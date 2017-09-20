Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Sept. 19

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Walter Panas 7-1 Cortlandt NY 2 Connetquot 3-0 Bohemia NY 3 RHAM 4-0 Hebron CT 4 Barnstable 3-0 Hyannis MA 5 VIctor 11-1 Victor NY 6 Newton North 5-0 Newtonville MA 7 Kings Park 8-0 Kings Park NY 8 Hopkinton 4-1 Hopkinton MA 9 Greely 3-3 Cumberland Center ME 10 Southington 3-0 Southington CT

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Princess Anne 7-0 Virginia Beach VA 2 Bishop Shanahan 4-0 Downington PA 3 Immaculate Heart Academy 6-0 Washington Township NJ 4 Northwest 2-0 Germantown MD 5 Loudon county 8-0 Oakton VA 6 Flint hill 8-0 Fairfax VA 7 North Allegheny 8-0 Wexford PA 8 Academy of the Holy Cross 5-0 Kensington MD 9 Northern Valley Old Tappan 4-0 Old Tappan NJ 10 Padua 2-0 Wilmington DE

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State 1 Dorman 27-0 Dorman SC 2 Walton 24-0 Marietta GA 3 Bishop Moore 9-1 Orlando FL 4 North Raleigh Christian 13-0 Raleigh NC 5 St. Thomas Aquinas 3-1 Ft. Lauderdale FL 6 Baylor 26-0 Chattanooga TN 7 Briarcrest Christian 22-2 Eads TN 8 Buford 20-1 Buford GA 9 Green Hope 17-2 Cary NC 10 McGill Toolen 20-3 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State 1 Reagan 31-1 San Antonio TX 2 Rouse 34-3 Leander TX 3 Carroll 28-3 South Lake TX 4 The Woodlands 21-1 Conroe TX 5 Fayetteville 11-4 Fayetteville AR 6 Oak Ridge 17-2 Conroe TX 7 Clemens 30-3 Schertz TX 8 Dawson 16-3 Pearland TX 9 Allen 18-3 Allen TX 10 Lovejoy 25-9 Lucas TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Assumption 22-1 Louisville KY 2 Zionsville 14-0 Zionsville IN 3 Ursuline Academy 10-0 Cincinnati OH 4 Mercy 17-4 Louisville KY 5 Mount Notre Dame 11-1 Cincinnati OH 6 Center Grove 17-1 Greenwood IN 7 Rockford 27-2 Rockford MI 8 Providence 21-1 Clarksville IN 9 Mason 7-1 Mason OH 10 Notre Dame Prep 29-2 Pontiac MI

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Mother McAuley 12-1 Chicago IL 2 Lafayette 12-2 Wildwood MO 3 Marist 12-1 Chicago IL 4 Arrowhead 21-4 Hartland WI 5 Cedar Falls 9-0 Cedar Falls IA 6 St. Joseph’s Academy 11-2 St. Louis MO 7 Ankeny Centennial 11-3 Ankeny IA 8 Brookfield Central 15-9 Brookfield WI 9 Minooka 14-1 Minooka IL 10 St Teresa’s Academy 11-1 Kansas City MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State 1 Lakeville North 11-0 Lakeville MN 2 Omaha Marian 15-1 Omaha NE 3 Eagan 9-1 Eagan MN 4 Harrisburg 8-0 Harrisburg SD 5 Champlin Park 7-1 Champlin MN 6 Mitchell 11-0 Mitchell SD 7 Papillion South 13-2 Papillion NE 8 Millard West 11-1 Millard NE 9 Jamestown 4-0 Jamestown ND 10 Lakeville South 9-1 Lakeville MN

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State 1 Blue Valley West 10-2 Overland Park KS 2 Fossil Ridge 6-2 Fort Collins CO 3 Lewis Palmer 8-0 Monument Co 4 St. James Academy 14-3 Lenexa KS 5 Olathe Northwest 10-2 Olathe KS 6 Mt. Vista 8-1 Highlands Ranch Co 7 Lansing 11-1 Leavenworth KS 8 Rock Canyon 7-2 Highlands Ranch CO 9 Blue Valley North 10-1 Overland Park KS 10 Centennial 9-1 Las Cruces NM

REGION 9 (AK, NV, CA, AZ)

Ramk School Record City State 1 Mater Dei 15-3 Santa Ana CA 2 Redondo 13-2 Redondo CA 3 Archbishop Mitty 12-4 San Jose CA 4 Marymount 7-3 Los Angeles CA 5 Torrey Pines 8-3 San Diego CA 6 Xavier 10-1 Phoenix CA 7 Corona del Sol 7-0 Tempe AZ 8 Santa Margarita 10-3 Rancho Santa Margarita CA 9 St. Ignatuis 20-3 San Francisco CA 10 Temecula Valley 9-0 Temecula CA

REGION 10 (HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)