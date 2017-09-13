Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 3

USA Today Sports

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Sept. 12

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Walter Panas 0-0 Cortlandt NY
2 Connetquot 0-0 Bohemia NY
3 RHAM 0-0 Hebron CT
4 Barnstable 0-0 Hyannis MA
5 VIctor 0-0 Victor NY
6 Newton North 0-0 Newtonville MA
7 Kings Park 0-0 Kings Park NY
8 Hopkinton 0-0 Hopkinton MA
9 Greely 0-0 Cumberland Center ME
10 Southington 0-0 Southington CT

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Princess Anne 8-1 Virginia Beach VA
2 Bishop Shanahan 8-0-1 Downington PA
3 Immaculate Heart Academy 1-0 Washington Township NJ
4 Northwest 0-0 Germantown MD
5 Flint Hill 5-0 Oakton VA
6 Loudon County 6-0 Fairfax VA
7 North Allegheny 0-0 Wexford PA
8 Academy of the Holy Cross 2-0 Kensington MD
9 Northern Valley Old Tappan 0-0 Old Tappan NJ
10 Delaware Military Academy 0-0 Wilmington DE

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Dorman 15-0 Dorman SC
2 Bishop Moore 6-0 Orlando FL
3 Walton 13-0 Marietta GA
4 St. Thomas Aquinas 3-1 Ft Lauderdale FL
5 North Raleigh Christian 9-0 Raleigh NC
6 Baylor 16-0 Chattanooga TN
7 Briarcrest Christian 18-2 Eads TN
8 Buford 14-1 Buford GA
9 Green Hope 9-1 Cary NC
10 McGill-Toolen 16-1 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Reagan 29-1 San Antonio TX
2 Rouse 33-2 Leander TX
3 Fayetteville 6-1 Fayetteville AR
4 Carroll 26-4 South Lake TX
5 The Woodlands 16-1 Conroe TX
6 Oak Ridge 14-2 Conroe TX
7 O’Connor 25-3 Helotes TX
8 Clemens 27-3 Schertz TX
9 Hebron 21-7 Lewisville TX
10 Allen 23-3 Allen TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Assumption 15-1 Louisville KY
2 Zionsville 13-0 Zionsville IN
3 Ursuline Academy 8-0 Cincinnati OH
4 Mercy 10-2 Louisville KY
5 Mount Notre Dame 10-0 Cincinnati OH
6 Center Grove 15-1 Greenwood IN
7 Rockford 20-1 Rockford MI
8 Avon 13-2 Avon IN
9 Mason 5-1 Mason OH
10 Yorktown 15-1 Yorktown IN

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Marist 9-0 Chicago IL
2 St. Joseph’s Academy 6-1 St. Louis MO
3 Minooka 7-4 Minooka IL
4 Divine Savior Holy Angels 10-3 Milwaukee WI
5 Ankeny Centennial 10-3 Ankeny IA
6 Lafayette 5-1 Wildwood MO
7 Cedar Falls 9-0 Cedar Falls IA
8 East Troy 7-5 East Troy WI
9 Benet 10-0 Lisle IL
10 St Teresa’s Academy 9-3 Kansas City MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Eagan 8-0 Eagan MN
2 Papillion La-Vista South 7-1 Papillion NE
3 Lakeville North 9-0 Lakeville MN
4 Harrisburg 6-0 Harrisburg SD
5 Millard West 11-0 Millard NE
6 Champlin Park 7-1 Champlin MN
7 Omaha Marian 8-1 Omaha NE
8 Mitchell 9-0 Mitchell SD
9 Papillion La-Vista 6-1 Papillion NE
10 Jamestown 3-0 Jamestown ND

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Blue Valley West 8-1 Overland Park KS
2 Fossil Ridge 2-0 Fort Collins Co
3 Lewis Palmer 7-0 Monument Co
4 St. James Academy 5-1 Lenexa KS
5 Olathe Northwest 8-2 Olathe KS
6 Mt. Vista 3-0 Highlands Ranch CO
7 Lansing 10-1 Leavenworth KS
8 Rock Canyon 6-1 Highlands Ranch CO
9 Centennial 7-1 Las Cruces NM
10 Blue Valley North 8-1 Overland Park KS

REGION 9 (AK, NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Mater Dei 9-2 Santa Ana CA
2 Long Beach Poly 7-1 Long Beach CA
3 Redondo 4-0 Redondo CA
4 Corona del Sol 4-0 Tempe AZ
5 Xavier College Prep 4-0 Phoenix AZ
6 Santa Margarita 9-3 Rancho Santa Margarita CA
7 Marymount 1-1 Los Angeles CA
8 Torrey Pines 3-1 San Diego CA
9 Mira Costa 1-0 Manhattan Beach CA
10 Central 18-0 Fresno CA

REGION 10 (HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City/Town State
1 Iolani 21-2 Honolulu HI
2 Kamehameha 12-2 Honolulu HI
3 Billings Senior 12-0 Billings MT
4 Punahou 4-4 Honolulu HI
5 Jesuit 7-1 Portland OR
6 Missoula Sentinel 1-1 Missoula MT
7 Prairie 1-0 Brush Prairie WA
8 Central Catholic 4-1 Portland OR
9 Emerald Ridge 2-0 South Hill WA
10 Mead 0-0 Spokane WA

 

