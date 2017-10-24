Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 9

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.

REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) 14-0-1 2 Natick (Natick, Mass.) 14-0-0 3 Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine) 14-0-1 4 Hingham (Hingham, Mass.) 12-1-1 5 Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.) 15-1-0 6 Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.) 13-0-0 7 Exeter (Exeter, N.H.) 15-1-0 8 Suffield (Suffield, Conn.) 13-0-0 9 Bow (Bow, N.H.) 15-1-0 10 LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.) 13-1-1 11 RHAM (Hebron, Conn.) 12-1-0 12 Camden Hills (Camden, Maine) 14-0-1 13 Enfield (Enfield, Conn.) 12-0-1 14 Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine) 15-0-0 15 Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.) 12-1-2

REGION II (New York)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.) 16-0-0 2 St. Anthony’s (Mevlille, N.Y.) 12-0-0 3 Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.) 15-0-1 4 Scotia-Glenville (Scotia, N.Y.) 15-0-0 5 Northport (Northport, N.Y.) 12-0-0 6 Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.) 15-1-0 7 Islip (Islip, N.Y.) 12-1-1 8 East Meadow (East Meadow, N.Y.) 9-1-3 9 Warwick (Warwick, N.Y.) 10-0-1 10 Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.) 14-2-0 11 Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.) 12-2-2 12 Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.) 12-2-1 13 Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.) 14-2-0 14 Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.) 13-1-0 15 Schoharie (Schoharie, N.Y.) 15-0-0

REGION III (PA, NJ)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.) 15-0-0 2 Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.) 17-0-0 3 Westfield (Westfield, N.J.) 15-0-0 4 Parkland (Allentown, Pa.) 21-0-0 5 Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.) 18-0-0 6 Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.) 18-0-0 7 Wall (Wall Township, N.J.) 17-1-1 8 Bridgewater-Raritan Regional (Bridgewater, N.J.) 13-1-0 9 Norwin (Irwin, Pa.) 14-1-1 10 Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.) 15-1-2 11 Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.) 12-1-0 12 Owen J. Roberts (Pottstown, Pa.) 18-1-0 13 East Pennsboro (Enola, Pa.) 19-0-0 14 Manheim Township (Lancaster, Pa.) 16-1-3 15 Conestoga Valley (Lancaster, Pa.) 17-2-1

REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) 22-0-0 2 Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.) 20-2-0 3 Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.) 10-0-1 4 Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) 9-1-2 5 McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) 12-2-3 6 Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.) 16-4-1 7 St. John College (Washington, D.C.) 10-1-1 8 Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.) 18-1-2 9 Bethesda-Chevy Chase (Bethesda, Md.) 10-0-0 10 Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.) 16-3-2 11 Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) 12-0-6 12 Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.) 13-2-2 13 Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.) 20-1-2 14 Greeneville (Greeneville, Tenn.) 16-4-3 15 Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Md.) 19-5-2

REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.) 22-0-1 1 Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) 16-0-1 3 Loveland (Loveland, Ohio) 16-1-0 4 Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) 15-0-3 5 Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio) 12-1-4 6 Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.) 16-1-1 7 Medina (Medina, Ohio) 13-1-2 8 Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.) 17-2-0 9 Pickerington North (Pickerington, Ohio) 15-1-1 10 Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.) 14-3-3 11 Andover (Andover, Minn.) 15-1-2 12 Carmel (Carmel, Ind.) 16-2-2 13 Edina (Edina, Minn.) 13-1-5 14 Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.) 18-1-1 15 Springboro (Springboro, Ohio) 13-1-2

REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)