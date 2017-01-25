Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings -- Week 3

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.
REGION I (Florida)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. John’s Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.)
|20-0-0
|2
|American Heritage School (Plantation, Fla.)
|17-0-0
|3
|Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.)
|16-0-1
|4
|Boca Raton (Boca Raton, Fla.)
|21-0-0
|5
|Melbourne (Melbourne, Fla.)
|19-1-0
|6
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
|17-1-2
|7
|University (Palm Harbor, Fla.)
|19-0-1
|8
|Joe E. Newsome (Lithia, Fla.)
|19-0-3
|9
|Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.)
|18-2-1
|10
|Academy of Holy Names (Tampa, Fla.)
|14-2-2
REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.)
|16-0-1
|2
|C.E. Byrd (Shreveport, La.)
|12-2-2
|3
|Oxford (Oxford, Miss.)
|15-0-0
|4
|Brandon (Brandon, Miss.)
|16-1-0
|5
|Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, La.)
|16-4-1
|6
|Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)
|12-1-1
|7
|Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.)
|18-3-3
|8
|St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.)
|17-3-2
|9
|Tupelo (Tupelo, Miss.)
|11-1-1
|10
|Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.)
|17-2-0
REGION III (Texas)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
|6-0-0
|2
|Coppell (Coppell, Texas)
|7-0-0
|3
|Plano Senior (Plano, Texas)
|4-0-1
|4
|Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas)
|6-1-0
|5
|Highland Park (Dallas, Texas)
|6-0-0
|6
|Wakeland (Frisco, Texas)
|4-0-1
|7
|Prosper (Prosper, Texas)
|8-0-0
|8
|Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas)
|4-0-0
|9
|Clemens (San Antonio, Texas)
|5-0-0
|10
|Kennedale (Kennedale, Texas)
|5-0-0
REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)
|Rank
|School
|W-L-T
|1
|Junipero Serra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
|12-1-1
|2
|Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, Calif.)
|13-1-1
|3
|Mountain View (Mountain View, Calif.)
|11-0-2
|4
|Carondelet (Concord, Calif.)
|13-1-0
|5
|Desert Vista (Phoenix, Ariz.)
|15-3-0
|6
|Bishop Amat (La Puente, Calif.)
|15-3-0
|7
|Los Alamitos (Los Alamitos, Calif.)
|17-3-3
|8
|Hart (Newhall, Calif.)
|11-1-1
|9
|Corona Del Mar (Corona Del Mar, Calif.)
|13-0-3
|10
|Xavier College Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)
|11-1-2
