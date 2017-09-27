Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Sept. 26

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Connetquot 4-0 Bohemia NY 2 Walter Panas 9-1 Cortlandt NY 3 Barnstable 6-0 Hyannis MA 4 RHAM 12-0 Hebron CT 5 VIctor 12-1 Victor NY 6 Kings Park 9-0 Kings Park NY 7 Newton North 6-0 Newtonville MA 8 Duxbury 4-0 Duxbury MA 9 Medfield 5-0 Medfield MA 10 Southington 10-2 Southington CT

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Bishop Shanahan 7-0 Downingtown PA 2 Immaculate Heart Academy 14-0 WAshington Township NJ 3 Northwest 6-0 Germantown MD 4 Loudon county 9-0 Loudon VA 5 Princess Anne 7-1 Virginia Beach VA 6 North Allegheny 9-0 Wexford PA 7 Flint Hill 14-0 Oakton VA 8 Academy of the Holy Cross 6-0 Kensignton MD 9 Northern Valley Old Tappan 4-0 Old Tappan NJ 10 Delaware Military Academy 4-0 Wilminton DE

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State 1 Dorman 27-0 Roebuck SC 2 Walton 27-0 Marietta GA 3 Baylor 30-0 Chattanooga TN 4 Marvin Ridge 14-0 Waxhaw NC 5 St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 Ft Lauderdale FL 6 North Raleigh Christian 15-1 Raleigh NC 7 Oviedo 8-0 Oviedo FL 8 Buford 23-1 Buford GA 9 Wando 21-3 Mt. Pleasant SC 10 McGill Toolen 23-3 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State 1 Reagan 33-1 San Antonio TX 2 Rouse 36-3 Leander TX 3 The Woodlands 25-1 Conroe TX 4 Hebron 25-7 Lewisville TX 5 Carroll 29-4 South Lake TX 6 Clemens 32-3 Schertz TX 7 Dawson 18-3 Pearland TX 8 Oak Ridge 18-3 Conroe TX 9 Allen 27-4 Allen TX 10 Fayetteville 15-7 Fayetteville AR

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Assumption 22-2 Louisville KY 2 Ursuline Academy 16-0 Cincinnati OH 3 Mercy 22-4 Louisville KY 4 Providence 27-1 Clarksville IN 5 Avon 24-2 Avon IN 6 Mount Notre Dame 13-2 Cincinnati OH 7 Sacred Heart 17-7 Louisville KY 8 Rockford 33-2 Rockford MI 9 Mason 11-2 Mason OH 10 Notre Dame Prep 35-2 Pontiac MI

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Mother McAuley 12-1 Chicago IL 2 Marist 12-1 Chicago IL 3 Lafayette 12-2 Wildwood MO 4 Oconomowoc 20-8 Oconomowoc WI 5 St. Jospeh’s Academy 11-2 St. Louis MO 6 Cedar Falls 9-0 Cedar Falls IA 7 Neenah 24-8 Neenah WI 8 Minooka 14-1 Minooka IL 9 Cor Jesu 7-3 St. Louis MO 10 West Des Moines Valley 7-0 West Des Moines IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State 1 Omaha Marian 16-1 Omaha NE 2 Eagan 15-1 Eagan MN 3 Lakeville North 15-1 Lakeville MN 4 Champlin Park 11-1 Champlin MN 5 Lincoln Southwest 16-1 Lincoln NE 6 Harrisburg 10-1 Harrisburg SD 7 Jamestown 5-0 Jamestown ND 8 Papillion La-Vista 14-5 Papillion NE 9 Lakeville South 13-2 Lakeville MN 10 Mitchell 12-1 Mitchell SD

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State 1 Blue Valley West 18-2 Overland Park KS 2 Lewis Palmer 11-0 Monument CO 3 St. James Academy 19-4 Lenexa KS 4 Eaton 10-1 Eaton CO 5 Lansing 14-1 Leavenworth KS 6 Olathe Northwest 14-3 Olathe KS 7 Mt. Vista 8-2 Highlands Ranch CO 8 Centennial 10-1 Las Cruces NM 9 Rock Canyon 8-3 Highlands Ranch CO 10 Blue Valley North 14-3 Overland Park KS

REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City State 1 Mater Dei 16-4 Santa Ana CA 2 Santa Margarita 11-3 Rancho Santa Margarita CA 3 Archbishop Mitty 14-4 San Jose CA 4 Marymount 9-3 Los Angeles CA 5 Torrey Pines 10-3 San Diego CA 6 Xavier 14-1 Phoenix AZ 7 Corona del Sol 18-0 Tempe AZ 8 Redondo 13-4 Redondo CA 9 St. Ignatuis 22-3 San Francisco CA 10 Temecula Valley 11-0 Temecula CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)