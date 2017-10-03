Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 6

USA Today Sports

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) 7-0-1
2 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 8-0-0
3 Exeter (Exeter, N.H.) 9-0-0
4 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 8-0-0
5 Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 7-0-1
6 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 6-0-1
7 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 9-0-0
8 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 8-0-1
9 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 7-0-0
10 Brunswick (Brunswick, Maine) 9-0-0
11 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 10-1-0
12 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 9-1-0
13 Smithfield (Smithfield, R.I.) 7-2-0
14 Colchester (Colchester, Vt.) 6-1-1
15 Suffield (Suffield, Conn.) 6-0-0
15 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 10-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 6-0-0
2 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 5-0-0
3 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 9-0-1
4 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 9-0-1
5 Northport (Northport, N.Y.) 9-0-0
6 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 10-0-1
7 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 9-1-0
8 Scotia-Glenville (Scotia, N.Y.) 9-0-0
9 Sacred Heart (Yonkers, N.Y.) 7-1-0
10 Webster Schroeder (Webster, N.Y.) 7-0-2
11 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 6-2-1
12 Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.) 9-0-0
13 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 8-1-0
14 Red Hook (Red Hook, N.Y.) 7-0-0
15 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 7-1-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) 8-0-0
2 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 13-0-0
3 Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.) 9-0-0
4 Westfield (Westfield, N.J.) 8-0-0
5 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 12-0-0
6 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 8-0-0
7 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 11-0-0
8 Eastern (Voorhees, N.J.) 9-0-0
9 Villa Joseph Marie (Southampton, Pa.) 0-0-0
10 Council Rock South (Southampton, Pa.) 10-0-0
11 Wall (Wall, N.J.) 9-1-1
12 Conestoga Valley (Lancaster, Pa.) 11-1-0
13 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 7-1-0
14 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 8-1-0
15 Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.) 10-1-1

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 16-0-0
2 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 6-0-2
3 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 7-1-2
4 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 14-2-0
5 Franklin (Franklin, Tenn.) 8-1-1
6 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 7-0-1
7 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 11-1-2
8 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 11-1-1
9 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 14-1-1
10 West Jessamine (Nicholasville, Ky.) – [] 13-2-4
11 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 8-1-0
12 Owensboro Catholic (Owensboro, Ky.) 15-0-2
13 Bethesda-Chevy Chase (Bethesda, Md.) 7-0-0
14 Ripley (Ripley, W.Va.) 13-1-1
15 Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.) 14-1-2
15 Science Hill (Johnson City, Tenn.) 11-1-2

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.) 16-0-1
1 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 12-0-0
3 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 9-0-3
4 Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.) 15-0-1
5 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 11-0-2
6 Pickerington North (Pickerington, Ohio) 11-0-1
7 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 9-1-0
8 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 8-1-1
9 Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.) 11-1-1
10 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 8-0-1
11 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 11-1-0
12 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 13-1-2
13 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 9-1-0
14 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 10-2-3
15 Avon (Avon, Ohio) 11-0-2

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 8-0-0
2 Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) 7-0-0
3 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 14-0-0
4 Isaaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 7-1-2
5 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 14-1-2
6 Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) 13-1-0
7 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 10-1-0
8 Grant (Portland, Ore.) 7-0-2
9 Galena (Reno, Nev.) 13-0-1
10 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 14-0-0
11 Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.) 13-1-0
12 Crescent Valley (Corvallis, Ore.) 4-0-1
13 Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.) 7-1-0
14 Copper Hills (West Jordan, Utah) 11-1-2
15 Borah (Boise, Idaho) 11-2-0

 

