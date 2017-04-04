Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings -- Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

MORE: Boys Soccer Spring Rankings

MORE: Girls Soccer Spring Rankings

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) 7-0-0 2 Green Hope (Cary, N.C.) 13-0-0 3 Mills Godwin (Richmond, Va.) 2-0-1 4 Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.) 1-0-1 5 Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.) 2-1-1 6 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 9-1-1 7 Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) 10-0-0 8 James Madison (Vienna, Va.) 6-0-0 9 Wakefield (Raleigh, N.C.) 10-0-0 10 Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) 8-1-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

Rank School W-L-T 1 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 9-0-0 2 Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.) 10-1-0 3 Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 10-1-0 4 Whitewater (Fayetteville, Ga.) 12-0-1 5 Vestavia HIlls (Vestavia, Ala.) 11-1-2 6 Columbus (Columbus, Ga.) 10-0-1 7 Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.) 9-1-1 8 St. Pius X (Atlanta, Ga.) 13-1-1 9 Lexington (Lexington, S.C.) 12-2-0 10 McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) 15-2-0

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 4-0-0 2 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 2-0-0 3 Forest Hills Central (Grand Rapids, Mich.) 0-0-0 4 Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa) 0-0-0 5 Stoney Creek (Rochester Hills, Mich.) 2-0-0 6 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 5-0-0 7 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 3-0-1 8 Waukee (Waukee, Ill.) 0-0-0 9 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 1-1-0 10 Canton (Canton, Mich.) 3-0-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 0-0-0 2 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 5-0-0 3 Owasso (Owasso, Okla.) 8-0-0 4 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 4-0-0 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 2-1-0 6 Lee’s Summit (Lee’s Summit, Mo,) 1-0-0 7 Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.) 5-0-0 8 Cabot (Cabot, Ark.) 7-2-0 9 Little Rock Christian Academy (Little Rock, Ark.) 6-1-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Wyoming)