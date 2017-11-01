Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 10

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Oct. 31

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Connetquot 32-1 Bohemia NY 2 St. Mary’s 33-4 Lancaster NY 3 RHAM 27-1 Hebron CT 4 Barnstable 21-0 Hyannis MA 5 Victor 32-3 Victor NY 6 Walter Panas 31-3 Cortlandt NY 7 Duxbury 20-0 Duxbury MA 8 Newton North 15-1 Newtonville MA 9 Hollis-Brookline 23-1 Hollis NH 10 Southington 28-5 Southington CT

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Flint Hill 30-0 Oakton VA 2 Immaculate Heart Academy 30-1 Washington Township NJ 3 Bishop Shanahan 31-1 Downington PA 4 North Stafford 17-0 Stafford VA 5 Northwest 14-0 Germantown MD 6 Lord Botetourt 28-0 Daleville VA 7 Academy of the Holy Cross 26-2 Kensignton MD 8 Hudson Catholic 27-4 Jersey City NJ 9 North Allegheny 17-0 Wexford PA 10 Padua 15-0 Wilmington DE

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State 1 Walton 40-1 Marietta GA 2 Wando 47-3 Mt. Pleasant SC 3 Dorman 40-4 Roebuck SC 4 Oviedo 24-3 Oviedo FL 5 Marvin Ridge 28-1 Waxhaw NC 6 Baylor 42-5 Chattanooga TN 7 North Raleigh Christian 28-1 Raleigh NC 8 St. Thomas Aquinas 17-5 Ft Lauderdale FL 9 Brentwood 40-7 Brentwood TN 10 McGill-Toolen 41-7 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State 1 Reagan 40-1 San Antonio TX 2 Rouse 43-3 Leander TX 3 Hebron 34-7 Lewisville TX 4 The Woodlands 34-2 Conroe TX 5 Oak Ridge 30-4 Conroe TX 6 Coppell 36-3 Coppell TX 7 Dawson 28-3 Pearland TX 8 O’Connor 40-4 San Antonio TX 9 Clark 35-4 San Antonio TX 10 Fayetteville 27-11 Fayetteville AR

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Assumption 36-3 Louisville KY 2 Ursuline Academy 24-1 Cincinnati OH 3 Mercy 33-6 Louisville KY 4 Avon 36-3 Avon IN 5 Mount Notre Dame 20-4 Cincinnati OH 6 Notre Dame Prep 58-2 Pontiac MI 7 Mother of Mercy 21-3 Cincinnati OH 8 Providence 37-2 Clarksville IN 9 Rockford 49-3 Rockford MI 10 Sacred Heart 26-14 Louisville KY

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Marist 36-1 Chicago IL 2 St. Jospeh’s Academy 29-3 St. Louis MO 3 Oconomowoc 30-9 Oconomowoc WI 4 Minooka 36-2 Minooka IL 5 Cedar Falls 38-2 Cedar Falls IA 6 Lafayette 35-4 Wildwood MO 7 Mother McAuley 34-4 Chicago IL 8 Mukwonago 33-6 Mukwonago WI 9 Dike New Hartford 44-3 Dike IA 10 Helias Catholic 31-4 Jefferson City MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State 1 Eagan 26-1 Eagan MN 2 Lakeville North 27-2 Lakeville MN 3 Omaha Marian 33-2 Omaha NE 4 Harrisburg 18-1 Harrisburg SD 5 Maple Lake 30-0 Maple Lake MN 6 Champlin Park 24-4 Champlin MN 7 Lincoln Southwest 28-3 Lincoln NE 8 Lakeville South 24-4 Lakeville MN 9 Bismarck Century 16-1 Bismarck ND 10 Mitchell 19-2 Mitchell SD

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State 1 Lewis Palmer 23-0 Monument CO 2 St. James Academy 39-6 Lenexa KS 3 Olathe Northwest 40-4 Olathe KS 4 Eaton 21-2 Eaton CO 5 Lone Peak 21-4 Highland UT 6 Centennial 19-1 Las Cruces NM 7 Blue Valley West 37-7 Overland Park KS 8 La Cueva 17-1 Albuquerque NM 9 Castle View 19-4 Castle Rock CO 10 Niwot 18-5 Niwot CO

REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City State 1 Mater Dei 30-5 Santa Ana CA 2 Torrey Pines 29-3 San Diego CA 3 Marymount 27-7 Los Angeles CA 4 Archbishop Mitty 30-5 San Jose CA 5 Corona del Sol 38-2 Tempe AZ 6 Redondo 31-4 Redondo CA 7 Long Beach Poly 28-5 Long Beach CA 8 Xavier 36-3 Phoenix AZ 9 Santa Margarita 285-8 Rancho Santa Margarita CA 10 Temecula Valley 29-3 Long Beach CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)