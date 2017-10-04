Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 6

USA Today Sports

Photo: Scott Springer, The Enquirer

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Oct. 3

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Connetquot 6-0 Bohemia NY
2 Walter Panas 12-2 Cortlandt NY
3 RHAM 14-0 Hebron CT
4 Barnstable 8-0 Hyannis MA
5 VIctor 11-1 Victor NY
6 Kings Park 11-0 Kings Park NY
7 Newton North 7-0 Newtonville MA
8 Duxbury 7-0 Duxbury MA
9 Westborough 8-0 Westborough MA
10 Andover 9-0 Andover MA

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Bishop Shanahan 10-0 Downingtown PA
2 Loudon county 11-0 Leesburg VA
3 Flint Hill 17-0 Oakton VA
4 North Allegheny 5-0 Wexford PA
5 Immaculate Heart Academy 18-1 Washington Township NJ
6 Northwest HS 12-0 Germantown MD
7 Academy of the Holy Cross 11-0 Kensignton MD
8 Hudson CAtholic 16-1 Jersey City NJ
9 Princess Anne 10-1 Virginia Beach VA
10 Upper Marion Area 11-0 King of Prussa PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State
1 Walton 33-1 Marietta GA
2 Wando 29-3 Mt. Pleasant SC
3 Dorman 32-1 Roebuck SC
4 Oviedo 15-2 Oviedo FL
5 Baylor 34-4 Chattanooga TN
6 Marvin Ridge 16-0 Waxhaw NC
7 St. Thomas Aquinas 9-3 Ft. Lauderdale FL
8 North Raleigh Christian 18-1 Raleigh NC
9 Buford 30-3 Buford GA
10 McGill-Toolen 27-6 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State
1 Reagan 35-1 San Antonio TX
2 Rouse 38-3 Leander TX
3 The Woodlands 27-1 Conroe TX
4 Hebron 25-7 Lewisville TX
5 Carroll 31-4 South Lake TX
6 Dawson 20-3 Pearland TX
7 O’Connor 33-3 San Antonio TX
8 Oak Ridge 20-3 Conroe TX
9 Coppell 28-3 Coppell TX
10 Clemens 33-4 Schertz TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Assumption 27-3 Louisville KY
2 Ursuline Academy 18-1 Cincinnati OH
3 Mercy 24-5 Louisville KY
4 Providence 30-1 Clarksville IN
5 Avon 26-2 Avon IN
6 Mount Notre Dame 16-2 Cincinnati OH
7 Notre Dame Prep 41-2 Pontiac MI
8 Sacred Heart 21-11 Louisville KY
9 Mother of Mercy 15-3 Cincinnati OH
10 Rockford 39-3 Rockford MI

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Marist 23-1 Chicago IL
2 Lafayette 23-2 Wildwood MO
3 Minooka 18-1 Minooka IL
4 Cedar Falls 16-0 Cedar Falls IA
5 Oconomowoc 21-8 Oconomowoc WI
6 St. Jospeh’s Academy 16-2 St. Louis MO
7 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 27-5 Jackson WI
8 West Des Moines Valley 11-0 West Des Moines IA
9 Mother McAuley 21-4 Chicago IL
10 St Teresa’s Academy 18-3 Kansas City MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State
1 Omaha Marian 22-1 Omaha NE
2 Eagan 17-1 Eagan MN
3 Lakeville North 17-1 Lakeville MN
4 Champlin Park 13-1 Champlin MN
5 Harrisburg 12-1 Harrisburg SD
6 Jamestown 6-0 Jamestown ND
7 Papillion La-Vista 15-5 Papillion NE
8 Lakeville South 15-3 Lakeville MN
9 Mitchell 13-1 Mitchell SD
10 Lincoln Southwest 17-2 Lincoln NE

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State
1 Lewis Palmer 13-0 Monument CO
2 St. James Academy 22-4 Lenexa KS
3 Olathe northwest 20-3 Olathe KS
4 Eaton HS 12-1 Eaton CO
5 Lansing 21-1 Leavenworth KS
6 La Cueva 10-0 Albuquerque NM
7 Centennial 12-1 Las Cruces NM
8 Blue Valley West 22-4 Overland Park KS
9 Castle View 11-2 Castle Rock CO
10 Rocky Mountain 10-1 Fort Collins CO

REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City State
1 Mater Dei 23-4 Santa Ana CA
2 Santa Margarita 17-4 Rancho Santa Margarita CA
3 Archbishop Mitty 16-4 San Jose CA
4 Torrey Pines 12-3 San Diego CA
5 Xavier 18-2 Phoenix CA
6 Corona del Sol 26-1 Tempe AZ
7 Redondo 13-4 Redondo CA
8 Temecula Valley 13-0 Temecula CA
9 Marymount 11-5 Los Angeles CA
10 St. Ignatuis 22-5 San Francisco CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Kamehameha 20-4 Honolulu HI
2 Skyview 19-3 Nampa ID
3 Billings Senior 28-0 Billings MT
4 Southridge 14-0 Beaverton OR
5 Iolani 26-7 Honolulu HI
6 Central Catholic 13-1 Portland OR
7 Missoula Sentinel 14-1 Missoula MT
8 Jesuit 19-2 Portland OR
9 Prairie 16-3 Brush Prairie WA
10 Emerald Ridge 12-4 South Hill WA

 

