Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings -- Week 2

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.
REGION I (Florida)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. John’s Country Day School (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|15-0-0
|2
|American Heritage School (Plantation, Fla.)
|15-0-0
|3
|Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.)
|11-0-1
|4
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.)
|11-0-1
|5
|Boca Raton (Boca Raton, Fla.)
|16-0-0
|6
|Melbourne (Melbourne, Fla.)
|15-1-0
|7
|Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
|18-1-0
|8
|Palm Harbor University (Palm Harbor, Fla.)
|10-0-1
|9
|Viera (Melbourne, Fla.)
|10-2-2
|10
|Joe E. Newsome (Lithia, Fla.)
|11-0-3
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.)
|11-0-1
|2
|C.E. Byrd (Shreveport, La.)
|11-2-2
|3
|Brandon (Brandon, Miss.)
|13-0-0
|4
|Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, La.)
|12-2-1
|5
|Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)
|7-0-1
|6
|Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.)
|12-3-3
|7
|Oxford (Oxford, Miss.)
|10-0-0
|8
|St. Joseph’s Academy (Baton Rouge, La.)
|8-4-3
|9
|Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.)
|9-1-1
|10
|Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.)
|14-1-1
REGION III (Texas)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas)
|0-0-0
|2
|Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas)
|0-0-0
|3
|Klein (Klein, Texas)
|0-0-0
|4
|Ursuline Academy of Dallas (Dallas, Texas)
|0-0-0
|5
|Reagan (San Antonio, Texas)
|0-0-0
|6
|Centennial (Frisco, Texas)
|0-0-0
|7
|Highland Park (Dallas, Texas)
|0-0-0
|8
|Wylie (Abilene, Texas)
|0-0-0
|9
|Kennedale (Kennedale, Texas)
|0-0-0
|10
|Heritage (Colleyville, Texas)
|0-0-0
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Desert Vista (Phoenix, Ariz.)
|13-1-0
|2
|Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)
|8-1-1
|3
|Junipero Serra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
|8-1-1
|4
|Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.)
|11-1-2
|5
|Bishop Amat (La Puente, Calif.)
|11-2-0
|6
|Hart (Newhall, Calif.)
|11-1-1
|7
|Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, Calif.)
|9-1-1
|8
|Tesoro (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)
|13-2-1
|9
|Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.)
|7-2-2
|10
|Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)
|10-1-2
|10
|Carondelet (Concord, Calif.)
|7-0-0
