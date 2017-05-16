Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings -- Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) 16-0-0 2 Green Hope (Cary, N.C.) 22-0-0 3 Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) 19-1-1 4 Patriot (Nokesville, Va.) 13-2-0 5 Mills Godwin (Richmond, Va.) 11-0-2 6 Carrboro (Carrboro, N.C.) 17-1-1 7 First Colonial (Virginia Beach, Va.) 12-0-1 8 South Iredell (Statesville, Va.) 20-0-0 9 Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) 18-2-0 10 James Madison (Vienna, Va.) 9-1-2

REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)

Rank School W-L-T 1 J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.) 24-1-0 2 St. Pius X (Atlanta, Ga.) 21-1-1 3 The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.) 20-1-1 4 McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.) 24-2-0 5 Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.) 20-3-0 6 Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) 19-2-3 7 Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.) 20-3-2 8 Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) 20-3-0 9 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) 18-4-0 10 South Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.) 18-4-0

REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Barrington (Barrington, Ill.) 21-1-0 2 St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.) 14-0-3 3 Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.) 16-2-3 4 Canton (Canton, Mich.) 11-2-0 5 New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.) 17-2-1 6 Waukee (Waukee, Ill.) 11-1-0 7 Plymouth (Plymouth, Mich.) 14-2-1 8 Arrowhead (Hartland, Wis.) 9-0-2 9 Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.) 8-1-1 10 Warren Township (Gurnee, Ill.) 18-1-2

REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.) 18-0-0 2 Webster Groves (St. Louis, Mo.) 17-1-0 3 Union (Tulsa, Okla.) 16-1-0 4 Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) 14-1-0 5 Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) 15-3-1 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) 12-3-2 7 Norman North (Norman, Okla.) 14-3-0 8 Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.) 11-3-3 9 Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.) 15-2-0 10 Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.) 13-3-0

REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Wyoming)