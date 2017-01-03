Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings -- Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

MORE: Girls Soccer Winter Rankings

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. John’s Country Day School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 15-0-0 2 American Heritage School (Plantation, Fla.) 15-0-0 3 Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.) 11-0-1 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) 11-0-1 5 Boca Raton (Boca Raton, Fla.) 16-0-0 6 Melbourne (Melbourne, Fla.) 15-1-0 7 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 18-1-0 8 Palm Harbor University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 10-0-1 9 Viera (Melbourne, Fla.) 10-2-2 10 Joe E. Newsome (Lithia, Fla.) 11-0-3

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 11-0-1 2 C.E. Byrd (Shreveport, La.) 11-2-2 3 Brandon (Brandon, Miss.) 13-0-0 4 Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, La.) 12-2-1 5 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 7-0-1 6 Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.) 12-3-3 7 Oxford (Oxford, Miss.) 10-0-0 8 St. Joseph’s Academy (Baton Rouge, La.) 8-4-3 9 Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.) 9-1-1 10 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 14-1-1

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) 0-0-0 2 Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas) 0-0-0 3 Klein (Klein, Texas) 0-0-0 4 Ursuline Academy of Dallas (Dallas, Texas) 0-0-0 5 Reagan (San Antonio, Texas) 0-0-0 6 Centennial (Frisco, Texas) 0-0-0 7 Highland Park (Dallas, Texas) 0-0-0 8 Wylie (Abilene, Texas) 0-0-0 9 Kennedale (Kennedale, Texas) 0-0-0 10 Heritage (Colleyville, Texas) 0-0-0

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)