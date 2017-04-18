Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings -- Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

RELATED: Girls Soccer Spring Rankings

MORE: Boys Soccer Spring Rankings

MORE: Regional Boys Soccer Spring Rankings

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) 8-0-0 2 Green Hope (Cary, N.C.) 15-0-0 3 Mills Godwin (Richmond, Va.) 3-0-1 4 Wakefield (Raleigh, N.C.) 12-0-0 5 Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.) 4-1-1 6 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 12-1-1 7 Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) 12-0-1 8 Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) 10-1-1 9 Yorktown (Arlington, Va.) 6-0-0 10 Patriot (Nokesville, Va.) 7-0-0

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Whitewater (Fayetteville, Ga.) 14-0-1 2 St. Pius X (Atlanta, Ga.) 14-1-1 3 Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 13-1-1 4 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 17-1-0 5 Lexington (Lexington, S.C.) 14-2-0 6 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 14-1-3 7 McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) 17-2-0 8 Peachtree Ridge (Suwanee, Ga.) 12-2-0 9 Marist School (Atlanta, Ga.) 11-2-1 10 Mauldin (Mauldin, S.C.) 19-1-1

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 8-0-1 2 Stoney Creek (Rochester Hills, Mich.) 4-0-0 3 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 8-0-1 4 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 6-1-0 5 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 7-0-1 6 Waukee (Waukee, Iowa) 4-0-0 7 Grand Blanc (Grand Blanc, Mich.) 4-0-0 8 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 3-1-0 9 Forest Hills Central (Grand Rapids, Mich.) 3-0-1 10 Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, Iowa) 2-1-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 7-0-0 2 Owasso (Owasso, Okla.) 10-0-0 3 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 5-0-0 4 Webster Groves (St. Louis, Mo.) 8-0-0 5 Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.) 10-0-0 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 6-1-0 7 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 9-1-0 8 Blue Springs South (Blue Springs, Mo.) 5-0-0 9 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 4-1-1 10 Cabot (Cabot, Ark.) 14-2-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Wyoming)