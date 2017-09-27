Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 5

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records through Sept. 26
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Connetquot
|4-0
|Bohemia
|NY
|2
|Walter Panas
|9-1
|Cortlandt
|NY
|3
|Barnstable
|6-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|4
|RHAM
|12-0
|Hebron
|CT
|5
|VIctor
|12-1
|Victor
|NY
|6
|Kings Park
|9-0
|Kings Park
|NY
|7
|Newton North
|6-0
|Newtonville
|MA
|8
|Duxbury
|4-0
|Duxbury
|MA
|9
|Medfield
|5-0
|Medfield
|MA
|10
|Southington
|10-2
|Southington
|CT
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Bishop Shanahan
|7-0
|Downingtown
|PA
|2
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|14-0
|WAshington Township
|NJ
|3
|Northwest
|6-0
|Germantown
|MD
|4
|Loudon county
|9-0
|Loudon
|VA
|5
|Princess Anne
|7-1
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|6
|North Allegheny
|9-0
|Wexford
|PA
|7
|Flint Hill
|14-0
|Oakton
|VA
|8
|Academy of the Holy Cross
|6-0
|Kensignton
|MD
|9
|Northern Valley Old Tappan
|4-0
|Old Tappan
|NJ
|10
|Delaware Military Academy
|4-0
|Wilminton
|DE
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Dorman
|27-0
|Roebuck
|SC
|2
|Walton
|27-0
|Marietta
|GA
|3
|Baylor
|30-0
|Chattanooga
|TN
|4
|Marvin Ridge
|14-0
|Waxhaw
|NC
|5
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|4-1
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|6
|North Raleigh Christian
|15-1
|Raleigh
|NC
|7
|Oviedo
|8-0
|Oviedo
|FL
|8
|Buford
|23-1
|Buford
|GA
|9
|Wando
|21-3
|Mt. Pleasant
|SC
|10
|McGill Toolen
|23-3
|Mobile
|AL
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Reagan
|33-1
|San Antonio
|TX
|2
|Rouse
|36-3
|Leander
|TX
|3
|The Woodlands
|25-1
|Conroe
|TX
|4
|Hebron
|25-7
|Lewisville
|TX
|5
|Carroll
|29-4
|South Lake
|TX
|6
|Clemens
|32-3
|Schertz
|TX
|7
|Dawson
|18-3
|Pearland
|TX
|8
|Oak Ridge
|18-3
|Conroe
|TX
|9
|Allen
|27-4
|Allen
|TX
|10
|Fayetteville
|15-7
|Fayetteville
|AR
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Assumption
|22-2
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Ursuline Academy
|16-0
|Cincinnati
|OH
|3
|Mercy
|22-4
|Louisville
|KY
|4
|Providence
|27-1
|Clarksville
|IN
|5
|Avon
|24-2
|Avon
|IN
|6
|Mount Notre Dame
|13-2
|Cincinnati
|OH
|7
|Sacred Heart
|17-7
|Louisville
|KY
|8
|Rockford
|33-2
|Rockford
|MI
|9
|Mason
|11-2
|Mason
|OH
|10
|Notre Dame Prep
|35-2
|Pontiac
|MI
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Mother McAuley
|12-1
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|Marist
|12-1
|Chicago
|IL
|3
|Lafayette
|12-2
|Wildwood
|MO
|4
|Oconomowoc
|20-8
|Oconomowoc
|WI
|5
|St. Jospeh’s Academy
|11-2
|St. Louis
|MO
|6
|Cedar Falls
|9-0
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|7
|Neenah
|24-8
|Neenah
|WI
|8
|Minooka
|14-1
|Minooka
|IL
|9
|Cor Jesu
|7-3
|St. Louis
|MO
|10
|West Des Moines Valley
|7-0
|West Des Moines
|IA
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Omaha Marian
|16-1
|Omaha
|NE
|2
|Eagan
|15-1
|Eagan
|MN
|3
|Lakeville North
|15-1
|Lakeville
|MN
|4
|Champlin Park
|11-1
|Champlin
|MN
|5
|Lincoln Southwest
|16-1
|Lincoln
|NE
|6
|Harrisburg
|10-1
|Harrisburg
|SD
|7
|Jamestown
|5-0
|Jamestown
|ND
|8
|Papillion La-Vista
|14-5
|Papillion
|NE
|9
|Lakeville South
|13-2
|Lakeville
|MN
|10
|Mitchell
|12-1
|Mitchell
|SD
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Blue Valley West
|18-2
|Overland Park
|KS
|2
|Lewis Palmer
|11-0
|Monument
|CO
|3
|St. James Academy
|19-4
|Lenexa
|KS
|4
|Eaton
|10-1
|Eaton
|CO
|5
|Lansing
|14-1
|Leavenworth
|KS
|6
|Olathe Northwest
|14-3
|Olathe
|KS
|7
|Mt. Vista
|8-2
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
|8
|Centennial
|10-1
|Las Cruces
|NM
|9
|Rock Canyon
|8-3
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
|10
|Blue Valley North
|14-3
|Overland Park
|KS
REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|16-4
|Santa Ana
|CA
|2
|Santa Margarita
|11-3
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|CA
|3
|Archbishop Mitty
|14-4
|San Jose
|CA
|4
|Marymount
|9-3
|Los Angeles
|CA
|5
|Torrey Pines
|10-3
|San Diego
|CA
|6
|Xavier
|14-1
|Phoenix
|AZ
|7
|Corona del Sol
|18-0
|Tempe
|AZ
|8
|Redondo
|13-4
|Redondo
|CA
|9
|St. Ignatuis
|22-3
|San Francisco
|CA
|10
|Temecula Valley
|11-0
|Temecula
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Kamehameha
|18-4
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Iolani
|26-5
|Honolulu
|HI
|3
|Billings Senior
|23-0
|Billings
|MT
|4
|Skyview
|3-3
|Nampa
|ID
|5
|Jesuit
|15-2
|Portland
|OR
|6
|Missoula Sentinel
|4-1
|Missoula
|MT
|7
|Prairie
|13-3
|Brush Prairie
|WA
|8
|Southridge
|9-0
|Beaverton
|OR
|9
|Central Catholic
|10-1
|Portland
|OR
|10
|Emerald Ridge
|9-3
|South Hill
|WA