Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Glastonbury (Conn.) 1-0-0 2 Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) 1-0-0 3 Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 0-0-0 4 Beford (N.H.) 4-0-0 5 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 1-0-0 6 Natick (Mass.) 2-0-0 7 Scarborough (Maine) 2-0-0 8 Colchester (Vt.) 2-0-0 9 La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 3-0-0 10 Hingham (Mass.) 1-0-0 11 Exeter (N.H.) 3-0-0 12 Bow (N.H.) 5-0-0 13 Brunswick (Maine) 3-0-0 14 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 1-0-0 15 South Kingstown (Kingstown, R.I.) 2-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Spencerport (N.Y.) 2-0-0 2 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 1-0-0 3 Sacred Heart (Yonkers, N.Y.) 1-0-0 4 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 3-0-0 5 Islip (N.Y.) 3-0-0 6 Northport (N.Y.) 3-0-0 7 Garden City (N.Y.) 1-0-0 8 Calhoun (Merrick, N.Y.) 2-0-0 9 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 3-1-0 10 Clarence (N.Y.) 1-0-0 11 Jamesville-DeWitt (Jamesville, N.Y.) 1-0-0 12 Massapequa (N.Y.) 3-2-0 13 Niskayuna (N.Y.) 3-1-0 14 Liverpool (N.Y.) 3-2-0 15 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 4-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 2-0-0 2 Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) 2-0-0 3 Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.) 3-0-0 4 Ridge (Basking Ridge, N.J.) 1-0-0 5 Manheim Township (Lancaster, Pa.) 3-0-0 6 Wall (Wall Township, N.J.) 3-0-0 7 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 2-0-1 8 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 3-0-0 9 Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pa.) 4-0-0 10 Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.) 2-0-0 11 Lower Dauphin (Hummelstown, Pa.) 1-0-0 12 Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.) 1-0-0 13 Westfield (N.J.) 2-0-0 14 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 4-0-0 15 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 1-1-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 9-0-0 2 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 3-0-1 3 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 2-1-0 4 Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.) 7-0-0 5 Winfield (W.Va.) 8-0-1 6 Franklin (Tenn.) 5-1-1 7 Collierville (Tenn.) 6-2-1 8 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) 8-2-2 9 Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.) 8-1-2 10 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 6-2-0 11 Briarcrest Christian Academy (Eads, Tenn.) 6-1-1 12 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 3-0-0 13 Greeneville (Tenn.) 5-1-3 14 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 8-2-1 15 Greenwood (Bowling Green, Ky.) 8-0-0 15 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 6-1-1

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.) 8-0-1 2 Medina (Ohio) 7-0-1 3 Strongsville (Ohio) 5-0-1 4 Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.) 7-0-1 5 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 5-0-1 6 Springboro (Ohio) 5-0-1 7 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 5-0-0 8 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 5-0-0 9 Noblesville (Ind.) 7-0-2 10 Loveland (Ohio) 7-0-0 11 Maple Grove (Minn.) 6-0-0 12 Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.) 5-0-1 13 Perrysburg (Ohio) 5-0-1 14 Andover (Minn.) 5-1-1 15 Castle (Ind.) 7-0-0

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)