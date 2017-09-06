Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings - Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records through Nov. 8
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Walter Panas
|0-0
|Cortlandt
|NY
|2
|Connetquot
|0-0
|Bohemia
|NY
|3
|RHAM
|0-0
|Hebron
|CT
|4
|Barnstable
|0-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|5
|VIctor
|0-0
|Victor
|NY
|6
|Newton North
|0-0
|Newtonville
|MA
|7
|Kings Park
|0-0
|Kings Park
|NY
|8
|Hopkinton
|0-0
|Hopkinton
|MA
|9
|Greely
|0-0
|Cumberland Center
|ME
|10
|Southington
|0-0
|Southington
|CT
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Princess Anne
|2-0
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|2
|Bishop Shanahan
|0-0
|Downington
|PA
|3
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|0-0
|Washington Township
|NJ
|4
|Northwest
|0-0
|Germantown
|MD
|5
|Flint Hill
|0-0
|Oakton
|VA
|6
|Northern Valley Old Tappan
|0-0
|Old Tappan
|NJ
|7
|Allentown Central Catholic
|0-0
|Allentown
|PA
|8
|Good Counsel HS
|0-0
|Olney
|MD
|9
|Loudon County
|4-0
|Loudon
|VA
|10
|Parkland
|0-0
|Allentown
|PA
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Dorman
|12-0
|Dorman
|SC
|2
|Bishop Moore
|3-0
|Orlando
|FL
|3
|Walton
|13-0
|Marietta
|GA
|4
|St Thomas Aquinas
|3-1
|Ft. Lauderdale
|FL
|5
|North Raleigh Christian
|7-0
|Raleigh
|NC
|6
|Baylor
|13-0
|Chattanooga
|TN
|7
|Briarcrest Christian
|12-2
|Eads
|TN
|8
|Buford
|13-1
|Buford
|GA
|9
|Green Hope
|9-1
|Cary
|NC
|10
|McGill-Toolen
|6-1
|Mobile
|AL
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Reagan
|27-1
|San Antonio
|TX
|2
|Carroll
|24-3
|South Lake
|TX
|3
|O’Connor
|23-3
|Helotes
|TX
|4
|Fayetteville
|2-1
|Fayetteville
|AR
|5
|Rouse
|30-3
|Leander
|TX
|6
|Amarillo
|19-6
|Amarillo
|TX
|7
|Clemens
|25-3
|Schertz
|TX
|8
|Allen
|18-3
|Allen
|TX
|9
|Bryon Nelson
|23-4
|Trophy Club
|TX
|10
|The Woodlands
|14-1
|Conroe
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Assumption
|11-0
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Zionsville
|9-0
|Zionsville
|IN
|3
|Mercy
|8-2
|Louisville
|KY
|4
|Brecksville-Broadview Heights
|2-0
|Broadview Heights
|OH
|5
|Avon
|12-2
|Avon
|IN
|6
|Rockford
|16-1
|Rockford
|MI
|7
|Ursuline Academy
|5-0
|Cincinnati
|OH
|8
|Providence
|12-1
|Clarksville
|IN
|9
|Mount Notre Dame
|2-1
|Cincinnati
|OH
|10
|Notre Dame Academy
|5-1
|Park Hills
|KY
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Marist
|7-0
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|St. Joseph’s Academy
|2-0
|St. Louis
|MO
|3
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|6-1
|Milwaukee
|WI
|4
|Minooka
|5-1
|Minooka
|IL
|5
|Lafayette
|2-1
|Wildwood
|MO
|6
|Franklin
|15-2
|Franklin
|WI
|7
|Mother McAuley
|3-0
|Chicago
|IL
|8
|St Teresa’s Academy
|8-0
|Kansas City
|MO
|9
|Benet
|8-0
|Lisle
|IL
|10
|East Troy
|5-3
|East Troy
|WI
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Eagan
|2-0
|Eagan
|MN
|2
|Papillion La-Vista South
|6-1
|Papillion
|NE
|3
|Lakeville North
|3-0
|Lakeville
|MN
|4
|Harrisburg
|3-0
|Harrisburg
|SD
|5
|Champlin Park
|2-0
|Champlin
|MN
|6
|Omaha Marian
|6-1
|Omaha
|NE
|7
|Mitchell
|8-0
|Mitchell
|SD
|8
|Millard West
|4-0
|Millard
|NE
|9
|Bismarck St. Mary’s
|3-0
|Bismarck
|ND
|10
|Papillion La-Vista
|5-1
|Papillion
|NE
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Olathe Northwest
|1-1
|Olathe
|KS
|2
|Fossil Ridge
|2-0
|Fort Collins
|CO
|3
|Lewis-Palmer
|1-0
|Monument
|CO
|4
|Blue Valley West
|3-0
|Overland Park
|KS
|5
|St. James Academy
|1-0
|Lenexa
|KS
|6
|MT. Vista
|2-0
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
|7
|Lansing
|3-1
|Lansing
|KS
|8
|Rock Canyon
|5-1
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
|9
|Centennial
|5-1
|Las Cruces
|NM
|10
|Woods Cross
|4-1
|Wood Cross
|UT
REGION 9 (AK, NV, CA, AZ)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|8-2
|Santa Ana
|CA
|2
|Long Beach Poly
|3-1
|Long Beach
|CA
|3
|Redondo
|1-0
|Redondo
|CA
|4
|Corona del Sol
|2-0
|Tempe
|AZ
|5
|Xavier College Prep
|2-0
|Phoenix
|AZ
|6
|Santa Margarita
|7-3
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|CA
|7
|Marymount
|1-1
|Los Angeles
|CA
|8
|Torrey Pines
|2-1
|San Diego
|CA
|9
|St. Ignatuis
|6-0
|San Francisco
|CA
|10
|Mira Costa
|0-0
|Manhattan Beach
|CA
REGION 10 (HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|Scool
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Missoula Sentinel
|1-0
|Missoula
|MT
|2
|Jesuit
|1-0
|Portland
|OR
|3
|Lakeside
|0-0
|Seattle
|WA
|4
|Central Catholic
|0-0
|Portland
|OR
|5
|Tumwater
|0-0
|Tumwater
|WA
|6
|Auburn Riverside
|0-0
|24-3
|WA
|7
|Archbishop Murphy
|0-0
|Everett
|WA
|8
|Billings Senior
|2-0
|Billings
|MT
|9
|Diamond
|6-1
|Achorage
|AK
|10
|Sheldon
|1-0
|Eugene
|OR