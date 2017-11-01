Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 10

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
MORE: Super 25 Girls Volleyball Rankings
Records through Oct. 31
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Connetquot
|32-1
|Bohemia
|NY
|2
|St. Mary’s
|33-4
|Lancaster
|NY
|3
|RHAM
|27-1
|Hebron
|CT
|4
|Barnstable
|21-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|5
|Victor
|32-3
|Victor
|NY
|6
|Walter Panas
|31-3
|Cortlandt
|NY
|7
|Duxbury
|20-0
|Duxbury
|MA
|8
|Newton North
|15-1
|Newtonville
|MA
|9
|Hollis-Brookline
|23-1
|Hollis
|NH
|10
|Southington
|28-5
|Southington
|CT
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Flint Hill
|30-0
|Oakton
|VA
|2
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|30-1
|Washington Township
|NJ
|3
|Bishop Shanahan
|31-1
|Downington
|PA
|4
|North Stafford
|17-0
|Stafford
|VA
|5
|Northwest
|14-0
|Germantown
|MD
|6
|Lord Botetourt
|28-0
|Daleville
|VA
|7
|Academy of the Holy Cross
|26-2
|Kensignton
|MD
|8
|Hudson Catholic
|27-4
|Jersey City
|NJ
|9
|North Allegheny
|17-0
|Wexford
|PA
|10
|Padua
|15-0
|Wilmington
|DE
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Walton
|40-1
|Marietta
|GA
|2
|Wando
|47-3
|Mt. Pleasant
|SC
|3
|Dorman
|40-4
|Roebuck
|SC
|4
|Oviedo
|24-3
|Oviedo
|FL
|5
|Marvin Ridge
|28-1
|Waxhaw
|NC
|6
|Baylor
|42-5
|Chattanooga
|TN
|7
|North Raleigh Christian
|28-1
|Raleigh
|NC
|8
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|17-5
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|9
|Brentwood
|40-7
|Brentwood
|TN
|10
|McGill-Toolen
|41-7
|Mobile
|AL
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Reagan
|40-1
|San Antonio
|TX
|2
|Rouse
|43-3
|Leander
|TX
|3
|Hebron
|34-7
|Lewisville
|TX
|4
|The Woodlands
|34-2
|Conroe
|TX
|5
|Oak Ridge
|30-4
|Conroe
|TX
|6
|Coppell
|36-3
|Coppell
|TX
|7
|Dawson
|28-3
|Pearland
|TX
|8
|O’Connor
|40-4
|San Antonio
|TX
|9
|Clark
|35-4
|San Antonio
|TX
|10
|Fayetteville
|27-11
|Fayetteville
|AR
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Assumption
|36-3
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Ursuline Academy
|24-1
|Cincinnati
|OH
|3
|Mercy
|33-6
|Louisville
|KY
|4
|Avon
|36-3
|Avon
|IN
|5
|Mount Notre Dame
|20-4
|Cincinnati
|OH
|6
|Notre Dame Prep
|58-2
|Pontiac
|MI
|7
|Mother of Mercy
|21-3
|Cincinnati
|OH
|8
|Providence
|37-2
|Clarksville
|IN
|9
|Rockford
|49-3
|Rockford
|MI
|10
|Sacred Heart
|26-14
|Louisville
|KY
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Marist
|36-1
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|St. Jospeh’s Academy
|29-3
|St. Louis
|MO
|3
|Oconomowoc
|30-9
|Oconomowoc
|WI
|4
|Minooka
|36-2
|Minooka
|IL
|5
|Cedar Falls
|38-2
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|6
|Lafayette
|35-4
|Wildwood
|MO
|7
|Mother McAuley
|34-4
|Chicago
|IL
|8
|Mukwonago
|33-6
|Mukwonago
|WI
|9
|Dike New Hartford
|44-3
|Dike
|IA
|10
|Helias Catholic
|31-4
|Jefferson City
|MO
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Eagan
|26-1
|Eagan
|MN
|2
|Lakeville North
|27-2
|Lakeville
|MN
|3
|Omaha Marian
|33-2
|Omaha
|NE
|4
|Harrisburg
|18-1
|Harrisburg
|SD
|5
|Maple Lake
|30-0
|Maple Lake
|MN
|6
|Champlin Park
|24-4
|Champlin
|MN
|7
|Lincoln Southwest
|28-3
|Lincoln
|NE
|8
|Lakeville South
|24-4
|Lakeville
|MN
|9
|Bismarck Century
|16-1
|Bismarck
|ND
|10
|Mitchell
|19-2
|Mitchell
|SD
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Lewis Palmer
|23-0
|Monument
|CO
|2
|St. James Academy
|39-6
|Lenexa
|KS
|3
|Olathe Northwest
|40-4
|Olathe
|KS
|4
|Eaton
|21-2
|Eaton
|CO
|5
|Lone Peak
|21-4
|Highland
|UT
|6
|Centennial
|19-1
|Las Cruces
|NM
|7
|Blue Valley West
|37-7
|Overland Park
|KS
|8
|La Cueva
|17-1
|Albuquerque
|NM
|9
|Castle View
|19-4
|Castle Rock
|CO
|10
|Niwot
|18-5
|Niwot
|CO
REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|30-5
|Santa Ana
|CA
|2
|Torrey Pines
|29-3
|San Diego
|CA
|3
|Marymount
|27-7
|Los Angeles
|CA
|4
|Archbishop Mitty
|30-5
|San Jose
|CA
|5
|Corona del Sol
|38-2
|Tempe
|AZ
|6
|Redondo
|31-4
|Redondo
|CA
|7
|Long Beach Poly
|28-5
|Long Beach
|CA
|8
|Xavier
|36-3
|Phoenix
|AZ
|9
|Santa Margarita
|285-8
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|CA
|10
|Temecula Valley
|29-3
|Long Beach
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Central Catholic
|24-2
|Portland
|OR
|2
|Skyview
|40-3
|Nampa
|ID
|3
|Southridge
|26-1
|Beaverton
|OR
|4
|Billings Senior
|33-0
|Billings
|MT
|5
|Diamond
|37-5
|Anchorage
|AK
|6
|Auburn Riverside
|17-4
|Auburn
|WA
|7
|Mead
|23-2
|Spokane
|WA
|8
|Missoula Sentinel
|23-1
|Missoula
|MT
|9
|Kamehameha
|24-5
|Honolulu
|HI
|10
|Gonzaga prep
|24-3
|Spokane
|WA