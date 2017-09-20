Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records through Sept. 19
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Walter Panas
|7-1
|Cortlandt
|NY
|2
|Connetquot
|3-0
|Bohemia
|NY
|3
|RHAM
|4-0
|Hebron
|CT
|4
|Barnstable
|3-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|5
|VIctor
|11-1
|Victor
|NY
|6
|Newton North
|5-0
|Newtonville
|MA
|7
|Kings Park
|8-0
|Kings Park
|NY
|8
|Hopkinton
|4-1
|Hopkinton
|MA
|9
|Greely
|3-3
|Cumberland Center
|ME
|10
|Southington
|3-0
|Southington
|CT
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Princess Anne
|7-0
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|2
|Bishop Shanahan
|4-0
|Downington
|PA
|3
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|6-0
|Washington Township
|NJ
|4
|Northwest
|2-0
|Germantown
|MD
|5
|Loudon county
|8-0
|Oakton
|VA
|6
|Flint hill
|8-0
|Fairfax
|VA
|7
|North Allegheny
|8-0
|Wexford
|PA
|8
|Academy of the Holy Cross
|5-0
|Kensington
|MD
|9
|Northern Valley Old Tappan
|4-0
|Old Tappan
|NJ
|10
|Padua
|2-0
|Wilmington
|DE
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Dorman
|27-0
|Dorman
|SC
|2
|Walton
|24-0
|Marietta
|GA
|3
|Bishop Moore
|9-1
|Orlando
|FL
|4
|North Raleigh Christian
|13-0
|Raleigh
|NC
|5
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-1
|Ft. Lauderdale
|FL
|6
|Baylor
|26-0
|Chattanooga
|TN
|7
|Briarcrest Christian
|22-2
|Eads
|TN
|8
|Buford
|20-1
|Buford
|GA
|9
|Green Hope
|17-2
|Cary
|NC
|10
|McGill Toolen
|20-3
|Mobile
|AL
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Reagan
|31-1
|San Antonio
|TX
|2
|Rouse
|34-3
|Leander
|TX
|3
|Carroll
|28-3
|South Lake
|TX
|4
|The Woodlands
|21-1
|Conroe
|TX
|5
|Fayetteville
|11-4
|Fayetteville
|AR
|6
|Oak Ridge
|17-2
|Conroe
|TX
|7
|Clemens
|30-3
|Schertz
|TX
|8
|Dawson
|16-3
|Pearland
|TX
|9
|Allen
|18-3
|Allen
|TX
|10
|Lovejoy
|25-9
|Lucas
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Assumption
|22-1
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Zionsville
|14-0
|Zionsville
|IN
|3
|Ursuline Academy
|10-0
|Cincinnati
|OH
|4
|Mercy
|17-4
|Louisville
|KY
|5
|Mount Notre Dame
|11-1
|Cincinnati
|OH
|6
|Center Grove
|17-1
|Greenwood
|IN
|7
|Rockford
|27-2
|Rockford
|MI
|8
|Providence
|21-1
|Clarksville
|IN
|9
|Mason
|7-1
|Mason
|OH
|10
|Notre Dame Prep
|29-2
|Pontiac
|MI
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Mother McAuley
|12-1
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|Lafayette
|12-2
|Wildwood
|MO
|3
|Marist
|12-1
|Chicago
|IL
|4
|Arrowhead
|21-4
|Hartland
|WI
|5
|Cedar Falls
|9-0
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|6
|St. Joseph’s Academy
|11-2
|St. Louis
|MO
|7
|Ankeny Centennial
|11-3
|Ankeny
|IA
|8
|Brookfield Central
|15-9
|Brookfield
|WI
|9
|Minooka
|14-1
|Minooka
|IL
|10
|St Teresa’s Academy
|11-1
|Kansas City
|MO
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Lakeville North
|11-0
|Lakeville
|MN
|2
|Omaha Marian
|15-1
|Omaha
|NE
|3
|Eagan
|9-1
|Eagan
|MN
|4
|Harrisburg
|8-0
|Harrisburg
|SD
|5
|Champlin Park
|7-1
|Champlin
|MN
|6
|Mitchell
|11-0
|Mitchell
|SD
|7
|Papillion South
|13-2
|Papillion
|NE
|8
|Millard West
|11-1
|Millard
|NE
|9
|Jamestown
|4-0
|Jamestown
|ND
|10
|Lakeville South
|9-1
|Lakeville
|MN
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Blue Valley West
|10-2
|Overland Park
|KS
|2
|Fossil Ridge
|6-2
|Fort Collins
|CO
|3
|Lewis Palmer
|8-0
|Monument
|Co
|4
|St. James Academy
|14-3
|Lenexa
|KS
|5
|Olathe Northwest
|10-2
|Olathe
|KS
|6
|Mt. Vista
|8-1
|Highlands Ranch
|Co
|7
|Lansing
|11-1
|Leavenworth
|KS
|8
|Rock Canyon
|7-2
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
|9
|Blue Valley North
|10-1
|Overland Park
|KS
|10
|Centennial
|9-1
|Las Cruces
|NM
REGION 9 (AK, NV, CA, AZ)
|Ramk
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|15-3
|Santa Ana
|CA
|2
|Redondo
|13-2
|Redondo
|CA
|3
|Archbishop Mitty
|12-4
|San Jose
|CA
|4
|Marymount
|7-3
|Los Angeles
|CA
|5
|Torrey Pines
|8-3
|San Diego
|CA
|6
|Xavier
|10-1
|Phoenix
|CA
|7
|Corona del Sol
|7-0
|Tempe
|AZ
|8
|Santa Margarita
|10-3
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|CA
|9
|St. Ignatuis
|20-3
|San Francisco
|CA
|10
|Temecula Valley
|9-0
|Temecula
|CA
REGION 10 (HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Kamehameha
|12-2
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Iolani
|26-5
|Honolulu
|HI
|3
|Skyview
|3-3
|Nampa
|ID
|4
|Billings Senior
|16-0
|Billings
|MT
|5
|Jesuit
|10-2
|Portland
|OR
|6
|Missoula Sentinel
|2-1
|Missoula
|MT
|7
|Southridge
|9-0
|Beaverton
|OR
|8
|Punahou
|5-5
|Honolulu
|HI
|9
|Prairie
|9-0
|Brush Prairie
|WA
|10
|Emerald Ridge
|3-1
|South Hill
|WA