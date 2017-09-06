Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings - Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Nov. 8

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Walter Panas 0-0 Cortlandt NY 2 Connetquot 0-0 Bohemia NY 3 RHAM 0-0 Hebron CT 4 Barnstable 0-0 Hyannis MA 5 VIctor 0-0 Victor NY 6 Newton North 0-0 Newtonville MA 7 Kings Park 0-0 Kings Park NY 8 Hopkinton 0-0 Hopkinton MA 9 Greely 0-0 Cumberland Center ME 10 Southington 0-0 Southington CT

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Princess Anne 2-0 Virginia Beach VA 2 Bishop Shanahan 0-0 Downington PA 3 Immaculate Heart Academy 0-0 Washington Township NJ 4 Northwest 0-0 Germantown MD 5 Flint Hill 0-0 Oakton VA 6 Northern Valley Old Tappan 0-0 Old Tappan NJ 7 Allentown Central Catholic 0-0 Allentown PA 8 Good Counsel HS 0-0 Olney MD 9 Loudon County 4-0 Loudon VA 10 Parkland 0-0 Allentown PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Dorman 12-0 Dorman SC 2 Bishop Moore 3-0 Orlando FL 3 Walton 13-0 Marietta GA 4 St Thomas Aquinas 3-1 Ft. Lauderdale FL 5 North Raleigh Christian 7-0 Raleigh NC 6 Baylor 13-0 Chattanooga TN 7 Briarcrest Christian 12-2 Eads TN 8 Buford 13-1 Buford GA 9 Green Hope 9-1 Cary NC 10 McGill-Toolen 6-1 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Reagan 27-1 San Antonio TX 2 Carroll 24-3 South Lake TX 3 O’Connor 23-3 Helotes TX 4 Fayetteville 2-1 Fayetteville AR 5 Rouse 30-3 Leander TX 6 Amarillo 19-6 Amarillo TX 7 Clemens 25-3 Schertz TX 8 Allen 18-3 Allen TX 9 Bryon Nelson 23-4 Trophy Club TX 10 The Woodlands 14-1 Conroe TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Assumption 11-0 Louisville KY 2 Zionsville 9-0 Zionsville IN 3 Mercy 8-2 Louisville KY 4 Brecksville-Broadview Heights 2-0 Broadview Heights OH 5 Avon 12-2 Avon IN 6 Rockford 16-1 Rockford MI 7 Ursuline Academy 5-0 Cincinnati OH 8 Providence 12-1 Clarksville IN 9 Mount Notre Dame 2-1 Cincinnati OH 10 Notre Dame Academy 5-1 Park Hills KY

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Marist 7-0 Chicago IL 2 St. Joseph’s Academy 2-0 St. Louis MO 3 Divine Savior Holy Angels 6-1 Milwaukee WI 4 Minooka 5-1 Minooka IL 5 Lafayette 2-1 Wildwood MO 6 Franklin 15-2 Franklin WI 7 Mother McAuley 3-0 Chicago IL 8 St Teresa’s Academy 8-0 Kansas City MO 9 Benet 8-0 Lisle IL 10 East Troy 5-3 East Troy WI

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Eagan 2-0 Eagan MN 2 Papillion La-Vista South 6-1 Papillion NE 3 Lakeville North 3-0 Lakeville MN 4 Harrisburg 3-0 Harrisburg SD 5 Champlin Park 2-0 Champlin MN 6 Omaha Marian 6-1 Omaha NE 7 Mitchell 8-0 Mitchell SD 8 Millard West 4-0 Millard NE 9 Bismarck St. Mary’s 3-0 Bismarck ND 10 Papillion La-Vista 5-1 Papillion NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Olathe Northwest 1-1 Olathe KS 2 Fossil Ridge 2-0 Fort Collins CO 3 Lewis-Palmer 1-0 Monument CO 4 Blue Valley West 3-0 Overland Park KS 5 St. James Academy 1-0 Lenexa KS 6 MT. Vista 2-0 Highlands Ranch CO 7 Lansing 3-1 Lansing KS 8 Rock Canyon 5-1 Highlands Ranch CO 9 Centennial 5-1 Las Cruces NM 10 Woods Cross 4-1 Wood Cross UT

REGION 9 (AK, NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Mater Dei 8-2 Santa Ana CA 2 Long Beach Poly 3-1 Long Beach CA 3 Redondo 1-0 Redondo CA 4 Corona del Sol 2-0 Tempe AZ 5 Xavier College Prep 2-0 Phoenix AZ 6 Santa Margarita 7-3 Rancho Santa Margarita CA 7 Marymount 1-1 Los Angeles CA 8 Torrey Pines 2-1 San Diego CA 9 St. Ignatuis 6-0 San Francisco CA 10 Mira Costa 0-0 Manhattan Beach CA

REGION 10 (HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)