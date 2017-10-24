Super 25 Regional Girls Fall Soccer Rankings -- Week 9

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the USC.
MORE: Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings
REGION I (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.)
|14-0-1
|2
|Natick (Natick, Mass.)
|14-0-0
|3
|Scarborough (Scarborough, Maine)
|14-0-1
|4
|Hingham (Hingham, Mass.)
|12-1-1
|5
|Manchester Central (Manchester, N.H.)
|15-1-0
|6
|Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.)
|13-0-0
|7
|Exeter (Exeter, N.H.)
|15-1-0
|8
|Suffield (Suffield, Conn.)
|13-0-0
|9
|Bow (Bow, N.H.)
|15-1-0
|10
|LaSalle Academy (Providence, R.I.)
|13-1-1
|11
|RHAM (Hebron, Conn.)
|12-1-0
|12
|Camden Hills (Camden, Maine)
|14-0-1
|13
|Enfield (Enfield, Conn.)
|12-0-1
|14
|Yarmouth (Yarmouth, Maine)
|15-0-0
|15
|Whitman-Hanson Regional (Whitman, Mass.)
|12-1-2
REGION II (New York)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Arlington (LaGrangeville, N.Y.)
|16-0-0
|2
|St. Anthony’s (Mevlille, N.Y.)
|12-0-0
|3
|Spencerport (Spencerport, N.Y.)
|15-0-1
|4
|Scotia-Glenville (Scotia, N.Y.)
|15-0-0
|5
|Northport (Northport, N.Y.)
|12-0-0
|6
|Shenendehowa (Clifton Park, N.Y.)
|15-1-0
|7
|Islip (Islip, N.Y.)
|12-1-1
|8
|East Meadow (East Meadow, N.Y.)
|9-1-3
|9
|Warwick (Warwick, N.Y.)
|10-0-1
|10
|Jamesville-DeWitt (DeWitt, N.Y.)
|14-2-0
|11
|Vestal (Vestal, N.Y.)
|12-2-2
|12
|Clarence (Clarence, N.Y.)
|12-2-1
|13
|Baldwinsville (Baldwinsville, N.Y.)
|14-2-0
|14
|Chenango Forks (Binghamton, N.Y.)
|13-1-0
|15
|Schoharie (Schoharie, N.Y.)
|15-0-0
REGION III (PA, NJ)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.)
|15-0-0
|2
|Freehold Township (Freehold, N.J.)
|17-0-0
|3
|Westfield (Westfield, N.J.)
|15-0-0
|4
|Parkland (Allentown, Pa.)
|21-0-0
|5
|Moon Area (Coraopolis, Pa.)
|18-0-0
|6
|Eastern (Voorhees Township, N.J.)
|18-0-0
|7
|Wall (Wall Township, N.J.)
|17-1-1
|8
|Bridgewater-Raritan Regional (Bridgewater, N.J.)
|13-1-0
|9
|Norwin (Irwin, Pa.)
|14-1-1
|10
|Pennsbury (Fairless Hills, Pa.)
|15-1-2
|11
|Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.)
|12-1-0
|12
|Owen J. Roberts (Pottstown, Pa.)
|18-1-0
|13
|East Pennsboro (Enola, Pa.)
|19-0-0
|14
|Manheim Township (Lancaster, Pa.)
|16-1-3
|15
|Conestoga Valley (Lancaster, Pa.)
|17-2-1
REGION IV (D.C., KY, MD, TN, VA, WV)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Houston (Germantown, Tenn.)
|22-0-0
|2
|Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.)
|20-2-0
|3
|Urbana (Ijamsville, Md.)
|10-0-1
|4
|Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
|9-1-2
|5
|McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
|12-2-3
|6
|Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.)
|16-4-1
|7
|St. John College (Washington, D.C.)
|10-1-1
|8
|Wheeling Park (Wheeling, W.Va.)
|18-1-2
|9
|Bethesda-Chevy Chase (Bethesda, Md.)
|10-0-0
|10
|Charleston Catholic (Charleston, W.Va.)
|16-3-2
|11
|Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
|12-0-6
|12
|Briarcrest Christian School (Eads, Tenn.)
|13-2-2
|13
|Winfield (Winfield, W.Va.)
|20-1-2
|14
|Greeneville (Greeneville, Tenn.)
|16-4-3
|15
|Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Md.)
|19-5-2
REGION V (IA, IA, MN, OH)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.)
|22-0-1
|1
|Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
|16-0-1
|3
|Loveland (Loveland, Ohio)
|16-1-0
|4
|Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.)
|15-0-3
|5
|Strongsville (Strongsville, Ohio)
|12-1-4
|6
|Guerin Catholic (Noblesville, Ind.)
|16-1-1
|7
|Medina (Medina, Ohio)
|13-1-2
|8
|Maple Grove (Maple Grove, Minn.)
|17-2-0
|9
|Pickerington North (Pickerington, Ohio)
|15-1-1
|10
|Noblesville (Noblesville, Ind.)
|14-3-3
|11
|Andover (Andover, Minn.)
|15-1-2
|12
|Carmel (Carmel, Ind.)
|16-2-2
|13
|Edina (Edina, Minn.)
|13-1-5
|14
|Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis, Ind.)
|18-1-1
|15
|Springboro (Springboro, Ohio)
|13-1-2
REGION VI (CA, ID, MT, NV, NM, OR, SD, UT, WA)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Jesuit (Portland, Ore.)
|14-0-0
|2
|Issaquah (Issaquah, Wash.)
|13-1-0
|3
|Central Valley (Spokane Valley, Wash.)
|12-0-0
|4
|American Fork (American Fork, Utah)
|19-1-0
|5
|La Cueva (Albuquerque, N.M.)
|17-1-0
|6
|Galena (Reno, Nev.)
|19-0-1
|7
|Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
|22-0-0
|8
|Coronado (Henderson, Nev.)
|19-1-2
|9
|Kamiakin (Kennewick, Wash.)
|15-0-0
|10
|Syracuse (Syracuse, Utah)
|17-3-0
|11
|Crescent Valley (Corvallis, Ore.)
|11-0-1
|12
|Centennial (Boise, Idaho)
|19-2-0
|13
|Cleveland (Portland, Ore.)
|11-1-1
|14
|Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.)
|17-2-0
|15
|Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork, Utah)
|12-2-3