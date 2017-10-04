Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 6

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Oct. 3

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Connetquot 6-0 Bohemia NY 2 Walter Panas 12-2 Cortlandt NY 3 RHAM 14-0 Hebron CT 4 Barnstable 8-0 Hyannis MA 5 VIctor 11-1 Victor NY 6 Kings Park 11-0 Kings Park NY 7 Newton North 7-0 Newtonville MA 8 Duxbury 7-0 Duxbury MA 9 Westborough 8-0 Westborough MA 10 Andover 9-0 Andover MA

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Bishop Shanahan 10-0 Downingtown PA 2 Loudon county 11-0 Leesburg VA 3 Flint Hill 17-0 Oakton VA 4 North Allegheny 5-0 Wexford PA 5 Immaculate Heart Academy 18-1 Washington Township NJ 6 Northwest HS 12-0 Germantown MD 7 Academy of the Holy Cross 11-0 Kensignton MD 8 Hudson CAtholic 16-1 Jersey City NJ 9 Princess Anne 10-1 Virginia Beach VA 10 Upper Marion Area 11-0 King of Prussa PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State 1 Walton 33-1 Marietta GA 2 Wando 29-3 Mt. Pleasant SC 3 Dorman 32-1 Roebuck SC 4 Oviedo 15-2 Oviedo FL 5 Baylor 34-4 Chattanooga TN 6 Marvin Ridge 16-0 Waxhaw NC 7 St. Thomas Aquinas 9-3 Ft. Lauderdale FL 8 North Raleigh Christian 18-1 Raleigh NC 9 Buford 30-3 Buford GA 10 McGill-Toolen 27-6 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State 1 Reagan 35-1 San Antonio TX 2 Rouse 38-3 Leander TX 3 The Woodlands 27-1 Conroe TX 4 Hebron 25-7 Lewisville TX 5 Carroll 31-4 South Lake TX 6 Dawson 20-3 Pearland TX 7 O’Connor 33-3 San Antonio TX 8 Oak Ridge 20-3 Conroe TX 9 Coppell 28-3 Coppell TX 10 Clemens 33-4 Schertz TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Assumption 27-3 Louisville KY 2 Ursuline Academy 18-1 Cincinnati OH 3 Mercy 24-5 Louisville KY 4 Providence 30-1 Clarksville IN 5 Avon 26-2 Avon IN 6 Mount Notre Dame 16-2 Cincinnati OH 7 Notre Dame Prep 41-2 Pontiac MI 8 Sacred Heart 21-11 Louisville KY 9 Mother of Mercy 15-3 Cincinnati OH 10 Rockford 39-3 Rockford MI

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Marist 23-1 Chicago IL 2 Lafayette 23-2 Wildwood MO 3 Minooka 18-1 Minooka IL 4 Cedar Falls 16-0 Cedar Falls IA 5 Oconomowoc 21-8 Oconomowoc WI 6 St. Jospeh’s Academy 16-2 St. Louis MO 7 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27-5 Jackson WI 8 West Des Moines Valley 11-0 West Des Moines IA 9 Mother McAuley 21-4 Chicago IL 10 St Teresa’s Academy 18-3 Kansas City MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State 1 Omaha Marian 22-1 Omaha NE 2 Eagan 17-1 Eagan MN 3 Lakeville North 17-1 Lakeville MN 4 Champlin Park 13-1 Champlin MN 5 Harrisburg 12-1 Harrisburg SD 6 Jamestown 6-0 Jamestown ND 7 Papillion La-Vista 15-5 Papillion NE 8 Lakeville South 15-3 Lakeville MN 9 Mitchell 13-1 Mitchell SD 10 Lincoln Southwest 17-2 Lincoln NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State 1 Lewis Palmer 13-0 Monument CO 2 St. James Academy 22-4 Lenexa KS 3 Olathe northwest 20-3 Olathe KS 4 Eaton HS 12-1 Eaton CO 5 Lansing 21-1 Leavenworth KS 6 La Cueva 10-0 Albuquerque NM 7 Centennial 12-1 Las Cruces NM 8 Blue Valley West 22-4 Overland Park KS 9 Castle View 11-2 Castle Rock CO 10 Rocky Mountain 10-1 Fort Collins CO

REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City State 1 Mater Dei 23-4 Santa Ana CA 2 Santa Margarita 17-4 Rancho Santa Margarita CA 3 Archbishop Mitty 16-4 San Jose CA 4 Torrey Pines 12-3 San Diego CA 5 Xavier 18-2 Phoenix CA 6 Corona del Sol 26-1 Tempe AZ 7 Redondo 13-4 Redondo CA 8 Temecula Valley 13-0 Temecula CA 9 Marymount 11-5 Los Angeles CA 10 St. Ignatuis 22-5 San Francisco CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)