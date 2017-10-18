Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 8

USA Today Sports

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Oct. 17

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Connetquot 21-1 Bohemia NY
2 St. Mary’s 29-4 Lancaster NY
3 RHAM 19-0 Hebron CT
4 Barnstable 16-0 Hyannis MA
5 Duxbury 14-0 Duxbury MA
6 Walter Panas 25-3 Cortlandt NY
7 Southington 22-5 Southington CT
8 Winnesquam 18-0 Tilton NH
9 Kings Park 20-0 Kings Park NY
10 Andover 13-1 Andover MA

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Flint Hill 26-0 Oakton VA
2 Immaculate Heart Academy 24-1 Washington Township NJ
3 Bishop Shanahan 28-1 Downington PA
4 North Stafford 15-0 Stafford VA
5 Northwest 13-0 Germantown MD
6 Lord Botetourt 17-0 Daleville VA
7 Academy of the Holy Cross 23-2 Kensignton MD
8 Hudson Catholic 20-4 Jersey City NJ
9 Princess Anne 10-1 Virginia Beach VA
10 Garnet Valley 13-0 King of Prussa PA

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State
1 Walton 36-1 Marietta GA
2 Wando 44-3 Mt. Pleasant SC
3 Dorman 37-3 Roebuck SC
4 Oviedo 21-3 Oviedo FL
5 Marvin Ridge 21-1 Waxhaw NC
6 Baylor 36-5 Chattanooga TN
7 North Raleigh Christian 23-1 Raleigh NC
8 St. Thomas Aquinas 14-5 Ft Lauderdale FL
9 Buford 37-3 Buford GA
10 McGill-Toolen 31-6 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State
1 Reagan 38-1 San Antonio TX
2 Rouse 42-3 Leander TX
3 Hebron 27-7 Lewisville TX
4 Dawson 24-3 Pearland TX
5 O’Connor 37-3 San Antonio TX
6 Oak Ridge 24-3 Conroe TX
7 The Woodlands 30-2 Conroe TX
8 Coppell 32-3 Coppell TX
9 Clemens 37-4 Schertz TX
10 Carroll 34-5 South Lake TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Assumption 32-3 Louisville KY
2 Ursuline Academy 21-1 Cincinnati OH
3 Mercy 28-6 Louisville KY
4 Providence 35-1 Clarksville IN
5 Mount Notre Dame 18-4 Cincinnati OH
6 Notre Dame Prep 49-2 Pontiac MI
7 Mother of Mercy 19-3 Cincinnati OH
8 Zionsville 29-2 Zionsville IN
9 Rockford 42-3 Rockford MI
10 Sacred Heart 22-13 Louisville KY

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Marist 32-1 Chicago IL
2 Lafayette 32-2 Wildwood MO
3 Minooka 27-1 Minooka IL
4 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 31-5 Jackson WI
5 Cedar Falls 21-2 Cedar Falls IA
6 St. Jospeh’s Academy 22-3 St. Louis MO
7 Dike New Hartford 44-3 Dike IA
8 Arrowhead 35-11 Hartland WI
9 Mother McAuley 30-4 Chicago IL
10 West Des Moines Valley 14-0 West Des Moines IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State
1 Omaha Marian 30-1 Omaha NE
2 Eagan 19-1 Eagan MN
3 Lakeville North 24-2 Lakeville MN
4 Harrisburg 15-1 Harrisburg SD
5 Maple Lake 28-0 Maple Lake MN
6 Mitchell 17-1 Mitchell SD
7 Champlin Park 20-3 Champlin MN
8 Lincoln Southwest 32-3 Lincoln NE
9 Lakeville South 23-4 Lakeville MN
10 Bismarck Century 11-1 Bismarck ND

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State
1 Lewis Palmer 17-0 Monument CO
2 St. James Academy 30-6 Lenexa KS
3 Olathe Northwest 33-3 Olathe KS
4 Blue Valley West 31-5 Overland Park KS
5 Eaton 15-1 Eaton CO
6 Lansing 30-6 Leavenworth KS
7 Centennial 16-1 Las Cruces NM
8 La Cueva 13-1 Albuquerque NM
9 Highland Ranch 14-1 Highland Ranch CO
10 Castleview 13-2 Castle Rock CO

REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City State
1 Mater Dei 27-5 Santa Ana CA
2 Torrey Pines 22-3 San Diego CA
3 Marymount 24-7 Los Angeles CA
4 Archbishop Mitty 23-4 San Jose CA
5 Corona del Sol 33-2 Tempe AZ
6 Redondo 19-4 Redondo CA
7 Long Beach Poly 23-3 Long Beach CA
8 Xavier 31-3 Phoenix AZ
9 Santa Margarita 26-7 Rancho Santa Margarita CA
10 Temecula Valley 26-3 Long Beach CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Central Catholic 20-2 Portland OR
2 Skyview 32-3 Nampa ID
3 Billings Senior 31-0 Billings MT
4 Southridge 21-1 Beaverton OR
5 Diamond 24-5 Anchorage AK
6 Skyline 13-0 Sammamish WA
7 Gonzaga prep 21-1 Spokane WA
8 Missoula Sentinel 17-1 Missoula MT
9 Mead 12-1 Spokane WA
10 Kamehameha 23-5 Honolulu HI

 

