USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 12

Photo: Sam Greene, The Enquirer

Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 12

Super 25

Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 12

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

MORE: Super 25 Girls Volleyball Rankings

Records through Nov. 14

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Connetquot 36-1 Bohemia NY
2 St. Mary’s 39-5 Lancaster NY
3 RHAM 33-1 Hebron CT
4 Barnstable 25-0 Hyannis MA
5 Victor 35-4 Victor NY
6 Walter Panas 35-3 Cortlandt NY
7 Duxbury 23-1 Duxbury MA
8 Newton North 15-1 Newtonville MA
9 Southington 33-6 Southington CT
10 Burnt Hills 36-5 Burnt Hills NY

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Flint Hill 37-0 Oakton VA
2 Immaculate Heart Academy 38-1 Washington Township NJ
3 Bishop Shanahan 24-0 Downington PA
4 North Stafford 19-0 Stafford VA
5 Lord Botetourt 30-0 Daleville VA
6 North Allegheny 22-0 Wexford PA
7 Academy of the Holy Cross 29-2 Kensington MD
8 Northwest 17-0 Germantown MD
9 River Dell 23-1 Oradell NJ
10 Padua 18-1 Wilmington DE

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State
1 Walton 40-1 Marietta GA
2 Dorman 42-4 Mt. Pleasant SC
3 Wando 48-4 Roebuck SC
4 West Orange 28-0 Winter Garden FL
5 North Raleigh Christian 28-1 Raleigh NC
6 Baylor 42-5 Chattanooga TN
7 Green Hope 31-2 Cary NC
8 Lake Highland Prep 24-2 Orlando FL
9 Brentwood 40-7 Brentwood TN
10 McGill-Toolen 45-7 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State
1 Rouse 49-3 Leander TX
2 O’Connor 45-4 San Antonio TX
3 Hebron 39-7 Lewisville TX
4 The Woodlands 38-2 Conroe TX
5 Prosper 44-6 Prosper TX
6 Katy Seven Lakes 26-7 Katy TX
7 Reagan 44-2 San Antonio TX
8 Fayetteville 27-11 Fayetteville AR
9 Coppell 38-4 Coppell TX
10 Dawson 32-4 Pearland TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Assumption 40-3 Louisville KY
2 Ursuline Academy 28-1 Cincinnati OH
3 Avon 37-3 Avon IN
4 Notre Dame Prep 61-2 Pontiac MI
5 Mercy 36-7 Louisville KY
6 Mount Notre Dame 20-5 Cincinnati OH
7 Providence 37-2 Clarksville IN
8 Dublin Coffman 25-3 Dublin OH
9 Mason 21-4 Mason OH
10 Novi 54-3 Novi MI

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Marist 41-1 Chicago IL
2 St. Jospeh’s Academy 30-3 St. Louis MO
3 Minooka 39-3 Minooka IL
4 Burlington 34-10 Burlington WI
5 Cedar Falls 43-2 Cedar Falls IA
6 Lafayette 35-4 Wildwood MO
7 Mother McAuley 35-5 Chicago IL
8 Lake Country Lutheran 45-5 Hartland WI
9 Helias Catholic 34-4 Jefferson City MO
10 Dike New Hartford 47-3 Dike IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State
1 Lakeville North 32-2 Lakeville MN
2 Omaha Marian 38-2 Omaha NE
3 Eagan 30-2 Eagan MN
4 Harrisburg 19-1 Harrisburg SD
5 Maple Lake 36-0 Maple Lake MN
6 Millard North 27-13 Millard NE
7 Bismarck Century 20-1 Bismarck ND
8 Omaha Skutt 32-8 Omaha NE
9 West Fargo 20-1 Fargo ND
10 Prior Lake 23-11 Prior Lake MN

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State
1 Lewis Palmer 29-0 Monument CO
2 St. James Academy 39-6 Lenexa KS
3 Olathe Northwest 25-4 Olathe KS
4 Lone Peak 25-4 Highland UT
5 Eaton 27-2 Eaton CO
6 Castleview 25-5 Castle Rock CO
7 Centennial 23-2 Las Cruces CO
8 Blue Valley West 37-7 Overland Park KS
9 Kelly Walsh 17-1 Casper WY
10 La Cueva 20-3 Albuquerque NM

REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City State
1 Mater Dei 34-5 Santa Ana CA
2 Torrey Pines 32-3 San Diego CA
3 Redondo 35-5 Redondo CA
4 Archbishop Mitty 33-5 San Jose CA
5 Xavier 40-3 Phoenix AZ
6 Marymount 30-8 Los Angeles CA
7 Corona del Sol 41-3 Tempe AZ
8 Santa Margarita 29-9 Rancho Santa Margarita CA
9 Canyon Crest Academy 20-9 San Diego CA
10 Cathedral Catholic 23-7 San Diego CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Southridge 29-1 Beaverton OR
2 Skyview 40-3 Nampa ID
3 Central Catholic 26-3 Portland OR
4 Auburn Riverside 25-4 Auburn WA
5 Missoula Sentinel 26-1 Missoula MT
6 Capital 25-3 Olympia WA
7 Mead 27-3 Spokane WA
8 Billings Senior 35-2 Billings MT
9 Kamehameha 27-5 Honolulu HI
10 Diamond 37-5 Anchorahe AK

 

, , , , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home