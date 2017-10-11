Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records through Oct. 10
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Connetquot
|15-1
|Bohemia
|NY
|2
|Walter Panas
|22-3
|Cortlandt
|NY
|3
|RHAM
|17-0
|Hebron
|CT
|4
|Barnstable
|11-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|5
|Duxbury
|11-0
|Duxbury
|MA
|6
|VIctor
|12-1
|Victor
|NY
|7
|Southington
|15-2
|Southington
|CT
|8
|Winnesquam
|15-0
|Tilton
|NH
|9
|Burnt Hills
|28-4
|Burnt Hills
|NY
|10
|Andover
|12-0
|Andover
|MA
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Bishop Shanahan
|20-0
|Downingtown
|Pa
|2
|Flint Hill
|17-0
|Oakton
|VA
|3
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|18-1
|Washington Township
|NJ
|4
|Northwest
|12-0
|Germantown
|MD
|5
|Princess Anne
|10-1
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|6
|North Allegheny
|5-0
|Wexford
|PA
|7
|Hudson CAtholic
|16-1
|Jersey City
|NJ
|8
|Princess Anne
|10-1
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|9
|Loudoun County
|12-1
|Leesburg
|VA
|10
|Upper Marion Area
|11-0
|King of Prussa
|PA
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Walton
|35-1
|Marietta
|GA
|2
|Wando
|34-3
|Mt. Pleasant
|SC
|3
|Dorman
|36-1
|Roebuck
|SC
|4
|Oviedo
|16-2
|Oviedo
|FL
|5
|Marvin Ridge
|19-0
|Waxhaw
|NC
|6
|Baylor
|36-5
|Chattanooga
|TN
|7
|North Raleigh Christian
|20-1
|Raleigh
|NC
|8
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|13-5
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|9
|Buford
|36-3
|Buford
|GA
|10
|McGill-Toolen
|29-6
|Mobile
|AL
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Reagan
|37-1
|San Antonio
|TX
|2
|Rouse
|40-3
|Leander
|TX
|3
|The Woodlands
|29-1
|Conroe
|TX
|4
|Hebron
|27-7
|Lewisville
|TX
|5
|Carroll
|33-4
|South Lake
|TX
|6
|Dawson
|22-3
|Pearland
|TX
|7
|O’Connor
|35-3
|San Antonio
|TX
|8
|Oak Ridge
|22-3
|Conroe
|TX
|9
|Coppell
|30-3
|Coppell
|TX
|10
|Clemens
|35-4
|Schertz
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Assumption
|30-3
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Ursuline Academy
|20-1
|Cincinnati
|OH
|3
|Mercy
|26-6
|Louisville
|KY
|4
|Providence
|32-1
|Clarksville
|IN
|5
|Mount Notre Dame
|18-3
|Cincinnati
|OH
|6
|Notre Dame Prep
|41-2
|Pontiac
|MI
|7
|Mother of Mercy
|18-3
|Cincinnati
|OH
|8
|Zionsville
|25-2
|Zionsville
|IN
|9
|Rockford
|41-3
|Rockford
|MI
|10
|Sacred Heart
|21-12
|Louisville
|KY
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Marist
|25-1
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|Lafayette
|30-2
|Wildwood
|MO
|3
|Minooka
|25-1
|Minooka
|IL
|4
|Cedar Falls
|16-0
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|5
|Oconomowoc
|23-8
|Oconomowoc
|WI
|6
|St. Jospeh’s Academy
|17-3
|St. Louis
|MO
|7
|Kettle Moraine Lutheran
|29-5
|Jackson
|WI
|8
|West Des Moines Valley
|14-0
|West Des Moines
|IA
|9
|Mother McAuley
|23-4
|Chicago
|IL
|10
|St Teresa’s Academy
|19-3
|Kansas City
|MO
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Omaha Marian
|23-1
|Omaha
|NE
|2
|Eagan
|18-1
|Eagan
|MN
|3
|Lakeville North
|17-2
|Lakeville
|MN
|4
|Harrisburg
|13-1
|Harrisburg
|SD
|5
|Maple Lake
|26-0
|Maple Lake
|MN
|6
|Mitchell
|15-1
|Mitchell
|SD
|7
|Millard West
|19-4
|Millard
|NE
|8
|Lincoln Southwest
|19-2
|Lincoln
|NE
|9
|Champlin Park
|18-3
|Champlin
|MN
|10
|Lakeville South
|16-3
|Lakeville
|MN
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Lewis-Palmer
|15-0
|Monument
|CO
|2
|St. James Academy
|25-4
|Lenexa
|KS
|3
|Olathe Northwest
|25-3
|Olathe
|KS
|4
|Eaton
|14-1
|Eaton
|CO
|5
|Lansing
|28-5
|Leavenworth
|KS
|6
|La Cueva
|11-1
|Albuquerque
|NM
|7
|Centennial
|14-1
|Las Cruces
|NM
|8
|Blue Valley West
|29-4
|Overland Park
|KS
|9
|Highland Ranch
|14-1
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
|10
|Castle View
|13-1
|Castle Rock
|CO
REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|26-4
|Santa Ana
|CA
|2
|Torrey Pines
|20-3
|San Diego
|CA
|3
|Archbishop Mitty
|18-4
|San Jose
|CA
|4
|Santa Margarita
|23-6
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|CA
|5
|Corona del Sol
|19-7
|Los Angeles
|CA
|6
|Redondo
|17-4
|Redondo
|CA
|7
|Temecula Valley
|19-2
|Temecula
|CA
|8
|Xavier
|30-3
|Phoenix
|AZ
|9
|Marymount
|19-7
|Los Angeles
|AZ
|10
|Long Beach Poly
|19-3
|Long Beach
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Kamehameha
|22-4
|Honolulu
|HI
|2
|Skyview
|30-3
|Nampa
|ID
|3
|Billings Senior
|30-0
|Billings
|MT
|4
|Southridge
|17-0
|Beaverton
|OR
|5
|Diamond
|22-5
|Anchorage
|AK
|6
|Skyline
|11-0
|Sammamish
|WA
|7
|Missoula Sentinel
|15-1
|Missoula
|MT
|8
|Jesuit
|14-3
|Portland
|OR
|9
|East Side Catholic
|10-0
|Sammamish
|WA
|10
|Barlett
|22-4
|Anchorage
|AK