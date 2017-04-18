Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings -- Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.
RELATED: Girls Soccer Spring Rankings
MORE: Boys Soccer Spring Rankings
MORE: Regional Boys Soccer Spring Rankings
REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.)
|8-0-0
|2
|Green Hope (Cary, N.C.)
|15-0-0
|3
|Mills Godwin (Richmond, Va.)
|3-0-1
|4
|Wakefield (Raleigh, N.C.)
|12-0-0
|5
|Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|4-1-1
|6
|Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.)
|12-1-1
|7
|Hough (Cornelius, N.C.)
|12-0-1
|8
|Weddington (Matthews, N.C.)
|10-1-1
|9
|Yorktown (Arlington, Va.)
|6-0-0
|10
|Patriot (Nokesville, Va.)
|7-0-0
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Whitewater (Fayetteville, Ga.)
|14-0-1
|2
|St. Pius X (Atlanta, Ga.)
|14-1-1
|3
|Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|13-1-1
|4
|J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.)
|17-1-0
|5
|Lexington (Lexington, S.C.)
|14-2-0
|6
|Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.)
|14-1-3
|7
|McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)
|17-2-0
|8
|Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.)
|12-2-0
|9
|Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.)
|11-2-1
|10
|Mauldin (Mauldin, S.C.)
|19-1-1
REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|8-0-1
|2
|Stoney Creek (Rochester Hills, Mich.)
|4-0-0
|3
|Barrington (Barrington, Ill.)
|8-0-1
|4
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|6-1-0
|5
|St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.)
|7-0-1
|6
|Waukee (Waukee, Iowa)
|4-0-0
|7
|Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.)
|4-0-0
|8
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|3-1-0
|9
|Forest Hills Central (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
|3-0-1
|10
|Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa)
|2-1-0
REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.)
|7-0-0
|2
|Owasso (Owasso, Okla.)
|10-0-0
|3
|Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
|5-0-0
|4
|Webster Groves (St. Louis, Mo.)
|8-0-0
|5
|Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.)
|10-0-0
|6
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
|6-1-0
|7
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|9-1-0
|8
|Blue Springs South (Blue Springs, Mo.)
|5-0-0
|9
|Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
|4-1-1
|10
|Cabot (Cabot, Ark.)
|14-2-0
REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
|9-0-0
|2
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|7-0-0
|3
|Valor Christian School (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
|7-0-0
|4
|Millard West (Omaha, Neb,)
|9-1-0
|5
|Marian (Omaha, Neb.)
|10-2-0
|6
|The Classical Academy (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
|8-0-0
|7
|Millard North (Omaha, Neb.)
|9-2-0
|8
|Chaparral (Aurora, Colo.)
|9-0-2
|9
|Cheyenne East (Cheyenne, Wyo.)
|7-2-0
|10
|Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
|6-2-1