Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings -- Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Girls Spring Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.
REGION I (Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Mills Godwin (Richmond, Va.)
|13-0-2
|2
|Charlotte Latin School (Charlotte, N.C.)
|18-1-2
|3
|Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.)
|19-0-0
|4
|Carrboro (Carrboro, N.C.)
|20-1-1
|5
|Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.)
|19-1-0
|6
|Weddington (Matthews, N.C.)
|22-2-0
|7
|West Forsyth (Clemmons, N.C.)
|26-1-1
|8
|Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.)
|22-2-0
|9
|Yorktown (Arlington, Va.)
|14-1-2
|10
|Madison (Vienna, Va.)
|14-2-0
REGION II (Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Pius X (Atlanta, Ga.)
|21-1-1
|2
|The Westminster Schools (Atlanta, Ga.)
|20-1-1
|3
|J.L. Mann (Greenville, S.C.)
|24-1-0
|4
|McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)
|24-2-0
|5
|Vestavia Hills (Vestavia Hills, Ala.)
|19-2-3
|6
|Oak Mountain (Birmingham, Ala.)
|20-3-2
|7
|Lambert (Suwanee, Ga.)
|21-2-0
|8
|South Forsyth (Cumming, Ga.)
|19-3-0
|9
|Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)
|20-3-0
|10
|Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.)
|20-3-0
REGION III (Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Barrington (Barrington, Ill.)
|25-1-0
|2
|St. Charles North (St. Charles, Ill.)
|19-0-3
|3
|Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
|20-2-3
|4
|Forest Hills Central (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
|9-0-4
|5
|New Trier (Winnetka, Ill.)
|22-2-1
|6
|Waukee (Waukee, Iowa)
|17-1-0
|7
|Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee, Wis.)
|19-1-1
|8
|Forest Hills Northern (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
|14-0-3
|9
|Iowa City West (Iowa City, Iowa)
|14-2-0
|10
|Brookfield Central (Brookfield, Wis.)
|12-2-1
REGION IV (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City, Mo.)
|21-0-0
|2
|Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.)
|17-1-0
|3
|Webster Groves (St. Louis, Mo.)
|21-1-0
|4
|Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
|17-1-0
|5
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
|15-3-0
|6
|Bentonville (Bentonville, Ark.)
|22-2-0
|7
|Lee’s Summit North (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)
|20-3-0
|8
|Norman North (Norman, Okla.)
|15-3-0
|9
|Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.)
|15-2-1
|10
|Cabot (Cabot, Ark.)
|23-3-0
REGION V (Alaska, California, Colorado, Wyoming)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
|17-2-1
|2
|D’Evelyn (Lakewood, Colo.)
|16-3-1
|3
|Grandview (Aurora, Colo.)
|13-4-2
|4
|Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
|16-2-0
|5
|Marian (Omaha, Neb.)
|19-2-0
|6
|Millard North (Omaha, Neb.)
|17-3-0
|7
|Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
|15-1-1
|8
|Broomfield (Broomfield, Colo.)
|15-3-1
|9
|Dimond (Anchorage, Alaska)
|17-0-1
|10
|Campbell County (Gillette, Wyo.)
|12-2-0