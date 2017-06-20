Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings -- FINAL

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.) 23-0-0 2 Charlotte Latin School (Charlotte, N.C.) 18-1-2 3 Carrboro (Carrboro, N.C.) 20-1-1 4 Western Albemarle (Crozet, Va.) 22-2-0 5 Middletown (Middletown, Del.) 17-1-0 6 Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) 22-2-0 7 West Forsyth (Clemmons, N.C.) 26-1-1 8 Yorktown (Arlington, Va.) 18-2-2 9 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 22-2-0 10 Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) 22-1-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Pius X (Atlanta, Ga.) 21-1-1 2 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 20-1-1 3 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 24-1-0 4 McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) 24-2-0 5 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 19-2-3 6 Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.) 20-3-2 7 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 21-2-0 8 Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 20-3-0 9 Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) 20-3-0 10 South Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) 19-3-0

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 28-1-0 2 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 24-3-1 3 Forest Hills Central (Grand Rapids, Mich.) 21-0-4 4 Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 24-0-0 5 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 19-1-3 6 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 20-3-3 7 Ames (Ames, Iowa) 17-3-0 8 Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.) 22-1-2 9 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 15-2-2 10 Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa) 18-2-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Webster Groves (St. Louis, Mo.) 24-1-0 2 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 20-1-0 3 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 17-1-0 4 Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.) 22-2-0 5 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 23-1-0 6 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) 17-3-1 7 Norman North (Norman, Okla.) 15-3-0 8 Eureka (Eureka, Mo.) 19-6-0 9 St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 16-4-1 10 Cabot (Cabot, Ark.) 23-3-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Wyoming)