Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) 4-0-1 2 Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 5-0-0 3 Exeter (Exeter, N.H.) 7-0-0 4 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 6-0-0 5 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 6-0-0 6 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 4-0-1 7 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 6-0-0 8 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 5-0-0 9 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 6-0-1 10 Souhegan Regional (Amherst, N.H.) 8-0-0 11 Brunswick (Brunswick, Maine) 7-0-0 12 Smithfield (Smithfield, R.I.) 5-0-1 13 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 7-1-0 14 Beverly (Beverly, Mass.) 5-0-0 15 Colchester (Colchester, Vt.) 3-1-1

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 5-0-0 2 Northport (Northport, N.Y.) 7-0-0 3 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 6-0-1 4 Sacred Heart (Yonkers, N.Y.) 6-0-0 5 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 6-0-1 6 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 5-0-0 7 Fairport (Fairport, N.Y.) 9-0-0 8 Scotia-Glenville (Scotia, N.Y.) 7-0-0 9 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 7-1-0 10 Columbia (East Greenbush, N.Y.) 6-0-1 11 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 5-2-0 12 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 6-1-0 13 Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.) 7-0-0 14 North Shore (Glen Head, N.Y.) 5-1-0 15 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 6-1-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 7-0-0 2 Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) 6-0-0 3 Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.) 9-0-1 4 Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) 7-0-1 5 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 9-0-0 6 Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.) 7-0-0 7 Westfield (Westfield, N.J.) 6-0-0 8 Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.) 8-0-0 9 Wall (Wall Township, N.J.) 8-1-0 10 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 5-1-0 11 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 9-0-0 12 Ridge (Basking Ridge, N.J.) 5-1-0 13 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 8-0-0 14 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 6-0-0 15 Pennridge (Perkasie, Pa.) 5-0-1

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 14-0-0 2 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 6-0-2 3 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 5-1-2 4 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 12-0-2 5 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 12-0-1 6 Franklin (Franklin, Tenn.) 7-1-1 7 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 6-0-0 8 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 9-1-2 9 Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.) 12-3-` 10 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 10-1-1 11 Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.) 9-3-0 12 West Jessamine (Nicholasville, Ky.) 14-2-2 13 Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) 5-2-1 14 University High (Morgantown, W.Va.) 10-0-3 15 Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.) 11-1-2

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.) 13-0-1 1 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 9-0-1 3 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 8-0-3 4 Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.) 12-0-1 5 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 9-0-2 6 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 11-0-0 7 Pickerington North (Pickerington, Ohio) 8-0-1 8 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 8-1-1 9 Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.) 11-1-0 10 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 8-0-1 11 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 9-1-0 12 Castle (Newburgh, Ind.) 12-0-0 13 Springboro (Springboro, Ohio) 5-0-2 14 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 6-1-0 15 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 11-1-1

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)