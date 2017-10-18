Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 8

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Oct. 17

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Connetquot 21-1 Bohemia NY 2 St. Mary’s 29-4 Lancaster NY 3 RHAM 19-0 Hebron CT 4 Barnstable 16-0 Hyannis MA 5 Duxbury 14-0 Duxbury MA 6 Walter Panas 25-3 Cortlandt NY 7 Southington 22-5 Southington CT 8 Winnesquam 18-0 Tilton NH 9 Kings Park 20-0 Kings Park NY 10 Andover 13-1 Andover MA

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Flint Hill 26-0 Oakton VA 2 Immaculate Heart Academy 24-1 Washington Township NJ 3 Bishop Shanahan 28-1 Downington PA 4 North Stafford 15-0 Stafford VA 5 Northwest 13-0 Germantown MD 6 Lord Botetourt 17-0 Daleville VA 7 Academy of the Holy Cross 23-2 Kensignton MD 8 Hudson Catholic 20-4 Jersey City NJ 9 Princess Anne 10-1 Virginia Beach VA 10 Garnet Valley 13-0 King of Prussa PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State 1 Walton 36-1 Marietta GA 2 Wando 44-3 Mt. Pleasant SC 3 Dorman 37-3 Roebuck SC 4 Oviedo 21-3 Oviedo FL 5 Marvin Ridge 21-1 Waxhaw NC 6 Baylor 36-5 Chattanooga TN 7 North Raleigh Christian 23-1 Raleigh NC 8 St. Thomas Aquinas 14-5 Ft Lauderdale FL 9 Buford 37-3 Buford GA 10 McGill-Toolen 31-6 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State 1 Reagan 38-1 San Antonio TX 2 Rouse 42-3 Leander TX 3 Hebron 27-7 Lewisville TX 4 Dawson 24-3 Pearland TX 5 O’Connor 37-3 San Antonio TX 6 Oak Ridge 24-3 Conroe TX 7 The Woodlands 30-2 Conroe TX 8 Coppell 32-3 Coppell TX 9 Clemens 37-4 Schertz TX 10 Carroll 34-5 South Lake TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Assumption 32-3 Louisville KY 2 Ursuline Academy 21-1 Cincinnati OH 3 Mercy 28-6 Louisville KY 4 Providence 35-1 Clarksville IN 5 Mount Notre Dame 18-4 Cincinnati OH 6 Notre Dame Prep 49-2 Pontiac MI 7 Mother of Mercy 19-3 Cincinnati OH 8 Zionsville 29-2 Zionsville IN 9 Rockford 42-3 Rockford MI 10 Sacred Heart 22-13 Louisville KY

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Marist 32-1 Chicago IL 2 Lafayette 32-2 Wildwood MO 3 Minooka 27-1 Minooka IL 4 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 31-5 Jackson WI 5 Cedar Falls 21-2 Cedar Falls IA 6 St. Jospeh’s Academy 22-3 St. Louis MO 7 Dike New Hartford 44-3 Dike IA 8 Arrowhead 35-11 Hartland WI 9 Mother McAuley 30-4 Chicago IL 10 West Des Moines Valley 14-0 West Des Moines IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State 1 Omaha Marian 30-1 Omaha NE 2 Eagan 19-1 Eagan MN 3 Lakeville North 24-2 Lakeville MN 4 Harrisburg 15-1 Harrisburg SD 5 Maple Lake 28-0 Maple Lake MN 6 Mitchell 17-1 Mitchell SD 7 Champlin Park 20-3 Champlin MN 8 Lincoln Southwest 32-3 Lincoln NE 9 Lakeville South 23-4 Lakeville MN 10 Bismarck Century 11-1 Bismarck ND

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State 1 Lewis Palmer 17-0 Monument CO 2 St. James Academy 30-6 Lenexa KS 3 Olathe Northwest 33-3 Olathe KS 4 Blue Valley West 31-5 Overland Park KS 5 Eaton 15-1 Eaton CO 6 Lansing 30-6 Leavenworth KS 7 Centennial 16-1 Las Cruces NM 8 La Cueva 13-1 Albuquerque NM 9 Highland Ranch 14-1 Highland Ranch CO 10 Castleview 13-2 Castle Rock CO

REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City State 1 Mater Dei 27-5 Santa Ana CA 2 Torrey Pines 22-3 San Diego CA 3 Marymount 24-7 Los Angeles CA 4 Archbishop Mitty 23-4 San Jose CA 5 Corona del Sol 33-2 Tempe AZ 6 Redondo 19-4 Redondo CA 7 Long Beach Poly 23-3 Long Beach CA 8 Xavier 31-3 Phoenix AZ 9 Santa Margarita 26-7 Rancho Santa Margarita CA 10 Temecula Valley 26-3 Long Beach CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)