Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Sept. 12

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Walter Panas 0-0 Cortlandt NY 2 Connetquot 0-0 Bohemia NY 3 RHAM 0-0 Hebron CT 4 Barnstable 0-0 Hyannis MA 5 VIctor 0-0 Victor NY 6 Newton North 0-0 Newtonville MA 7 Kings Park 0-0 Kings Park NY 8 Hopkinton 0-0 Hopkinton MA 9 Greely 0-0 Cumberland Center ME 10 Southington 0-0 Southington CT

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Princess Anne 8-1 Virginia Beach VA 2 Bishop Shanahan 8-0-1 Downington PA 3 Immaculate Heart Academy 1-0 Washington Township NJ 4 Northwest 0-0 Germantown MD 5 Flint Hill 5-0 Oakton VA 6 Loudon County 6-0 Fairfax VA 7 North Allegheny 0-0 Wexford PA 8 Academy of the Holy Cross 2-0 Kensington MD 9 Northern Valley Old Tappan 0-0 Old Tappan NJ 10 Delaware Military Academy 0-0 Wilmington DE

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Dorman 15-0 Dorman SC 2 Bishop Moore 6-0 Orlando FL 3 Walton 13-0 Marietta GA 4 St. Thomas Aquinas 3-1 Ft Lauderdale FL 5 North Raleigh Christian 9-0 Raleigh NC 6 Baylor 16-0 Chattanooga TN 7 Briarcrest Christian 18-2 Eads TN 8 Buford 14-1 Buford GA 9 Green Hope 9-1 Cary NC 10 McGill-Toolen 16-1 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Reagan 29-1 San Antonio TX 2 Rouse 33-2 Leander TX 3 Fayetteville 6-1 Fayetteville AR 4 Carroll 26-4 South Lake TX 5 The Woodlands 16-1 Conroe TX 6 Oak Ridge 14-2 Conroe TX 7 O’Connor 25-3 Helotes TX 8 Clemens 27-3 Schertz TX 9 Hebron 21-7 Lewisville TX 10 Allen 23-3 Allen TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Assumption 15-1 Louisville KY 2 Zionsville 13-0 Zionsville IN 3 Ursuline Academy 8-0 Cincinnati OH 4 Mercy 10-2 Louisville KY 5 Mount Notre Dame 10-0 Cincinnati OH 6 Center Grove 15-1 Greenwood IN 7 Rockford 20-1 Rockford MI 8 Avon 13-2 Avon IN 9 Mason 5-1 Mason OH 10 Yorktown 15-1 Yorktown IN

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Marist 9-0 Chicago IL 2 St. Joseph’s Academy 6-1 St. Louis MO 3 Minooka 7-4 Minooka IL 4 Divine Savior Holy Angels 10-3 Milwaukee WI 5 Ankeny Centennial 10-3 Ankeny IA 6 Lafayette 5-1 Wildwood MO 7 Cedar Falls 9-0 Cedar Falls IA 8 East Troy 7-5 East Troy WI 9 Benet 10-0 Lisle IL 10 St Teresa’s Academy 9-3 Kansas City MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Eagan 8-0 Eagan MN 2 Papillion La-Vista South 7-1 Papillion NE 3 Lakeville North 9-0 Lakeville MN 4 Harrisburg 6-0 Harrisburg SD 5 Millard West 11-0 Millard NE 6 Champlin Park 7-1 Champlin MN 7 Omaha Marian 8-1 Omaha NE 8 Mitchell 9-0 Mitchell SD 9 Papillion La-Vista 6-1 Papillion NE 10 Jamestown 3-0 Jamestown ND

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Blue Valley West 8-1 Overland Park KS 2 Fossil Ridge 2-0 Fort Collins Co 3 Lewis Palmer 7-0 Monument Co 4 St. James Academy 5-1 Lenexa KS 5 Olathe Northwest 8-2 Olathe KS 6 Mt. Vista 3-0 Highlands Ranch CO 7 Lansing 10-1 Leavenworth KS 8 Rock Canyon 6-1 Highlands Ranch CO 9 Centennial 7-1 Las Cruces NM 10 Blue Valley North 8-1 Overland Park KS

REGION 9 (AK, NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City/Town State 1 Mater Dei 9-2 Santa Ana CA 2 Long Beach Poly 7-1 Long Beach CA 3 Redondo 4-0 Redondo CA 4 Corona del Sol 4-0 Tempe AZ 5 Xavier College Prep 4-0 Phoenix AZ 6 Santa Margarita 9-3 Rancho Santa Margarita CA 7 Marymount 1-1 Los Angeles CA 8 Torrey Pines 3-1 San Diego CA 9 Mira Costa 1-0 Manhattan Beach CA 10 Central 18-0 Fresno CA

REGION 10 (HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)