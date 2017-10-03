Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) 7-0-1 2 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 8-0-0 3 Exeter (Exeter, N.H.) 9-0-0 4 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 8-0-0 5 Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 7-0-1 6 Glastonbury (Glastonbury, Conn.) 6-0-1 7 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 9-0-0 8 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 8-0-1 9 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 7-0-0 10 Brunswick (Brunswick, Maine) 9-0-0 11 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 10-1-0 12 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 9-1-0 13 Smithfield (Smithfield, R.I.) 7-2-0 14 Colchester (Colchester, Vt.) 6-1-1 15 Suffield (Suffield, Conn.) 6-0-0 15 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 10-0-0

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 6-0-0 2 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 5-0-0 3 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 9-0-1 4 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 9-0-1 5 Northport (Northport, N.Y.) 9-0-0 6 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 10-0-1 7 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 9-1-0 8 Scotia-Glenville (Scotia, N.Y.) 9-0-0 9 Sacred Heart (Yonkers, N.Y.) 7-1-0 10 Webster Schroeder (Webster, N.Y.) 7-0-2 11 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 6-2-1 12 Grand Island (Grand Island, N.Y.) 9-0-0 13 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 8-1-0 14 Red Hook (Red Hook, N.Y.) 7-0-0 15 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 7-1-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) 8-0-0 2 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 13-0-0 3 Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.) 9-0-0 4 Westfield (Westfield, N.J.) 8-0-0 5 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 12-0-0 6 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 8-0-0 7 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 11-0-0 8 Eastern (Voorhees, N.J.) 9-0-0 9 Villa Joseph Marie (Southampton, Pa.) 0-0-0 10 Council Rock South (Southampton, Pa.) 10-0-0 11 Wall (Wall, N.J.) 9-1-1 12 Conestoga Valley (Lancaster, Pa.) 11-1-0 13 Scotch Plains Fanwood (Scotch Plains, N.J.) 7-1-0 14 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 8-1-0 15 Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.) 10-1-1

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 16-0-0 2 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 6-0-2 3 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 7-1-2 4 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 14-2-0 5 Franklin (Franklin, Tenn.) 8-1-1 6 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 7-0-1 7 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 11-1-2 8 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 11-1-1 9 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 14-1-1 10 West Jessamine (Nicholasville, Ky.) – [] 13-2-4 11 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 8-1-0 12 Owensboro Catholic (Owensboro, Ky.) 15-0-2 13 Bethesda-Chevy Chase (Bethesda, Md.) 7-0-0 14 Ripley (Ripley, W.Va.) 13-1-1 15 Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.) 14-1-2 15 Science Hill (Johnson City, Tenn.) 11-1-2

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.) 16-0-1 1 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 12-0-0 3 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 9-0-3 4 Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.) 15-0-1 5 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 11-0-2 6 Pickerington North (Pickerington, Ohio) 11-0-1 7 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 9-1-0 8 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 8-1-1 9 Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.) 11-1-1 10 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 8-0-1 11 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 11-1-0 12 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 13-1-2 13 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 9-1-0 14 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 10-2-3 15 Avon (Avon, Ohio) 11-0-2

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)