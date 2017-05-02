Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings -- Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.
RELATED: Girls Soccer Spring Rankings
MORE: Boys Soccer Spring Rankings
MORE: Regional Boys Soccer Spring Rankings
REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.)
|11-0-0
|2
|Green Hope (Cary, N.C.)
|17-0-0
|3
|Wakefield (Raleigh, N.C.)
|15-0-1
|4
|Patriot (Nokesville, Va.)
|11-0-0
|5
|Mills Godwin (Richmond, Va.)
|5-0-1
|6
|Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.)
|14-1-1
|7
|Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.)
|8-1-1
|8
|Carrboro (Carrboro, N.C.)
|14-1-1
|9
|South Iredell (Statesboro, N.C.)
|16-0-0
|10
|T.C. Williams (Alexandria, Va.)
|9-1-2
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|16-1-1
|2
|St. Pius X (Atlanta, Ga.)
|17-1-1
|3
|J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.)
|18-1-0
|4
|Whitewater (Fayetteville, Ga.)
|17-0-1
|5
|Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.)
|16-1-3
|6
|Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.)
|18-1-2
|7
|South Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.)
|16-3-0
|8
|McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)
|20-2-0
|9
|Lexington (Lexington, S.C.)
|18-2-0
|10
|Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)
|16-3-0
REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Barrington (Barrington, Ill.)
|16-1-0
|2
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|13-1-2
|3
|Stoney Creek (Rochester Hills, Mich.)
|7-0-0
|4
|St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.)
|12-0-1
|5
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|15-2-0
|6
|Brighton (Brighton, Mich.)
|7-0-1
|7
|Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa)
|9-0-0
|8
|Waukee (Waukee, Ill.)
|8-1-0
|9
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|6-1-0
|10
|Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.)
|6-0-0
REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.)
|12-0-0
|2
|Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
|10-0-0
|3
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|12-1-0
|4
|St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.)
|13-2-1
|5
|Owasso (Owasso, Okla.)
|14-1-0
|6
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
|10-2-0
|7
|Nerinx Hall (St. Louis, Mo.)
|12-3-0
|8
|Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.)
|13-1-0
|9
|Webster Groves (St. Louis, Mo.)
|14-1-0
|10
|Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.)
|10-1-0
REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
|13-0-1
|2
|Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
|10-1-0
|3
|Millard North (Omaha, Neb.)
|13-2-0
|4
|Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
|10-2-1
|5
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|10-2-0
|6
|Marian (Omaha, Neb.)
|14-2-0
|7
|The Classical Academy (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
|12-0-0
|8
|Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska)
|6-1-0
|9
|Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Colo.)
|8-1-3
|10
|Laramie (Laramie, Wyo.)
|7-1-0