Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 12

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records through Nov. 14
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Connetquot
|36-1
|Bohemia
|NY
|2
|St. Mary’s
|39-5
|Lancaster
|NY
|3
|RHAM
|33-1
|Hebron
|CT
|4
|Barnstable
|25-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|5
|Victor
|35-4
|Victor
|NY
|6
|Walter Panas
|35-3
|Cortlandt
|NY
|7
|Duxbury
|23-1
|Duxbury
|MA
|8
|Newton North
|15-1
|Newtonville
|MA
|9
|Southington
|33-6
|Southington
|CT
|10
|Burnt Hills
|36-5
|Burnt Hills
|NY
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Flint Hill
|37-0
|Oakton
|VA
|2
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|38-1
|Washington Township
|NJ
|3
|Bishop Shanahan
|24-0
|Downington
|PA
|4
|North Stafford
|19-0
|Stafford
|VA
|5
|Lord Botetourt
|30-0
|Daleville
|VA
|6
|North Allegheny
|22-0
|Wexford
|PA
|7
|Academy of the Holy Cross
|29-2
|Kensington
|MD
|8
|Northwest
|17-0
|Germantown
|MD
|9
|River Dell
|23-1
|Oradell
|NJ
|10
|Padua
|18-1
|Wilmington
|DE
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Walton
|40-1
|Marietta
|GA
|2
|Dorman
|42-4
|Mt. Pleasant
|SC
|3
|Wando
|48-4
|Roebuck
|SC
|4
|West Orange
|28-0
|Winter Garden
|FL
|5
|North Raleigh Christian
|28-1
|Raleigh
|NC
|6
|Baylor
|42-5
|Chattanooga
|TN
|7
|Green Hope
|31-2
|Cary
|NC
|8
|Lake Highland Prep
|24-2
|Orlando
|FL
|9
|Brentwood
|40-7
|Brentwood
|TN
|10
|McGill-Toolen
|45-7
|Mobile
|AL
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Rouse
|49-3
|Leander
|TX
|2
|O’Connor
|45-4
|San Antonio
|TX
|3
|Hebron
|39-7
|Lewisville
|TX
|4
|The Woodlands
|38-2
|Conroe
|TX
|5
|Prosper
|44-6
|Prosper
|TX
|6
|Katy Seven Lakes
|26-7
|Katy
|TX
|7
|Reagan
|44-2
|San Antonio
|TX
|8
|Fayetteville
|27-11
|Fayetteville
|AR
|9
|Coppell
|38-4
|Coppell
|TX
|10
|Dawson
|32-4
|Pearland
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Assumption
|40-3
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Ursuline Academy
|28-1
|Cincinnati
|OH
|3
|Avon
|37-3
|Avon
|IN
|4
|Notre Dame Prep
|61-2
|Pontiac
|MI
|5
|Mercy
|36-7
|Louisville
|KY
|6
|Mount Notre Dame
|20-5
|Cincinnati
|OH
|7
|Providence
|37-2
|Clarksville
|IN
|8
|Dublin Coffman
|25-3
|Dublin
|OH
|9
|Mason
|21-4
|Mason
|OH
|10
|Novi
|54-3
|Novi
|MI
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Marist
|41-1
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|St. Jospeh’s Academy
|30-3
|St. Louis
|MO
|3
|Minooka
|39-3
|Minooka
|IL
|4
|Burlington
|34-10
|Burlington
|WI
|5
|Cedar Falls
|43-2
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|6
|Lafayette
|35-4
|Wildwood
|MO
|7
|Mother McAuley
|35-5
|Chicago
|IL
|8
|Lake Country Lutheran
|45-5
|Hartland
|WI
|9
|Helias Catholic
|34-4
|Jefferson City
|MO
|10
|Dike New Hartford
|47-3
|Dike
|IA
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Lakeville North
|32-2
|Lakeville
|MN
|2
|Omaha Marian
|38-2
|Omaha
|NE
|3
|Eagan
|30-2
|Eagan
|MN
|4
|Harrisburg
|19-1
|Harrisburg
|SD
|5
|Maple Lake
|36-0
|Maple Lake
|MN
|6
|Millard North
|27-13
|Millard
|NE
|7
|Bismarck Century
|20-1
|Bismarck
|ND
|8
|Omaha Skutt
|32-8
|Omaha
|NE
|9
|West Fargo
|20-1
|Fargo
|ND
|10
|Prior Lake
|23-11
|Prior Lake
|MN
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Lewis Palmer
|29-0
|Monument
|CO
|2
|St. James Academy
|39-6
|Lenexa
|KS
|3
|Olathe Northwest
|25-4
|Olathe
|KS
|4
|Lone Peak
|25-4
|Highland
|UT
|5
|Eaton
|27-2
|Eaton
|CO
|6
|Castleview
|25-5
|Castle Rock
|CO
|7
|Centennial
|23-2
|Las Cruces
|CO
|8
|Blue Valley West
|37-7
|Overland Park
|KS
|9
|Kelly Walsh
|17-1
|Casper
|WY
|10
|La Cueva
|20-3
|Albuquerque
|NM
REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|34-5
|Santa Ana
|CA
|2
|Torrey Pines
|32-3
|San Diego
|CA
|3
|Redondo
|35-5
|Redondo
|CA
|4
|Archbishop Mitty
|33-5
|San Jose
|CA
|5
|Xavier
|40-3
|Phoenix
|AZ
|6
|Marymount
|30-8
|Los Angeles
|CA
|7
|Corona del Sol
|41-3
|Tempe
|AZ
|8
|Santa Margarita
|29-9
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|CA
|9
|Canyon Crest Academy
|20-9
|San Diego
|CA
|10
|Cathedral Catholic
|23-7
|San Diego
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Southridge
|29-1
|Beaverton
|OR
|2
|Skyview
|40-3
|Nampa
|ID
|3
|Central Catholic
|26-3
|Portland
|OR
|4
|Auburn Riverside
|25-4
|Auburn
|WA
|5
|Missoula Sentinel
|26-1
|Missoula
|MT
|6
|Capital
|25-3
|Olympia
|WA
|7
|Mead
|27-3
|Spokane
|WA
|8
|Billings Senior
|35-2
|Billings
|MT
|9
|Kamehameha
|27-5
|Honolulu
|HI
|10
|Diamond
|37-5
|Anchorahe
|AK