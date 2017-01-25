Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings -- Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. John’s Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) 20-0-0 2 American Heritage School (Plantation, Fla.) 17-0-0 3 Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.) 16-0-1 4 Boca Raton (Boca Raton, Fla.) 21-0-0 5 Melbourne (Melbourne, Fla.) 19-1-0 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 17-1-2 7 University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 19-0-1 8 Joe E. Newsome (Lithia, Fla.) 19-0-3 9 Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) 18-2-1 10 Academy of Holy Names (Tampa, Fla.) 14-2-2

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 16-0-1 2 C.E. Byrd (Shreveport, La.) 12-2-2 3 Oxford (Oxford, Miss.) 15-0-0 4 Brandon (Brandon, Miss.) 16-1-0 5 Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, La.) 16-4-1 6 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 12-1-1 7 Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.) 18-3-3 8 St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) 17-3-2 9 Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.) 11-1-1 10 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 17-2-0

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 6-0-0 2 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 7-0-0 3 Plano Senior (Plano, Texas) 4-0-1 4 Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas) 6-1-0 5 Highland Park (Dallas, Texas) 6-0-0 6 Wakeland (Frisco, Texas) 4-0-1 7 Prosper (Prosper, Texas) 8-0-0 8 Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas) 4-0-0 9 Clemens (San Antonio, Texas) 5-0-0 10 Kennedale (Kennedale, Texas) 5-0-0

