Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 7

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Oct. 10

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Connetquot 15-1 Bohemia NY
2 Walter Panas 22-3 Cortlandt NY
3 RHAM 17-0 Hebron CT
4 Barnstable 11-0 Hyannis MA
5 Duxbury 11-0 Duxbury MA
6 VIctor 12-1 Victor NY
7 Southington 15-2 Southington CT
8 Winnesquam 15-0 Tilton NH
9 Burnt Hills 28-4 Burnt Hills NY
10 Andover 12-0 Andover MA

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Bishop Shanahan 20-0 Downingtown Pa
2 Flint Hill 17-0 Oakton VA
3 Immaculate Heart Academy 18-1 Washington Township NJ
4 Northwest 12-0 Germantown MD
5 Princess Anne 10-1 Virginia Beach VA
6 North Allegheny 5-0 Wexford PA
7 Hudson CAtholic 16-1 Jersey City NJ
8 Princess Anne 10-1 Virginia Beach VA
9 Loudoun County 12-1 Leesburg VA
10 Upper Marion Area 11-0 King of Prussa PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State
1 Walton 35-1 Marietta GA
2 Wando 34-3 Mt. Pleasant SC
3 Dorman 36-1 Roebuck SC
4 Oviedo 16-2 Oviedo FL
5 Marvin Ridge 19-0 Waxhaw NC
6 Baylor 36-5 Chattanooga TN
7 North Raleigh Christian 20-1 Raleigh NC
8 St. Thomas Aquinas 13-5 Ft Lauderdale FL
9 Buford 36-3 Buford GA
10 McGill-Toolen 29-6 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State
1 Reagan 37-1 San Antonio TX
2 Rouse 40-3 Leander TX
3 The Woodlands 29-1 Conroe TX
4 Hebron 27-7 Lewisville TX
5 Carroll 33-4 South Lake TX
6 Dawson 22-3 Pearland TX
7 O’Connor 35-3 San Antonio TX
8 Oak Ridge 22-3 Conroe TX
9 Coppell 30-3 Coppell TX
10 Clemens 35-4 Schertz TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Assumption 30-3 Louisville KY
2 Ursuline Academy 20-1 Cincinnati OH
3 Mercy 26-6 Louisville KY
4 Providence 32-1 Clarksville IN
5 Mount Notre Dame 18-3 Cincinnati OH
6 Notre Dame Prep 41-2 Pontiac MI
7 Mother of Mercy 18-3 Cincinnati OH
8 Zionsville 25-2 Zionsville IN
9 Rockford 41-3 Rockford MI
10 Sacred Heart 21-12 Louisville KY

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Marist 25-1 Chicago IL
2 Lafayette 30-2 Wildwood MO
3 Minooka 25-1 Minooka IL
4 Cedar Falls 16-0 Cedar Falls IA
5 Oconomowoc 23-8 Oconomowoc WI
6 St. Jospeh’s Academy 17-3 St. Louis MO
7 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 29-5 Jackson WI
8 West Des Moines Valley 14-0 West Des Moines IA
9 Mother McAuley 23-4 Chicago IL
10 St Teresa’s Academy 19-3 Kansas City MO

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State
1 Omaha Marian 23-1 Omaha NE
2 Eagan 18-1 Eagan MN
3 Lakeville North 17-2 Lakeville MN
4 Harrisburg 13-1 Harrisburg SD
5 Maple Lake 26-0 Maple Lake MN
6 Mitchell 15-1 Mitchell SD
7 Millard West 19-4 Millard NE
8 Lincoln Southwest 19-2 Lincoln NE
9 Champlin Park 18-3 Champlin MN
10 Lakeville South 16-3 Lakeville MN

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State
1 Lewis-Palmer 15-0 Monument CO
2 St. James Academy 25-4 Lenexa KS
3 Olathe Northwest 25-3 Olathe KS
4 Eaton 14-1 Eaton CO
5 Lansing 28-5 Leavenworth KS
6 La Cueva 11-1 Albuquerque NM
7 Centennial 14-1 Las Cruces NM
8 Blue Valley West 29-4 Overland Park KS
9 Highland Ranch 14-1 Highlands Ranch CO
10 Castle View 13-1 Castle Rock CO

REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City State
1 Mater Dei 26-4 Santa Ana CA
2 Torrey Pines 20-3 San Diego CA
3 Archbishop Mitty 18-4 San Jose CA
4 Santa Margarita 23-6 Rancho Santa Margarita CA
5 Corona del Sol 19-7 Los Angeles CA
6 Redondo 17-4 Redondo CA
7 Temecula Valley 19-2 Temecula CA
8 Xavier 30-3 Phoenix AZ
9 Marymount 19-7 Los Angeles AZ
10 Long Beach Poly 19-3 Long Beach CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Kamehameha 22-4 Honolulu HI
2 Skyview 30-3 Nampa ID
3 Billings Senior 30-0 Billings MT
4 Southridge 17-0 Beaverton OR
5 Diamond 22-5 Anchorage AK
6 Skyline 11-0 Sammamish WA
7 Missoula Sentinel 15-1 Missoula MT
8 Jesuit 14-3 Portland OR
9 East Side Catholic 10-0 Sammamish WA
10 Barlett 22-4 Anchorage AK

 

