Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Oct. 10

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Connetquot 15-1 Bohemia NY 2 Walter Panas 22-3 Cortlandt NY 3 RHAM 17-0 Hebron CT 4 Barnstable 11-0 Hyannis MA 5 Duxbury 11-0 Duxbury MA 6 VIctor 12-1 Victor NY 7 Southington 15-2 Southington CT 8 Winnesquam 15-0 Tilton NH 9 Burnt Hills 28-4 Burnt Hills NY 10 Andover 12-0 Andover MA

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Bishop Shanahan 20-0 Downingtown Pa 2 Flint Hill 17-0 Oakton VA 3 Immaculate Heart Academy 18-1 Washington Township NJ 4 Northwest 12-0 Germantown MD 5 Princess Anne 10-1 Virginia Beach VA 6 North Allegheny 5-0 Wexford PA 7 Hudson CAtholic 16-1 Jersey City NJ 8 Princess Anne 10-1 Virginia Beach VA 9 Loudoun County 12-1 Leesburg VA 10 Upper Marion Area 11-0 King of Prussa PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State 1 Walton 35-1 Marietta GA 2 Wando 34-3 Mt. Pleasant SC 3 Dorman 36-1 Roebuck SC 4 Oviedo 16-2 Oviedo FL 5 Marvin Ridge 19-0 Waxhaw NC 6 Baylor 36-5 Chattanooga TN 7 North Raleigh Christian 20-1 Raleigh NC 8 St. Thomas Aquinas 13-5 Ft Lauderdale FL 9 Buford 36-3 Buford GA 10 McGill-Toolen 29-6 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State 1 Reagan 37-1 San Antonio TX 2 Rouse 40-3 Leander TX 3 The Woodlands 29-1 Conroe TX 4 Hebron 27-7 Lewisville TX 5 Carroll 33-4 South Lake TX 6 Dawson 22-3 Pearland TX 7 O’Connor 35-3 San Antonio TX 8 Oak Ridge 22-3 Conroe TX 9 Coppell 30-3 Coppell TX 10 Clemens 35-4 Schertz TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Assumption 30-3 Louisville KY 2 Ursuline Academy 20-1 Cincinnati OH 3 Mercy 26-6 Louisville KY 4 Providence 32-1 Clarksville IN 5 Mount Notre Dame 18-3 Cincinnati OH 6 Notre Dame Prep 41-2 Pontiac MI 7 Mother of Mercy 18-3 Cincinnati OH 8 Zionsville 25-2 Zionsville IN 9 Rockford 41-3 Rockford MI 10 Sacred Heart 21-12 Louisville KY

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Marist 25-1 Chicago IL 2 Lafayette 30-2 Wildwood MO 3 Minooka 25-1 Minooka IL 4 Cedar Falls 16-0 Cedar Falls IA 5 Oconomowoc 23-8 Oconomowoc WI 6 St. Jospeh’s Academy 17-3 St. Louis MO 7 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 29-5 Jackson WI 8 West Des Moines Valley 14-0 West Des Moines IA 9 Mother McAuley 23-4 Chicago IL 10 St Teresa’s Academy 19-3 Kansas City MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State 1 Omaha Marian 23-1 Omaha NE 2 Eagan 18-1 Eagan MN 3 Lakeville North 17-2 Lakeville MN 4 Harrisburg 13-1 Harrisburg SD 5 Maple Lake 26-0 Maple Lake MN 6 Mitchell 15-1 Mitchell SD 7 Millard West 19-4 Millard NE 8 Lincoln Southwest 19-2 Lincoln NE 9 Champlin Park 18-3 Champlin MN 10 Lakeville South 16-3 Lakeville MN

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State 1 Lewis-Palmer 15-0 Monument CO 2 St. James Academy 25-4 Lenexa KS 3 Olathe Northwest 25-3 Olathe KS 4 Eaton 14-1 Eaton CO 5 Lansing 28-5 Leavenworth KS 6 La Cueva 11-1 Albuquerque NM 7 Centennial 14-1 Las Cruces NM 8 Blue Valley West 29-4 Overland Park KS 9 Highland Ranch 14-1 Highlands Ranch CO 10 Castle View 13-1 Castle Rock CO

REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City State 1 Mater Dei 26-4 Santa Ana CA 2 Torrey Pines 20-3 San Diego CA 3 Archbishop Mitty 18-4 San Jose CA 4 Santa Margarita 23-6 Rancho Santa Margarita CA 5 Corona del Sol 19-7 Los Angeles CA 6 Redondo 17-4 Redondo CA 7 Temecula Valley 19-2 Temecula CA 8 Xavier 30-3 Phoenix AZ 9 Marymount 19-7 Los Angeles AZ 10 Long Beach Poly 19-3 Long Beach CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)