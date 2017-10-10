Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.)
|9-0-1
|2
|Natick (Natick, Mass.)
|10-0-0
|3
|Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.)
|9-0-1
|4
|Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine)
|11-0-0
|5
|Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.)
|11-1-0
|6
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|9-0-0
|7
|Exeter (Exeter, N.H.) – []
|11-1-0
|8
|Brunswick (Brunswick, Maine)
|11-0-0
|9
|Bow (Bow, N.H.)
|11-1-0
|10
|St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.)
|9-0-1
|11
|South Kingstown (Kingstown, R.I.)
|7-1-1
|12
|Suffield (Suffield, Conn.) – []
|9-0-0
|13
|Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine)
|11-0-0
|14
|LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|9-1-1
|15
|Hingham (Hingham, Mass.)
|8-1-1
|15
|Colchester (Colchester, Vt.)
|7-1-1
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.)
|8-0-0
|2
|St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.)
|7-0-0
|3
|Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.)
|11-0-1
|4
|Islip (Islip, N.Y.)
|11-0-1
|5
|Northport (Northport, N.Y.)
|11-0-0
|6
|Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.)
|10-1-0
|7
|Scotia-Glenville (Scotia, N.Y.)
|9-0-1
|8
|Sacred Heart (Yonkers, N.Y.)
|8-1-0
|9
|Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)
|9-2-0
|10
|Webster Schroeder (Webster, N.Y.)
|7-0-2
|11
|Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.)
|6-2-1
|12
|Williamsville East (Williamsville, N.Y.)
|10-0-0
|13
|Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.)
|10-1-0
|14
|Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.)
|8-1-0
|15
|Schoharie (Schoharie, N.Y.)
|11-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.)
|10-0-0
|2
|Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.)
|12-0-0
|3
|Westfield (Westfield, N.J.) –
|11-0-0
|4
|Parkland (Allentown, Pa.)
|15-0-0
|5
|Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.)
|14-0-0
|6
|Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.)
|12-0-0
|7
|Villa Joseph Marie (Holland, Pa.)
|13-0-1
|8
|Council Rock South (Southampton, Pa.)
|13-0-0
|9
|Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
|14-1-0
|10
|Wall (Wall Township, N.J.)
|12-1-1
|11
|Conestoga Valley (Lancaster, Pa.)
|13-1-0
|12
|Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) –
|9-1-0
|13
|Norwin (Irwin, Pa.)
|11-1-0
|14
|Spring-Ford (Royersford, Pa.)
|12-1-1
|15
|Washington Township (Sewell, N.J.)
|10-1-1
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|18-0-0
|2
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|8-0-2
|3
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|8-2-2
|4
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|15-2-0
|5
|Franklin (Franklin, Tenn.)
|10-1-1
|6
|Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.)
|8-0-1
|7
|Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.)
|13-1-2
|8
|West Jessamine (Nicholasville, Ky.)
|14-2-2
|9
|Ripley (Ripley, W.Va.)
|17-1-1
|10
|St. John College (Washington, D.C.)
|7-1-0
|11
|Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.)
|16-1-2
|12
|Bethesda-Chevy Chase (Bethesda, Md.)
|7-0-0
|13
|Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.)
|12-2-2
|14
|Science Hill (Johnson City, Tenn.)
|13-1-2
|15
|Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.)
|14-4-1
|15
|Greeneville (Greenvile, Tenn.)
|11-2-3
REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.)
|19-0-1
|1
|Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
|11-0-1
|3
|Loveland (Loveland, Ohio)
|13-1-0
|4
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|12-0-2
|5
|Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio)
|10-0-4
|6
|Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.)
|13-1-1
|7
|Pickerington North (Pickerington, Ohio)
|13-0-1
|8
|Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.)
|8-1-1
|9
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|12-1-1
|10
|Carmel (Carmel, Ind.)
|16-2-2
|11
|Maple Grove Senior (Maple Grove, Minn.)
|11-1-0
|12
|Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.)
|18-1-1
|13
|Eagan (Eagan, Minn.)
|9-1-0
|14
|Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.)
|10-2-3
|15
|Springboro (Springboro, Ohio)
|10-1-2
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|10-0-0
|2
|Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.)
|8-0-0
|3
|Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.)
|10-1-0
|4
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|13-1-0
|5
|Galena (Reno, Nev.)
|15-0-1
|6
|American Fork (American Fork, Utah)
|15-1-0
|7
|Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)
|15-1-2
|8
|Grant (Portland, Ore.)
|9-0-2
|9
|Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
|16-0-0
|10
|Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.)
|15-1-0
|11
|Copper Hills (West Jordan, Utah)
|13-1-2
|12
|Crescent Valley (Corvallis, Ore.)
|6-0-1
|13
|Skyline (Sammamish, Wash.)
|9-1-0
|14
|Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
|13-2-0
|15
|Borah (Boise, Idaho)
|13-2-0