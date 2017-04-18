Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings -- FINAL

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) 21-0-0 2 Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.) 21-0-1 3 Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) 23-2-3 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 20-1-2 5 Oxbridge Academy (West Palm Beach, Fla.) 15-1-2 6 Boca Raton (Boca Raton, Fla.) 23-1-0 7 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 25-3-0 8 Creekside (St. Johns, Fla.) 14-5-6 9 Lakeland Christian School (Lakeland, Fla.) 19-5-2 10 Stanton College Preparatory School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 17-6-2

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Oxford (Oxford, Miss.) 19-0-0 2 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 21-1-1 3 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 21-2-0 4 Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, La.) 22-4-2 5 C.E. Byrd (Shreveport, La.) 20-4-4 6 Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.) 24-4-3 7 West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) 23-0-0 8 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 14-2-1 9 St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) 19-4-2 10 Fontainebleau (Mandeville, La.) 17-4-3

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Highland Park (Dallas, Texas) 27-0-0 2 Hendrickson (Pflugerville, Texas) 19-4-4 3 The Woodlands (The Woodlands, Texas) 23-2-1 4 Keller (Keller, Texas) 22-4-2 5 Sachse (Carrolton, Texas) 25-2-0 6 Tompkins (Katy, Texas) 20-5-3 7 Aledo (Aledo, Texas) 21-4-3 8 Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) 19-2-4 9 Stephenville (Stephenville, Texas) 24-4-0 10 Prosper (Prosper, Texas) 26-1-1 10 Kennedale (Kennedale, Texas) 22-1-1

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)