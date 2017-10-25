Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 9

USA Today Sports

Photo: David R. Lutman, Special to The Courier-Journal

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Oct. 24

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Connetquot 31-1 Bohemia NY
2 St. Mary’s 31-4 Lancaster NY
3 RHAM 22-1 Hebron CT
4 Barnstable 19-0 Hyannis MA
5 Duxbury 17-0 Duxbury MA
6 Walter Panas 28-3 Cortlandt NY
7 Southington 25-5 Southington CT
8 Newton North 13-1 Newtonville MA
9 Kings Park 30-3 Kings Park NY
10 Andover 14-2 Andover MA

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Flint Hill 28-0 Oakton VA
2 Immaculate Heart Academy 28-1 Washington Township NJ
3 Bishop Shanahan 30-1 Downington PA
4 North Stafford 16-0 Stafford VA
5 Northwest 12-0 Germantown MD
6 Lord Botetourt 24-0 Daleville VA
7 Academy of the Holy Cross 25-2 Kensignton MD
8 Hudson Catholic 25-4 Jersey City NJ
9 North Allegheny 16-0 Wexford PA
10 Padua 12-0 Wilmington DE

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State
1 Walton 38-1 Marietta GA
2 Wando 45-3 Mt. Pleasant SC
3 Dorman 38-4 Roebuck SC
4 Oviedo 23-3 Oviedo FL
5 Marvin Ridge 25-1 Waxhaw NC
6 Baylor 42-5 Chattanooga TN
7 North Raleigh Christian 25-1 Raleigh NC
8 St. Thomas Aquinas 14-5 Ft Lauderdale FL
9 Buford 39-3 Buford GA
10 McGill-Toolen 38-7 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State
1 Reagan 39-1 San Antonio TX
2 Rouse 42-3 Leander TX
3 Hebron 27-7 Lewisville TX
4 The Woodlands 32-2 Conroe TX
5 Oak Ridge 24-3 Conroe TX
6 Coppell 34-3 Coppell TX
7 Dawson 26-3 Pearland TX
8 Clark 34-3 San Antonio TX
9 O’Connor 38-4 San Antonio TX
10 Carroll 35-6 South Lake TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State
1 Assumption 33-3 Louisville KY
2 Ursuline Academy 22-1 Cincinnati OH
3 Mercy 30-6 Louisville KY
4 Providence 37-1 Clarksville IN
5 Mount Notre Dame 19-4 Cincinnati OH
6 Notre Dame Prep 58-2 Pontiac MI
7 Mother of Mercy 20-3 Cincinnati OH
8 Yorktown 36-2 Yorktown IN
9 Rockford 47-3 Rockford MI
10 Sacred Heart 24-13 Louisville KY

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State
1 Marist 34-1 Chicago IL
2 Lafayette 35-2 Wildwood MO
3 Minooka 33-2 Minooka IL
4 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 34-5 Jackson WI
5 Cedar Falls 21-2 Cedar Falls IA
6 St. Jospeh’s Academy 26-3 St. Louis MO
7 Dike New Hartford 44-3 Dike IA
8 Arrowhead 37-12 Hartland WI
9 Mother McAuley 31-4 Chicago IL
10 West Des Moines Valley 15-0 West Des Moines IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State
1 Omaha Marian 32-1 Omaha NE
2 Eagan 25-1 Eagan MN
3 Lakeville North 26-2 Lakeville MN
4 Harrisburg 17-1 Harrisburg SD
5 Maple Lake 29-0 Maple Lake MN
6 Champlin Park 24-4 Champlin MN
7 Lincoln Southwest 25-3 Lincoln NE
8 Mitchell 18-2 Mitchell SD
9 Lakeville South 24-4 Lakeville MN
10 Bismarck Century 13-1 Bismarck ND

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State
1 Lewis Palmer 19-0 Monument CO
2 Lone Peak 20-4 Highland UT
3 St. James Academy 34-6 Lenexa KS
4 Olathe Northwest 35-4 Olathe KS
5 Eaton 18-1 Eaton co
6 Blue Valley West 33-5 Overland Park KS
7 Lansing 33-6 Leavenworth KS
8 Centennial 18-1 Las Cruces NM
9 La Cueva 15-1 Albuquerque NM
10 Castle View 15-2 Castle Rock CO

REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City State
1 Mater Dei 29-5 Santa Ana CA
2 Torrey Pines 27-3 San Diego CA
3 Marymount 26-7 Los Angeles CA
4 Archbishop Mitty 27-5 San Jose CA
5 Corona del Sol 36-9 Tempe AZ
6 Redondo 28-6 Redondo CA
7 Long Beach Poly 25-5 Long Beach CA
8 Xavier 34-3 Phoenix AZ
9 Santa Margarita 27-8 Rancho Santa Margarita CA
10 Temecula Valley 29-3 Long Beach CA

REGION 10 (AK, HI, ID, MT, OR, WA)

Rank School Record City State
1 Central Catholic 22-2 Portland OR
2 Skyview 35-3 Nampa ID
3 Billings Senior 32-0 Billings MT
4 Southridge 23-1 Beaverton OR
5 Diamond 24-5 Anchorage AK
6 Skyline 14-0 Sammamish WA
7 Mead 20-2 Spokane WA
8 Missoula Sentinel 21-1 Missoula MT
9 Kamehameha 23-5 Honolulu HI
10 Bonneville 36-4 Idaho Falls ID

 

