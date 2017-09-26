Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 5

USA Today Sports

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) 4-0-1
2 Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 5-0-0
3 Exeter (Exeter, N.H.) 7-0-0
4 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 6-0-0
5 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 6-0-0
6 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 4-0-1
7 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 6-0-0
8 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 5-0-0
9 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 6-0-1
10 Souhegan Regional (Amherst, N.H.) 8-0-0
11 Brunswick (Brunswick, Maine) 7-0-0
12 Smithfield (Smithfield, R.I.) 5-0-1
13 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 7-1-0
14 Beverly (Beverly, Mass.) 5-0-0
15 Colchester (Colchester, Vt.) 3-1-1

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 5-0-0
2 Northport (Northport, N.Y.) 7-0-0
3 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 6-0-1
4 Sacred Heart (Yonkers, N.Y.) 6-0-0
5 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 6-0-1
6 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 5-0-0
7 Fairport (Fairport, N.Y.) 9-0-0
8 Scotia-Glenville (Scotia, N.Y.) 7-0-0
9 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 7-1-0
10 Columbia (East Greenbush, N.Y.) 6-0-1
11 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 5-2-0
12 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 6-1-0
13 Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.) 7-0-0
14 North Shore (Glen Head, N.Y.) 5-1-0
15 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 6-1-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 7-0-0
2 Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) 6-0-0
3 Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.) 9-0-1
4 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 7-0-1
5 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 9-0-0
6 Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.) 7-0-0
7 Westfield (Westfield, N.J.) 6-0-0
8 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 8-0-0
9 Wall (Wall Township, N.J.) 8-1-0
10 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 5-1-0
11 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 9-0-0
12 Ridge (Basking Ridge, N.J.) 5-1-0
13 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 8-0-0
14 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 6-0-0
15 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 5-0-1

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 14-0-0
2 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 6-0-2
3 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 5-1-2
4 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 12-0-2
5 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 12-0-1
6 Franklin (Franklin, Tenn.) 7-1-1
7 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 6-0-0
8 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 9-1-2
9 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 12-3-`
10 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 10-1-1
11 Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.) 9-3-0
12 West Jessamine (Nicholasville, Ky.) 14-2-2
13 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 5-2-1
14 University High (Morgantown, W.Va.) 10-0-3
15 Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.) 11-1-2

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.) 13-0-1
1 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 9-0-1
3 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 8-0-3
4 Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.) 12-0-1
5 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 9-0-2
6 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 11-0-0
7 Pickerington North (Pickerington, Ohio) 8-0-1
8 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 8-1-1
9 Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.) 11-1-0
10 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 8-0-1
11 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 9-1-0
12 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 12-0-0
13 Springboro (Springboro, Ohio) 5-0-2
14 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 6-1-0
15 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 11-1-1

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 7-0-0
2 Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.) 6-0-0
3 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 13-0-0
4 Mercer Island (Mercer Island, Wash.) 5-0-0
5 Skyline (Salt Lake City, Utah) 12-0-1
6 Grant (Portland, Ore.) 6-0-1
7 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 12-0-2
8 Cibola (Albuquerque, N.M.) 10-1-0
9 Galena (Reno, Nev.) 11-0-1
10 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 12-1-0
11 Ridgeview (Redmond, Ore.) 6-0-0
12 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 11-0-0
13 Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.) 12-1-0
14 Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 5-1-0
15 Centennial (Boise, Idaho) 11-1-0

 

