Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings -- Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) 11-0-0 2 Green Hope (Cary, N.C.) 17-0-0 3 Wakefield (Raleigh, N.C.) 15-0-1 4 Patriot (Nokesville, Va.) 11-0-0 5 Mills Godwin (Richmond, Va.) 5-0-1 6 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 14-1-1 7 Kellam (Virginia Beach, Va.) 8-1-1 8 Carrboro (Carrboro, N.C.) 14-1-1 9 South Iredell (Statesboro, N.C.) 16-0-0 10 T.C. Williams (Alexandria, Va.) 9-1-2

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 16-1-1 2 St. Pius X (Atlanta, Ga.) 17-1-1 3 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 18-1-0 4 Whitewater (Fayetteville, Ga.) 17-0-1 5 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 16-1-3 6 Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.) 18-1-2 7 South Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) 16-3-0 8 McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) 20-2-0 9 Lexington (Lexington, S.C.) 18-2-0 10 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 16-3-0

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 16-1-0 2 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 13-1-2 3 Stoney Creek (Rochester Hills, Mich.) 7-0-0 4 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 12-0-1 5 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 15-2-0 6 Brighton (Brighton, Mich.) 7-0-1 7 Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa) 9-0-0 8 Waukee (Waukee, Ill.) 8-1-0 9 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 6-1-0 10 Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.) 6-0-0

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 12-0-0 2 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 10-0-0 3 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 12-1-0 4 St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 13-2-1 5 Owasso (Owasso, Okla.) 14-1-0 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 10-2-0 7 Nerinx Hall (St. Louis, Mo.) 12-3-0 8 Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.) 13-1-0 9 Webster Groves (St. Louis, Mo.) 14-1-0 10 Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.) 10-1-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Wyoming)