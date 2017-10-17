Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 8

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) 9-0-1 2 Natrick (Natick, Mass.) 10-0-0 3 Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 9-0-1 4 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 11-0-0 5 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 11-0-1 6 Champlain Valley Unon (Hinesburg, Vt.) 9-0-0 7 Exeter (Exeter, N.H.) 11-1-0 8 Brunswick (Brunswick, Maine) 11-0-0 9 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 11-1-0 10 St. Joseph (Trumbull, Conn.) 9-1-0 11 South Kingston (South Kingstown, R.I.) 7-1-0 12 Suffield (Suffield, Conn.) 9-0-0 13 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 11-0-0 14 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 9-1-1 15 Hingham (Hingham, Mass.) 8-1-1 15 Colchester (Colchester, Vt.) 7-1-1

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 11-0-0 2 St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.) 11-0-0 3 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 13-0-1 4 Scotia-Glenville (Scotia, N.Y.) 13-0-0 5 Northport (Northport, N.Y.) 12-0-0 6 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 13-1-0 7 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 12-1-1 8 East Meadow (East Meadow, N.Y.) 9-1-3 9 Massapequa (Massapequa, N.Y.) 7-2-2 10 Warwick (Warwick, N.Y.) 10-0-1 11 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 12-2-0 12 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 11-1-0 13 Webster Schroeder (Webster, N.Y.) 11-1-0 14 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 10-1-0 15 Schoharie Junior-Senior (Schoharie, N.Y.) 12-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) 13-0-0 2 Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.) 15-0-0 3 Westfield (Westfield, N.J.) 14-0-0 4 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 19-0-0 5 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 17-0-0 6 Eastern (Voorhees, N.J.) 17-0-0 7 Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 17-1-0 8 Wall (Wall Township, N.J.) 14-1-1 9 Conestoga Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.) 16-1-1 10 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.) 11-1-0 11 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 13-1-1 12 Council Rock South (Southampton, Pa.) 14-1-1 13 Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.) 13-1-2 14 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 10-1-0 15 Owen J. Roberts (Pottstown, Pa.) 16-1-0

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 18-0-0 2 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 8-0-2 3 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 8-2-2 4 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 15-2-2 5 Franklin (Franklin, Tenn.) 10-1-1 6 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 8-0-1 7 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 13-1-2 8 West Jessamine (Nicholasville, Ky.) 14-2-5 9 Ripley (Ripley, W.Va.) 17-1-1 10 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 7-1-0 11 Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.) 16-1-2 12 Bethesda-Chevy Chase (Bethesda, Md.) 7-0-0 13 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 12-2-2 14 Science Hill (Johnson City, Tenn.) 13-1-2 15 Greeneville (Greeneville, Tenn.) 11-2-3 15 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) 14-4-1

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.) 19-0-1 1 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 11-0-1 3 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 13-1-0 4 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 12-0-2 5 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 10-0-4 6 Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.) 13-1-1 7 Pickerington North (Pickerington, Ohio) 13-0-1 8 Minneapolis Washburn (Minneapolis, Minn.) 8-1-1 9 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 12-1-1 10 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 16-2-2 11 Maple Grove Senior (Maple Grove, Minn.) 11-1-0 12 Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.) 18-1-1 13 Eagan (Eagan, Minn.) 9-1-0 14 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 10-2-3 15 Springboro (Springboro, Ohio) 10-1-2

