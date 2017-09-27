Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 5

USA Today Sports

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Sept. 26

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Connetquot 4-0 Bohemia NY
2 Walter Panas 9-1 Cortlandt NY
3 Barnstable 6-0 Hyannis MA
4 RHAM 12-0 Hebron CT
5 VIctor 12-1 Victor NY
6 Kings Park 9-0 Kings Park NY
7 Newton North 6-0 Newtonville MA
8 Duxbury 4-0 Duxbury MA
9 Medfield 5-0 Medfield MA
10 Southington 10-2 Southington CT

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Bishop Shanahan 7-0 Downingtown PA
2 Immaculate Heart Academy 14-0 WAshington Township NJ
3 Northwest 6-0 Germantown MD
4 Loudon county 9-0 Loudon VA
5 Princess Anne 7-1 Virginia Beach VA
6 North Allegheny 9-0 Wexford PA
7 Flint Hill 14-0 Oakton VA
8 Academy of the Holy Cross 6-0 Kensignton MD
9 Northern Valley Old Tappan 4-0 Old Tappan NJ
10 Delaware Military Academy 4-0 Wilminton DE

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State
1 Dorman 27-0 Roebuck SC
2 Walton 27-0 Marietta GA
3 Baylor 30-0 Chattanooga TN
4 Marvin Ridge 14-0 Waxhaw NC
5 St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 Ft Lauderdale FL
6 North Raleigh Christian 15-1 Raleigh NC
7 Oviedo 8-0 Oviedo FL
8 Buford 23-1 Buford GA
9 Wando 21-3 Mt. Pleasant SC
10 McGill Toolen 23-3 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State
1 Reagan 33-1 San Antonio TX
2 Rouse 36-3 Leander TX
3 The Woodlands 25-1 Conroe TX
4 Hebron 25-7 Lewisville TX
5 Carroll 29-4 South Lake TX
6 Clemens 32-3 Schertz TX
7 Dawson 18-3 Pearland TX
8 Oak Ridge 18-3 Conroe TX
9 Allen 27-4 Allen TX
10 Fayetteville 15-7 Fayetteville AR

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Assumption 22-2 Louisville KY
2 Ursuline Academy 16-0 Cincinnati OH
3 Mercy 22-4 Louisville KY
4 Providence 27-1 Clarksville IN
5 Avon 24-2 Avon IN
6 Mount Notre Dame 13-2 Cincinnati OH
7 Sacred Heart 17-7 Louisville KY
8 Rockford 33-2 Rockford MI
9 Mason 11-2 Mason OH
10 Notre Dame Prep 35-2 Pontiac MI

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Mother McAuley 12-1 Chicago IL
2 Marist 12-1 Chicago IL
3 Lafayette 12-2 Wildwood MO
4 Oconomowoc 20-8 Oconomowoc WI
5 St. Jospeh’s Academy 11-2 St. Louis MO
6 Cedar Falls 9-0 Cedar Falls IA
7 Neenah 24-8 Neenah WI
8 Minooka 14-1 Minooka IL
9 Cor Jesu 7-3 St. Louis MO
10 West Des Moines Valley 7-0 West Des Moines IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State
1 Omaha Marian 16-1 Omaha NE
2 Eagan 15-1 Eagan MN
3 Lakeville North 15-1 Lakeville MN
4 Champlin Park 11-1 Champlin MN
5 Lincoln Southwest 16-1 Lincoln NE
6 Harrisburg 10-1 Harrisburg SD
7 Jamestown 5-0 Jamestown ND
8 Papillion La-Vista 14-5 Papillion NE
9 Lakeville South 13-2 Lakeville MN
10 Mitchell 12-1 Mitchell SD

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State
1 Blue Valley West 18-2 Overland Park KS
2 Lewis Palmer 11-0 Monument CO
3 St. James Academy 19-4 Lenexa KS
4 Eaton 10-1 Eaton CO
5 Lansing 14-1 Leavenworth KS
6 Olathe Northwest 14-3 Olathe KS
7 Mt. Vista 8-2 Highlands Ranch CO
8 Centennial 10-1 Las Cruces NM
9 Rock Canyon 8-3 Highlands Ranch CO
10 Blue Valley North 14-3 Overland Park KS

REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City State
1 Mater Dei 16-4 Santa Ana CA
2 Santa Margarita 11-3 Rancho Santa Margarita CA
3 Archbishop Mitty 14-4 San Jose CA
4 Marymount 9-3 Los Angeles CA
5 Torrey Pines 10-3 San Diego CA
6 Xavier 14-1 Phoenix AZ
7 Corona del Sol 18-0 Tempe AZ
8 Redondo 13-4 Redondo CA
9 St. Ignatuis 22-3 San Francisco CA
10 Temecula Valley 11-0 Temecula CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Kamehameha 18-4 Honolulu HI
2 Iolani 26-5 Honolulu HI
3 Billings Senior 23-0 Billings MT
4 Skyview 3-3 Nampa ID
5 Jesuit 15-2 Portland OR
6 Missoula Sentinel 4-1 Missoula MT
7 Prairie 13-3 Brush Prairie WA
8 Southridge 9-0 Beaverton OR
9 Central Catholic 10-1 Portland OR
10 Emerald Ridge 9-3 South Hill WA

 

