Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records through Oct. 3
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Connetquot
|6-0
|Bohemia
|NY
|2
|Walter Panas
|12-2
|Cortlandt
|NY
|3
|RHAM
|14-0
|Hebron
|CT
|4
|Barnstable
|8-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|5
|VIctor
|11-1
|Victor
|NY
|6
|Kings Park
|11-0
|Kings Park
|NY
|7
|Newton North
|7-0
|Newtonville
|MA
|8
|Duxbury
|7-0
|Duxbury
|MA
|9
|Westborough
|8-0
|Westborough
|MA
|10
|Andover
|9-0
|Andover
|MA
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Bishop Shanahan
|10-0
|Downingtown
|PA
|2
|Loudon county
|11-0
|Leesburg
|VA
|3
|Flint Hill
|17-0
|Oakton
|VA
|4
|North Allegheny
|5-0
|Wexford
|PA
|5
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|18-1
|Washington Township
|NJ
|6
|Northwest HS
|12-0
|Germantown
|MD
|7
|Academy of the Holy Cross
|11-0
|Kensignton
|MD
|8
|Hudson CAtholic
|16-1
|Jersey City
|NJ
|9
|Princess Anne
|10-1
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|10
|Upper Marion Area
|11-0
|King of Prussa
|PA
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Walton
|33-1
|Marietta
|GA
|2
|Wando
|29-3
|Mt. Pleasant
|SC
|3
|Dorman
|32-1
|Roebuck
|SC
|4
|Oviedo
|15-2
|Oviedo
|FL
|5
|Baylor
|34-4
|Chattanooga
|TN
|6
|Marvin Ridge
|16-0
|Waxhaw
|NC
|7
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|9-3
|Ft. Lauderdale
|FL
|8
|North Raleigh Christian
|18-1
|Raleigh
|NC
|9
|Buford
|30-3
|Buford
|GA
|10
|McGill-Toolen
|27-6
|Mobile
|AL
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Reagan
|35-1
|San Antonio
|TX
|2
|Rouse
|38-3
|Leander
|TX
|3
|The Woodlands
|27-1
|Conroe
|TX
|4
|Hebron
|25-7
|Lewisville
|TX
|5
|Carroll
|31-4
|South Lake
|TX
|6
|Dawson
|20-3
|Pearland
|TX
|7
|O’Connor
|33-3
|San Antonio
|TX
|8
|Oak Ridge
|20-3
|Conroe
|TX
|9
|Coppell
|28-3
|Coppell
|TX
|10
|Clemens
|33-4
|Schertz
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Assumption
|27-3
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Ursuline Academy
|18-1
|Cincinnati
|OH
|3
|Mercy
|24-5
|Louisville
|KY
|4
|Providence
|30-1
|Clarksville
|IN
|5
|Avon
|26-2
|Avon
|IN
|6
|Mount Notre Dame
|16-2
|Cincinnati
|OH
|7
|Notre Dame Prep
|41-2
|Pontiac
|MI
|8
|Sacred Heart
|21-11
|Louisville
|KY
|9
|Mother of Mercy
|15-3
|Cincinnati
|OH
|10
|Rockford
|39-3
|Rockford
|MI
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Marist
|23-1
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|Lafayette
|23-2
|Wildwood
|MO
|3
|Minooka
|18-1
|Minooka
|IL
|4
|Cedar Falls
|16-0
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|5
|Oconomowoc
|21-8
|Oconomowoc
|WI
|6
|St. Jospeh’s Academy
|16-2
|St. Louis
|MO
|7
|Kettle Moraine Lutheran
|27-5
|Jackson
|WI
|8
|West Des Moines Valley
|11-0
|West Des Moines
|IA
|9
|Mother McAuley
|21-4
|Chicago
|IL
|10
|St Teresa’s Academy
|18-3
|Kansas City
|MO
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Omaha Marian
|22-1
|Omaha
|NE
|2
|Eagan
|17-1
|Eagan
|MN
|3
|Lakeville North
|17-1
|Lakeville
|MN
|4
|Champlin Park
|13-1
|Champlin
|MN
|5
|Harrisburg
|12-1
|Harrisburg
|SD
|6
|Jamestown
|6-0
|Jamestown
|ND
|7
|Papillion La-Vista
|15-5
|Papillion
|NE
|8
|Lakeville South
|15-3
|Lakeville
|MN
|9
|Mitchell
|13-1
|Mitchell
|SD
|10
|Lincoln Southwest
|17-2
|Lincoln
|NE
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Lewis Palmer
|13-0
|Monument
|CO
|2
|St. James Academy
|22-4
|Lenexa
|KS
|3
|Olathe northwest
|20-3
|Olathe
|KS
|4
|Eaton HS
|12-1
|Eaton
|CO
|5
|Lansing
|21-1
|Leavenworth
|KS
|6
|La Cueva
|10-0
|Albuquerque
|NM
|7
|Centennial
|12-1
|Las Cruces
|NM
|8
|Blue Valley West
|22-4
|Overland Park
|KS
|9
|Castle View
|11-2
|Castle Rock
|CO
|10
|Rocky Mountain
|10-1
|Fort Collins
|CO
REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|23-4
|Santa Ana
|CA
|2
|Santa Margarita
|17-4
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|CA
|3
|Archbishop Mitty
|16-4
|San Jose
|CA
|4
|Torrey Pines
|12-3
|San Diego
|CA
|5
|Xavier
|18-2
|Phoenix
|CA
|6
|Corona del Sol
|26-1
|Tempe
|AZ
|7
|Redondo
|13-4
|Redondo
|CA
|8
|Temecula Valley
|13-0
|Temecula
|CA
|9
|Marymount
|11-5
|Los Angeles
|CA
|10
|St. Ignatuis
|22-5
|San Francisco
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Kamehameha
|20-4
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Skyview
|19-3
|Nampa
|ID
|3
|Billings Senior
|28-0
|Billings
|MT
|4
|Southridge
|14-0
|Beaverton
|OR
|5
|Iolani
|26-7
|Honolulu
|HI
|6
|Central Catholic
|13-1
|Portland
|OR
|7
|Missoula Sentinel
|14-1
|Missoula
|MT
|8
|Jesuit
|19-2
|Portland
|OR
|9
|Prairie
|16-3
|Brush Prairie
|WA
|10
|Emerald Ridge
|12-4
|South Hill
|WA