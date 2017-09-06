Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings - Week 2

USA Today Sports

Photo: David R. Lutman, Special to Courier-Journal

Super 25

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Nov. 8

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Walter Panas 0-0 Cortlandt NY
2 Connetquot 0-0 Bohemia NY
3 RHAM 0-0 Hebron CT
4 Barnstable 0-0 Hyannis MA
5 VIctor 0-0 Victor NY
6 Newton North 0-0 Newtonville MA
7 Kings Park 0-0 Kings Park NY
8 Hopkinton 0-0 Hopkinton MA
9 Greely 0-0 Cumberland Center ME
10 Southington 0-0 Southington CT

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Princess Anne  2-0 Virginia Beach VA
2 Bishop Shanahan 0-0 Downington PA
3 Immaculate Heart Academy 0-0 Washington Township NJ
4 Northwest 0-0 Germantown MD
5 Flint Hill 0-0 Oakton VA
6 Northern Valley Old Tappan 0-0 Old Tappan NJ
7 Allentown Central Catholic 0-0 Allentown PA
8 Good Counsel HS 0-0 Olney MD
9 Loudon County  4-0 Loudon VA
10 Parkland 0-0 Allentown PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Dorman   12-0 Dorman SC
2 Bishop Moore   3-0 Orlando FL
3 Walton   13-0 Marietta GA
4 St Thomas Aquinas  3-1 Ft. Lauderdale FL
5 North Raleigh Christian  7-0 Raleigh NC
6 Baylor    13-0 Chattanooga TN
7 Briarcrest Christian  12-2 Eads TN
8 Buford  13-1 Buford GA
9 Green Hope  9-1 Cary NC
10 McGill-Toolen  6-1 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Reagan 27-1 San Antonio TX
2 Carroll 24-3 South Lake TX
3 O’Connor 23-3 Helotes TX
4 Fayetteville  2-1 Fayetteville AR
5 Rouse 30-3 Leander TX
6 Amarillo 19-6 Amarillo TX
7 Clemens 25-3 Schertz TX
8 Allen 18-3 Allen TX
9 Bryon Nelson 23-4 Trophy Club TX
10 The Woodlands 14-1 Conroe TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Assumption  11-0 Louisville KY
2 Zionsville  9-0 Zionsville IN
3 Mercy  8-2 Louisville KY
4 Brecksville-Broadview Heights  2-0 Broadview Heights OH
5 Avon  12-2 Avon IN
6 Rockford  16-1 Rockford MI
7 Ursuline Academy  5-0 Cincinnati OH
8 Providence  12-1 Clarksville IN
9 Mount Notre Dame  2-1 Cincinnati OH
10 Notre Dame Academy  5-1 Park Hills KY

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Marist 7-0 Chicago IL
2 St. Joseph’s Academy 2-0 St. Louis MO
3 Divine Savior Holy Angels 6-1 Milwaukee WI
4 Minooka 5-1 Minooka IL
5 Lafayette 2-1 Wildwood MO
6 Franklin 15-2 Franklin WI
7 Mother McAuley 3-0 Chicago IL
8 St Teresa’s Academy 8-0 Kansas City MO
9 Benet 8-0 Lisle IL
10 East Troy 5-3 East Troy WI

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Eagan  2-0 Eagan MN
2 Papillion La-Vista South  6-1 Papillion NE
3 Lakeville North  3-0 Lakeville MN
4 Harrisburg  3-0 Harrisburg SD
5 Champlin Park  2-0 Champlin MN
6 Omaha Marian  6-1 Omaha NE
7 Mitchell  8-0 Mitchell SD
8 Millard West  4-0 Millard NE
9 Bismarck St. Mary’s  3-0 Bismarck ND
10 Papillion La-Vista  5-1 Papillion NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Olathe Northwest 1-1 Olathe KS
2 Fossil Ridge 2-0 Fort Collins CO
3 Lewis-Palmer 1-0 Monument CO
4 Blue Valley West 3-0 Overland Park KS
5 St. James Academy 1-0 Lenexa KS
6 MT. Vista 2-0 Highlands Ranch CO
7 Lansing 3-1 Lansing KS
8 Rock Canyon 5-1 Highlands Ranch CO
9 Centennial 5-1 Las Cruces NM
10 Woods Cross 4-1 Wood Cross UT

REGION 9 (AK, NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Mater Dei  8-2 Santa Ana CA
2 Long Beach Poly  3-1 Long Beach CA
3 Redondo  1-0 Redondo CA
4 Corona del Sol  2-0 Tempe AZ
5 Xavier College Prep  2-0 Phoenix AZ
6 Santa Margarita  7-3 Rancho Santa Margarita CA
7 Marymount  1-1 Los Angeles CA
8 Torrey Pines  2-1 San Diego CA
9 St. Ignatuis  6-0 San Francisco CA
10 Mira Costa 0-0 Manhattan Beach CA

REGION 10 (HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank Scool Record City/Town State
1 Missoula Sentinel  1-0 Missoula MT
2 Jesuit  1-0 Portland OR
3 Lakeside 0-0 Seattle WA
4 Central Catholic 0-0 Portland OR
5 Tumwater 0-0 Tumwater WA
6 Auburn Riverside 0-0 24-3 WA
7 Archbishop Murphy 0-0 Everett WA
8 Billings Senior 2-0 Billings MT
9 Diamond 6-1 Achorage AK
10 Sheldon 1-0 Eugene OR

 

