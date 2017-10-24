Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 9

USA Today Sports

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) 14-0-1
2 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 14-0-0
3 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 14-0-1
4 Hingham (Hingham, Mass.) 12-1-1
5 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 15-1-0
6 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 13-0-0
7 Exeter (Exeter, N.H.) 15-1-0
8 Suffield (Suffield, Conn.) 13-0-0
9 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 15-1-0
10 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 13-1-1
11 RHAM (Hebron, Conn.) 12-1-0
12 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 14-0-1
13 Enfield (Enfield, Conn.) 12-0-1
14 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 15-0-0
15 Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 12-1-2

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 16-0-0
2 St. Anthony’s (Mevlille, N.Y.) 12-0-0
3 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 15-0-1
4 Scotia-Glenville (Scotia, N.Y.) 15-0-0
5 Northport (Northport, N.Y.) 12-0-0
6 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 15-1-0
7 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 12-1-1
8 East Meadow (East Meadow, N.Y.) 9-1-3
9 Warwick (Warwick, N.Y.) 10-0-1
10 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 14-2-0
11 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 12-2-2
12 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 12-2-1
13 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 14-2-0
14 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 13-1-0
15 Schoharie (Schoharie, N.Y.) 15-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) 15-0-0
2 Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.) 17-0-0
3 Westfield (Westfield, N.J.) 15-0-0
4 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 21-0-0
5 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 18-0-0
6 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 18-0-0
7 Wall (Wall Township, N.J.) 17-1-1
8 Bridgewater-Raritan Regional (Bridgewater, N.J.) 13-1-0
9 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 14-1-1
10 Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.) 15-1-2
11 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 12-1-0
12 Owen J. Roberts (Pottstown, Pa.) 18-1-0
13 East Pennsboro (Enola, Pa.) 19-0-0
14 Manheim Township (Lancaster, Pa.) 16-1-3
15 Conestoga Valley (Lancaster, Pa.) 17-2-1

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 22-0-0
2 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 20-2-0
3 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 10-0-1
4 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 9-1-2
5 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 12-2-3
6 Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.) 16-4-1
7 St. John College (Washington, D.C.) 10-1-1
8 Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.) 18-1-2
9 Bethesda-Chevy Chase (Bethesda, Md.) 10-0-0
10 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 16-3-2
11 Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 12-0-6
12 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 13-2-2
13 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 20-1-2
14 Greeneville (Greeneville, Tenn.) 16-4-3
15 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Md.) 19-5-2

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.) 22-0-1
1 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 16-0-1
3 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 16-1-0
4 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 15-0-3
5 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 12-1-4
6 Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.) 16-1-1
7 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 13-1-2
8 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 17-2-0
9 Pickerington North (Pickerington, Ohio) 15-1-1
10 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 14-3-3
11 Andover (Andover, Minn.) 15-1-2
12 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 16-2-2
13 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 13-1-5
14 Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.) 18-1-1
15 Springboro (Springboro, Ohio) 13-1-2

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)

Rank School W-L-T
1 Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) 14-0-0
2 Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.) 13-1-0
3 Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.) 12-0-0
4 American Fork (American Fork, Utah) 19-1-0
5 La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.) 17-1-0
6 Galena (Reno, Nev.) 19-0-1
7 Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) 22-0-0
8 Coronado (Henderson, Nev.) 19-1-2
9 Kamiakin (Kennewick, Wash.) 15-0-0
10 Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah) 17-3-0
11 Crescent Valley (Corvallis, Ore.) 11-0-1
12 Centennial (Boise, Idaho) 19-2-0
13 Cleveland (Portland, Ore.) 11-1-1
14 Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.) 17-2-0
15 Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork, Utah) 12-2-3

