, IndyStar

Super 25

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Glastonbury (Conn.) 1-0-0
2 Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) 1-0-0
3 Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 0-0-0
4 Beford (N.H.) 4-0-0
5 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 1-0-0
6 Natick (Mass.) 2-0-0
7 Scarborough (Maine) 2-0-0
8 Colchester (Vt.) 2-0-0
9 La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 3-0-0
10 Hingham (Mass.) 1-0-0
11 Exeter (N.H.) 3-0-0
12 Bow (N.H.) 5-0-0
13 Brunswick (Maine) 3-0-0
14 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 1-0-0
15 South Kingstown (Kingstown, R.I.) 2-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Spencerport (N.Y.) 2-0-0
2 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 1-0-0
3 Sacred Heart (Yonkers, N.Y.) 1-0-0
4 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 3-0-0
5 Islip (N.Y.) 3-0-0
6 Northport (N.Y.) 3-0-0
7 Garden City (N.Y.) 1-0-0
8 Calhoun (Merrick, N.Y.) 2-0-0
9 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 3-1-0
10 Clarence (N.Y.) 1-0-0
11 Jamesville-DeWitt (Jamesville, N.Y.) 1-0-0
12 Massapequa (N.Y.) 3-2-0
13 Niskayuna (N.Y.) 3-1-0
14 Liverpool (N.Y.) 3-2-0
15 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 4-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 2-0-0
2 Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) 2-0-0
3 Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.) 3-0-0
4 Ridge (Basking Ridge, N.J.) 1-0-0
5 Manheim Township (Lancaster, Pa.) 3-0-0
6 Wall (Wall Township, N.J.) 3-0-0
7 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 2-0-1
8 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 3-0-0
9 Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pa.) 4-0-0
10 Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.) 2-0-0
11 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 1-0-0
12 Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.) 1-0-0
13 Westfield (N.J.) 2-0-0
14 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 4-0-0
15 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 1-1-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 9-0-0
2 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 3-0-1
3 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 2-1-0
4 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 7-0-0
5 Winfield (W.Va.) 8-0-1
6 Franklin (Tenn.) 5-1-1
7 Collierville (Tenn.) 6-2-1
8 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) 8-2-2
9 Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.) 8-1-2
10 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 6-2-0
11 Briarcrest Christian Academy (Eads, Tenn.) 6-1-1
12 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 3-0-0
13 Greeneville (Tenn.) 5-1-3
14 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 8-2-1
15 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 8-0-0
15 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 6-1-1

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.) 8-0-1
2 Medina (Ohio) 7-0-1
3 Strongsville (Ohio) 5-0-1
4 Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.) 7-0-1
5 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 5-0-1
6 Springboro (Ohio) 5-0-1
7 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 5-0-0
8 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 5-0-0
9 Noblesville (Ind.) 7-0-2
10 Loveland (Ohio) 7-0-0
11 Maple Grove (Minn.) 6-0-0
12 Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.) 5-0-1
13 Perrysburg (Ohio) 5-0-1
14 Andover (Minn.) 5-1-1
15 Castle (Ind.) 7-0-0

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.) 1-0-0
2 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 2-0-0
3 Camas (Wash.) 2-0-0
4 Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.) 9-0-0
5 American Fork (Utah) 9-0-0
6 Galena (Reno, Nev.) 8-0-0
7 Centennial (Boise, Idaho) 7-0-0
8 Issaquah (Wash.) 2-0-0
9 Grant (Portland, Ore.) 3-0-0
10 Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nev.) 4-0-0
11 Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah) 7-0-1
12 Bend (Ore.) 2-0-0
13 Syracuse (Utah) 8-1-0
14 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 6-0-0
15 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 5-1-2

 

