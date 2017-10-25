Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 9

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and the American Volleyball Coaches Association will release Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2017-18 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the AVCA.

Records through Oct. 24

REGION 1 (CT, MA, ME, NH, NY, RI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Connetquot 31-1 Bohemia NY 2 St. Mary’s 31-4 Lancaster NY 3 RHAM 22-1 Hebron CT 4 Barnstable 19-0 Hyannis MA 5 Duxbury 17-0 Duxbury MA 6 Walter Panas 28-3 Cortlandt NY 7 Southington 25-5 Southington CT 8 Newton North 13-1 Newtonville MA 9 Kings Park 30-3 Kings Park NY 10 Andover 14-2 Andover MA

REGION 2 (DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Rank School Record City State 1 Flint Hill 28-0 Oakton VA 2 Immaculate Heart Academy 28-1 Washington Township NJ 3 Bishop Shanahan 30-1 Downington PA 4 North Stafford 16-0 Stafford VA 5 Northwest 12-0 Germantown MD 6 Lord Botetourt 24-0 Daleville VA 7 Academy of the Holy Cross 25-2 Kensignton MD 8 Hudson Catholic 25-4 Jersey City NJ 9 North Allegheny 16-0 Wexford PA 10 Padua 12-0 Wilmington DE

REGION 3 (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN)

Rank School Record City State 1 Walton 38-1 Marietta GA 2 Wando 45-3 Mt. Pleasant SC 3 Dorman 38-4 Roebuck SC 4 Oviedo 23-3 Oviedo FL 5 Marvin Ridge 25-1 Waxhaw NC 6 Baylor 42-5 Chattanooga TN 7 North Raleigh Christian 25-1 Raleigh NC 8 St. Thomas Aquinas 14-5 Ft Lauderdale FL 9 Buford 39-3 Buford GA 10 McGill-Toolen 38-7 Mobile AL

REGION 4 (AR, LA, MS, OK, TX)

Rank School Record City State 1 Reagan 39-1 San Antonio TX 2 Rouse 42-3 Leander TX 3 Hebron 27-7 Lewisville TX 4 The Woodlands 32-2 Conroe TX 5 Oak Ridge 24-3 Conroe TX 6 Coppell 34-3 Coppell TX 7 Dawson 26-3 Pearland TX 8 Clark 34-3 San Antonio TX 9 O’Connor 38-4 San Antonio TX 10 Carroll 35-6 South Lake TX

REGION 5 (IN, KY, MI, OH, WV)

Rank School Record City State 1 Assumption 33-3 Louisville KY 2 Ursuline Academy 22-1 Cincinnati OH 3 Mercy 30-6 Louisville KY 4 Providence 37-1 Clarksville IN 5 Mount Notre Dame 19-4 Cincinnati OH 6 Notre Dame Prep 58-2 Pontiac MI 7 Mother of Mercy 20-3 Cincinnati OH 8 Yorktown 36-2 Yorktown IN 9 Rockford 47-3 Rockford MI 10 Sacred Heart 24-13 Louisville KY

REGION 6 (IA, IL, MO, WI)

Rank School Record City State 1 Marist 34-1 Chicago IL 2 Lafayette 35-2 Wildwood MO 3 Minooka 33-2 Minooka IL 4 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 34-5 Jackson WI 5 Cedar Falls 21-2 Cedar Falls IA 6 St. Jospeh’s Academy 26-3 St. Louis MO 7 Dike New Hartford 44-3 Dike IA 8 Arrowhead 37-12 Hartland WI 9 Mother McAuley 31-4 Chicago IL 10 West Des Moines Valley 15-0 West Des Moines IA

REGION 7 (MN, ND, NE, SD)

Rank School Record City State 1 Omaha Marian 32-1 Omaha NE 2 Eagan 25-1 Eagan MN 3 Lakeville North 26-2 Lakeville MN 4 Harrisburg 17-1 Harrisburg SD 5 Maple Lake 29-0 Maple Lake MN 6 Champlin Park 24-4 Champlin MN 7 Lincoln Southwest 25-3 Lincoln NE 8 Mitchell 18-2 Mitchell SD 9 Lakeville South 24-4 Lakeville MN 10 Bismarck Century 13-1 Bismarck ND

REGION 8 (CO, KS, NM, UT, WY)

Rank School Record City State 1 Lewis Palmer 19-0 Monument CO 2 Lone Peak 20-4 Highland UT 3 St. James Academy 34-6 Lenexa KS 4 Olathe Northwest 35-4 Olathe KS 5 Eaton 18-1 Eaton co 6 Blue Valley West 33-5 Overland Park KS 7 Lansing 33-6 Leavenworth KS 8 Centennial 18-1 Las Cruces NM 9 La Cueva 15-1 Albuquerque NM 10 Castle View 15-2 Castle Rock CO

REGION 9 (NV, CA, AZ)

Rank School Record City State 1 Mater Dei 29-5 Santa Ana CA 2 Torrey Pines 27-3 San Diego CA 3 Marymount 26-7 Los Angeles CA 4 Archbishop Mitty 27-5 San Jose CA 5 Corona del Sol 36-9 Tempe AZ 6 Redondo 28-6 Redondo CA 7 Long Beach Poly 25-5 Long Beach CA 8 Xavier 34-3 Phoenix AZ 9 Santa Margarita 27-8 Rancho Santa Margarita CA 10 Temecula Valley 29-3 Long Beach CA

