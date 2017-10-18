Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 8

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.
Records through Oct. 17
REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Connetquot
|21-1
|Bohemia
|NY
|2
|St. Mary’s
|29-4
|Lancaster
|NY
|3
|RHAM
|19-0
|Hebron
|CT
|4
|Barnstable
|16-0
|Hyannis
|MA
|5
|Duxbury
|14-0
|Duxbury
|MA
|6
|Walter Panas
|25-3
|Cortlandt
|NY
|7
|Southington
|22-5
|Southington
|CT
|8
|Winnesquam
|18-0
|Tilton
|NH
|9
|Kings Park
|20-0
|Kings Park
|NY
|10
|Andover
|13-1
|Andover
|MA
REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Flint Hill
|26-0
|Oakton
|VA
|2
|Immaculate Heart Academy
|24-1
|Washington Township
|NJ
|3
|Bishop Shanahan
|28-1
|Downington
|PA
|4
|North Stafford
|15-0
|Stafford
|VA
|5
|Northwest
|13-0
|Germantown
|MD
|6
|Lord Botetourt
|17-0
|Daleville
|VA
|7
|Academy of the Holy Cross
|23-2
|Kensignton
|MD
|8
|Hudson Catholic
|20-4
|Jersey City
|NJ
|9
|Princess Anne
|10-1
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|10
|Garnet Valley
|13-0
|King of Prussa
|PA
REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Walton
|36-1
|Marietta
|GA
|2
|Wando
|44-3
|Mt. Pleasant
|SC
|3
|Dorman
|37-3
|Roebuck
|SC
|4
|Oviedo
|21-3
|Oviedo
|FL
|5
|Marvin Ridge
|21-1
|Waxhaw
|NC
|6
|Baylor
|36-5
|Chattanooga
|TN
|7
|North Raleigh Christian
|23-1
|Raleigh
|NC
|8
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|14-5
|Ft Lauderdale
|FL
|9
|Buford
|37-3
|Buford
|GA
|10
|McGill-Toolen
|31-6
|Mobile
|AL
REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Reagan
|38-1
|San Antonio
|TX
|2
|Rouse
|42-3
|Leander
|TX
|3
|Hebron
|27-7
|Lewisville
|TX
|4
|Dawson
|24-3
|Pearland
|TX
|5
|O’Connor
|37-3
|San Antonio
|TX
|6
|Oak Ridge
|24-3
|Conroe
|TX
|7
|The Woodlands
|30-2
|Conroe
|TX
|8
|Coppell
|32-3
|Coppell
|TX
|9
|Clemens
|37-4
|Schertz
|TX
|10
|Carroll
|34-5
|South Lake
|TX
REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Assumption
|32-3
|Louisville
|KY
|2
|Ursuline Academy
|21-1
|Cincinnati
|OH
|3
|Mercy
|28-6
|Louisville
|KY
|4
|Providence
|35-1
|Clarksville
|IN
|5
|Mount Notre Dame
|18-4
|Cincinnati
|OH
|6
|Notre Dame Prep
|49-2
|Pontiac
|MI
|7
|Mother of Mercy
|19-3
|Cincinnati
|OH
|8
|Zionsville
|29-2
|Zionsville
|IN
|9
|Rockford
|42-3
|Rockford
|MI
|10
|Sacred Heart
|22-13
|Louisville
|KY
REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Marist
|32-1
|Chicago
|IL
|2
|Lafayette
|32-2
|Wildwood
|MO
|3
|Minooka
|27-1
|Minooka
|IL
|4
|Kettle Moraine Lutheran
|31-5
|Jackson
|WI
|5
|Cedar Falls
|21-2
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|6
|St. Jospeh’s Academy
|22-3
|St. Louis
|MO
|7
|Dike New Hartford
|44-3
|Dike
|IA
|8
|Arrowhead
|35-11
|Hartland
|WI
|9
|Mother McAuley
|30-4
|Chicago
|IL
|10
|West Des Moines Valley
|14-0
|West Des Moines
|IA
REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Omaha Marian
|30-1
|Omaha
|NE
|2
|Eagan
|19-1
|Eagan
|MN
|3
|Lakeville North
|24-2
|Lakeville
|MN
|4
|Harrisburg
|15-1
|Harrisburg
|SD
|5
|Maple Lake
|28-0
|Maple Lake
|MN
|6
|Mitchell
|17-1
|Mitchell
|SD
|7
|Champlin Park
|20-3
|Champlin
|MN
|8
|Lincoln Southwest
|32-3
|Lincoln
|NE
|9
|Lakeville South
|23-4
|Lakeville
|MN
|10
|Bismarck Century
|11-1
|Bismarck
|ND
REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Lewis Palmer
|17-0
|Monument
|CO
|2
|St. James Academy
|30-6
|Lenexa
|KS
|3
|Olathe Northwest
|33-3
|Olathe
|KS
|4
|Blue Valley West
|31-5
|Overland Park
|KS
|5
|Eaton
|15-1
|Eaton
|CO
|6
|Lansing
|30-6
|Leavenworth
|KS
|7
|Centennial
|16-1
|Las Cruces
|NM
|8
|La Cueva
|13-1
|Albuquerque
|NM
|9
|Highland Ranch
|14-1
|Highland Ranch
|CO
|10
|Castleview
|13-2
|Castle Rock
|CO
REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Mater Dei
|27-5
|Santa Ana
|CA
|2
|Torrey Pines
|22-3
|San Diego
|CA
|3
|Marymount
|24-7
|Los Angeles
|CA
|4
|Archbishop Mitty
|23-4
|San Jose
|CA
|5
|Corona del Sol
|33-2
|Tempe
|AZ
|6
|Redondo
|19-4
|Redondo
|CA
|7
|Long Beach Poly
|23-3
|Long Beach
|CA
|8
|Xavier
|31-3
|Phoenix
|AZ
|9
|Santa Margarita
|26-7
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|CA
|10
|Temecula Valley
|26-3
|Long Beach
|CA
REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)
|Rank
|School
|Record
|City
|State
|1
|Central Catholic
|20-2
|Portland
|OR
|2
|Skyview
|32-3
|Nampa
|ID
|3
|Billings Senior
|31-0
|Billings
|MT
|4
|Southridge
|21-1
|Beaverton
|OR
|5
|Diamond
|24-5
|Anchorage
|AK
|6
|Skyline
|13-0
|Sammamish
|WA
|7
|Gonzaga prep
|21-1
|Spokane
|WA
|8
|Missoula Sentinel
|17-1
|Missoula
|MT
|9
|Mead
|12-1
|Spokane
|WA
|10
|Kamehameha
|23-5
|Honolulu
|HI