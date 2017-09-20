USA Today Sports

Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Sept. 19

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Walter Panas 7-1 Cortlandt NY
2 Connetquot 3-0 Bohemia NY
3 RHAM 4-0 Hebron CT
4 Barnstable 3-0 Hyannis MA
5 VIctor 11-1 Victor NY
6 Newton North 5-0 Newtonville MA
7 Kings Park 8-0 Kings Park NY
8 Hopkinton 4-1 Hopkinton MA
9 Greely 3-3 Cumberland Center ME
10 Southington 3-0 Southington CT

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Princess Anne 7-0 Virginia Beach VA
2 Bishop Shanahan 4-0 Downington PA
3 Immaculate Heart Academy 6-0 Washington Township NJ
4 Northwest 2-0 Germantown MD
5 Loudon county 8-0 Oakton VA
6 Flint hill 8-0 Fairfax VA
7 North Allegheny 8-0 Wexford PA
8 Academy of the Holy Cross 5-0 Kensington MD
9 Northern Valley Old Tappan 4-0 Old Tappan NJ
10 Padua 2-0  Wilmington DE

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State
1 Dorman 27-0 Dorman SC
2 Walton 24-0 Marietta GA
3 Bishop Moore 9-1 Orlando FL
4 North Raleigh Christian 13-0 Raleigh NC
5 St. Thomas Aquinas 3-1 Ft. Lauderdale FL
6 Baylor 26-0 Chattanooga TN
7 Briarcrest Christian 22-2 Eads TN
8 Buford 20-1 Buford GA
9 Green Hope 17-2 Cary NC
10 McGill Toolen 20-3 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State
1 Reagan 31-1 San Antonio TX
2 Rouse 34-3 Leander TX
3 Carroll 28-3 South Lake TX
4 The Woodlands 21-1 Conroe TX
5 Fayetteville 11-4 Fayetteville AR
6 Oak Ridge 17-2 Conroe TX
7 Clemens 30-3 Schertz TX
8 Dawson 16-3 Pearland TX
9 Allen 18-3 Allen TX
10 Lovejoy 25-9 Lucas TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Assumption 22-1 Louisville KY
2 Zionsville 14-0 Zionsville IN
3 Ursuline Academy 10-0 Cincinnati OH
4 Mercy 17-4 Louisville KY
5 Mount Notre Dame 11-1 Cincinnati OH
6 Center Grove 17-1 Greenwood IN
7 Rockford 27-2 Rockford MI
8 Providence 21-1 Clarksville IN
9 Mason 7-1 Mason OH
10 Notre Dame Prep 29-2 Pontiac MI

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Mother McAuley 12-1 Chicago IL
2 Lafayette 12-2 Wildwood MO
3 Marist 12-1 Chicago IL
4 Arrowhead 21-4 Hartland WI
5 Cedar Falls 9-0 Cedar Falls IA
6 St. Joseph’s Academy 11-2 St. Louis MO
7 Ankeny Centennial 11-3 Ankeny IA
8 Brookfield Central 15-9 Brookfield WI
9 Minooka 14-1 Minooka IL
10 St Teresa’s Academy 11-1 Kansas City MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State
1 Lakeville North 11-0 Lakeville MN
2 Omaha Marian 15-1 Omaha NE
3 Eagan 9-1 Eagan MN
4 Harrisburg 8-0 Harrisburg SD
5 Champlin Park 7-1 Champlin MN
6 Mitchell 11-0 Mitchell SD
7 Papillion South 13-2 Papillion NE
8 Millard West 11-1 Millard NE
9 Jamestown 4-0 Jamestown ND
10 Lakeville South 9-1 Lakeville MN

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State
1 Blue Valley West 10-2 Overland Park KS
2 Fossil Ridge 6-2 Fort Collins CO
3 Lewis Palmer 8-0 Monument Co
4 St. James Academy 14-3 Lenexa KS
5 Olathe Northwest 10-2 Olathe KS
6 Mt. Vista 8-1 Highlands Ranch Co
7 Lansing 11-1 Leavenworth KS
8 Rock Canyon 7-2 Highlands Ranch CO
9 Blue Valley North 10-1 Overland Park KS
10 Centennial 9-1 Las Cruces NM

REGION 9 (AK, NV, CA, AZ)

Ramk School Record City State
1 Mater Dei 15-3 Santa Ana CA
2 Redondo 13-2 Redondo CA
3 Archbishop Mitty 12-4 San Jose CA
4 Marymount 7-3 Los Angeles CA
5 Torrey Pines 8-3 San Diego CA
6 Xavier 10-1 Phoenix CA
7 Corona del Sol 7-0 Tempe AZ
8 Santa Margarita 10-3 Rancho Santa Margarita CA
9 St. Ignatuis 20-3 San Francisco CA
10 Temecula Valley 9-0 Temecula CA

REGION 10 (HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Kamehameha 12-2 Honolulu HI
2 Iolani 26-5 Honolulu HI
3 Skyview 3-3 Nampa ID
4 Billings Senior 16-0 Billings MT
5 Jesuit 10-2 Portland OR
6 Missoula Sentinel 2-1 Missoula MT
7 Southridge 9-0 Beaverton OR
8 Punahou 5-5 Honolulu HI
9 Prairie 9-0 Brush Prairie WA
10 Emerald Ridge 3-1 South Hill WA

 

