Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings -- Week 4

Each week USA TODAY High School Sports and National Soccer Coaches Association of America will release Super 25 Regional Girls Winter Soccer Rankings. Rankings are based on results from the 2016-17 season, quality of players and strength of schedule. Regions are determined by the NCSAA.

MORE: Girls Soccer Winter Rankings

REGION I (Florida)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. John’s Country Day School (Orange Park, Fla.) 20-0-0 2 American Heritage School (Plantation, Fla.) 19-0-0 3 Oviedo (Oviedo, Fla.) 20-0-1 4 Boca Raton (Boca Raton, Fla.) 23-0-0 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 19-1-2 6 University (Palm Harbor, Fla.) 21-0-1 7 Joe E. Newsome (Lithia, Fla.) 21-0-3 8 Merritt Island (Merritt Island, Fla.) 20-2-1 9 Our Lady of Lourdes Academy (Miami, Fla.) 21-2-0 10 Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa, Fla.) 16-2-2

REGION II (Louisiana, Mississippi)

Rank School W-L-T 1 St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) 19-0-1 2 Oxford (Oxford, Miss.) 19-0-0 3 C.E. Byrd (Shreveport, La.) 19-3-4 4 Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) 21-2-0 5 West Lauderdale (Collinsville, Miss.) 23-0-0 6 Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans, La.) 19-4-2 7 Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.) 21-4-3 8 Madison Central (Madison, Miss.) 14-2-1 9 St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.) 19-4-2 10 Brandon (Brandon, Miss.) 18-2-0

REGION III (Texas)

Rank School W-L-T 1 Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) 10-0-0 2 Coppell (Coppell, Texas) 10-0-0 3 Prosper (Prosper, Texas) 12-0-0 4 Highland Park (Dallas, Texas) 10-0-0 5 Sachse (Sachse, Texas) 11-1-0 6 Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas) 11-0-3 7 Lone Star (Frisco, Texas) 9-0-1 8 Clemens (Schertz, Texas) 11-1-0 9 Plano Senior (Plano, Texas) 8-1-1 10 Lewisville (Lewisville, Texas) 10-1-1

REGION IV (Arizona, California and Hawaii)