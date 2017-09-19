Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.)
|3-0-0
|2
|Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.)
|3-0-0
|3
|Whitman-Hanson Region (Whitman, Mass.)
|3-0-0
|4
|Exeter (Exeter, N.H.)
|5-0-0
|5
|St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.)
|3-0-0
|6
|Natick (Natick, Mass.)
|4-0-0
|7
|Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine)
|4-0-0
|8
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|3-0-0
|9
|LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|5-0-0
|10
|Danvers (Danvers, Conn.)
|2-0-0
|11
|Souhegan (Amherst, N.H.)
|6-0-0
|12
|Brunswick (Brunswick, Maine)
|5-0-0
|13
|Bedford (Bedford, N.H.)
|4-0-1
|14
|South Kingstown (Kingstown, R.I.)
|4-0-0
|15
|Colchester (Colchester, Vt.)
|3-1-2
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.)
|4-0-0
|2
|Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.)
|2-0-0
|3
|Sacred Heart (Yonkers, N.Y.)
|4-0-0
|4
|Northport (Northport, N.Y.)
|6-0-0
|5
|Islip (Islip, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|6
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|4-0-0
|7
|Fairport (Fairport, N.Y.)
|7-0-0
|8
|Scotia-Glenville (Scotia, N.Y.)
|6-0-0
|9
|Columbia (East Greenbush, N.Y.)
|4-0-1
|10
|North Rockland (Theills, N.Y.)
|1-0-0
|11
|Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.)
|6-0-2
|12
|Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|13
|Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.)
|5-0-0
|14
|Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.)
|4-2-2
|15
|Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.)
|3-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Norwin (Irwin, Pa.)
|5-0-0
|2
|Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.)
|4-0-0
|3
|Spring-Ford (Royerstown, Pa.)
|6-0-0
|4
|Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.)
|5-0-1
|5
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|6-0-0
|6
|Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.)
|5-0-0
|7
|Westfield (Westfield, N.J.)
|4-0-0
|8
|Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
|6-0-0
|9
|Wall Township (Wall, N.J.)
|5-0-1
|10
|Hempfield (Landisville, Pa.)
|8-0-0
|11
|Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.)
|4-1-0
|12
|Parkland (Allentown, Pa.)
|7-0-0
|13
|Ridge (Basking Ridge, N.J.)
|3-1-0
|14
|Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.)
|6-0-0
|15
|Eastern (Voorhees, N.J.)
|4-0-0
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|12-0-0
|2
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|4-0-1
|3
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|3-1-1
|4
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|10-2-0
|5
|Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.)
|10-0-1
|6
|Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.)
|7-1-1
|7
|Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.)
|10-1-2
|8
|Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.)
|8-2-1
|9
|Franklin (Franklin, Tenn.)
|6-1-1
|10
|Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.)
|4-0-0
|11
|Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.)
|8-1-0
|12
|Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.)
|10-3-1
|13
|Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
|3-0-1
|14
|West Jessamine (Nicholasville, Ky.)
|12-2-2
|15
|Greeneville (Greeneville, Tenn.)
|7-2-3
REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.)
|11-0-1
|2
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|8-0-1
|3
|Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio)
|7-0-1
|4
|Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.)
|12-0-1
|5
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|8-0-1
|6
|Loveland (Loveland, Ohio)
|9-0-0
|7
|Pickerington North (Pickerington, Ohio)
|8-0-0
|8
|Mounds View (Arden Hills, Minn.)
|9-0-0
|9
|Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.)
|9-1-0
|10
|Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
|7-0-1
|11
|Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.)
|8-0-0
|12
|Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.)
|9-0-3
|13
|Springboro (Springboro, Ohio)
|5-0-2
|14
|Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.)
|7-1-0
|15
|Castle (Newburgh, Ind.)
|10-0-0
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.)
|4-0-0
|2
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|5-0-0
|3
|Camas (Camas, Wash.)
|4-0-0
|4
|Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.)
|11-0-0
|5
|American Fork (American Fork, Utah)
|11-0-0
|6
|Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.)
|4-0-0
|7
|Centennial (Boise, Idaho)
|9-0-0
|8
|Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah)
|10-0-1
|9
|Grant (Portland, Ore.)
|5-0-0
|10
|Galena (Reno, Nev.)
|9-0-1
|11
|Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah)
|10-1-0
|12
|Ridgeview (Redmond, Ore.)
|4-0-0
|13
|Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
|9-0-0
|14
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|6-1-0
|15
|Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)
|11-1-2