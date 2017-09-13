Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records through Sept. 12
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Walter Panas
|0-0
|Cortlandt
|NY
|2
|Connetquot
|0-0
|Bohemia
|NY
|3
|RHAM
|0-0
|Hebron
|CT
|4
|Barnstable
|0-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|5
|VIctor
|0-0
|Victor
|NY
|6
|Newton North
|0-0
|Newtonville
|MA
|7
|Kings Park
|0-0
|Kings Park
|NY
|8
|Hopkinton
|0-0
|Hopkinton
|MA
|9
|Greely
|0-0
|Cumberland Center
|ME
|10
|Southington
|0-0
|Southington
|CT
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Princess Anne
|8-1
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|2
|Bishop Shanahan
|8-0-1
|Downington
|PA
|3
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|1-0
|Washington Township
|NJ
|4
|Northwest
|0-0
|Germantown
|MD
|5
|Flint Hill
|5-0
|Oakton
|VA
|6
|Loudon County
|6-0
|Fairfax
|VA
|7
|North Allegheny
|0-0
|Wexford
|PA
|8
|Academy of the Holy Cross
|2-0
|Kensington
|MD
|9
|Northern Valley Old Tappan
|0-0
|Old Tappan
|NJ
|10
|Delaware Military Academy
|0-0
|Wilmington
|DE
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Dorman
|15-0
|Dorman
|SC
|2
|Bishop Moore
|6-0
|Orlando
|FL
|3
|Walton
|13-0
|Marietta
|GA
|4
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-1
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|5
|North Raleigh Christian
|9-0
|Raleigh
|NC
|6
|Baylor
|16-0
|Chattanooga
|TN
|7
|Briarcrest Christian
|18-2
|Eads
|TN
|8
|Buford
|14-1
|Buford
|GA
|9
|Green Hope
|9-1
|Cary
|NC
|10
|McGill-Toolen
|16-1
|Mobile
|AL
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Reagan
|29-1
|San Antonio
|TX
|2
|Rouse
|33-2
|Leander
|TX
|3
|Fayetteville
|6-1
|Fayetteville
|AR
|4
|Carroll
|26-4
|South Lake
|TX
|5
|The Woodlands
|16-1
|Conroe
|TX
|6
|Oak Ridge
|14-2
|Conroe
|TX
|7
|O’Connor
|25-3
|Helotes
|TX
|8
|Clemens
|27-3
|Schertz
|TX
|9
|Hebron
|21-7
|Lewisville
|TX
|10
|Allen
|23-3
|Allen
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Assumption
|15-1
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Zionsville
|13-0
|Zionsville
|IN
|3
|Ursuline Academy
|8-0
|Cincinnati
|OH
|4
|Mercy
|10-2
|Louisville
|KY
|5
|Mount Notre Dame
|10-0
|Cincinnati
|OH
|6
|Center Grove
|15-1
|Greenwood
|IN
|7
|Rockford
|20-1
|Rockford
|MI
|8
|Avon
|13-2
|Avon
|IN
|9
|Mason
|5-1
|Mason
|OH
|10
|Yorktown
|15-1
|Yorktown
|IN
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Marist
|9-0
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|St. Joseph’s Academy
|6-1
|St. Louis
|MO
|3
|Minooka
|7-4
|Minooka
|IL
|4
|Divine Savior Holy Angels
|10-3
|Milwaukee
|WI
|5
|Ankeny Centennial
|10-3
|Ankeny
|IA
|6
|Lafayette
|5-1
|Wildwood
|MO
|7
|Cedar Falls
|9-0
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|8
|East Troy
|7-5
|East Troy
|WI
|9
|Benet
|10-0
|Lisle
|IL
|10
|St Teresa’s Academy
|9-3
|Kansas City
|MO
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Eagan
|8-0
|Eagan
|MN
|2
|Papillion La-Vista South
|7-1
|Papillion
|NE
|3
|Lakeville North
|9-0
|Lakeville
|MN
|4
|Harrisburg
|6-0
|Harrisburg
|SD
|5
|Millard West
|11-0
|Millard
|NE
|6
|Champlin Park
|7-1
|Champlin
|MN
|7
|Omaha Marian
|8-1
|Omaha
|NE
|8
|Mitchell
|9-0
|Mitchell
|SD
|9
|Papillion La-Vista
|6-1
|Papillion
|NE
|10
|Jamestown
|3-0
|Jamestown
|ND
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Blue Valley West
|8-1
|Overland Park
|KS
|2
|Fossil Ridge
|2-0
|Fort Collins
|Co
|3
|Lewis Palmer
|7-0
|Monument
|Co
|4
|St. James Academy
|5-1
|Lenexa
|KS
|5
|Olathe Northwest
|8-2
|Olathe
|KS
|6
|Mt. Vista
|3-0
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
|7
|Lansing
|10-1
|Leavenworth
|KS
|8
|Rock Canyon
|6-1
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
|9
|Centennial
|7-1
|Las Cruces
|NM
|10
|Blue Valley North
|8-1
|Overland Park
|KS
REGION 9 (AK, NV, CA, AZ)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|9-2
|Santa Ana
|CA
|2
|Long Beach Poly
|7-1
|Long Beach
|CA
|3
|Redondo
|4-0
|Redondo
|CA
|4
|Corona del Sol
|4-0
|Tempe
|AZ
|5
|Xavier College Prep
|4-0
|Phoenix
|AZ
|6
|Santa Margarita
|9-3
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|CA
|7
|Marymount
|1-1
|Los Angeles
|CA
|8
|Torrey Pines
|3-1
|San Diego
|CA
|9
|Mira Costa
|1-0
|Manhattan Beach
|CA
|10
|Central
|18-0
|Fresno
|CA
REGION 10 (HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City/Town
|State
|1
|Iolani
|21-2
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Kamehameha
|12-2
|Honolulu
|HI
|3
|Billings Senior
|12-0
|Billings
|MT
|4
|Punahou
|4-4
|Honolulu
|HI
|5
|Jesuit
|7-1
|Portland
|OR
|6
|Missoula Sentinel
|1-1
|Missoula
|MT
|7
|Prairie
|1-0
|Brush Prairie
|WA
|8
|Central Catholic
|4-1
|Portland
|OR
|9
|Emerald Ridge
|2-0
|South Hill
|WA
|10
|Mead
|0-0
|Spokane
|WA