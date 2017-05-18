Norco (Calif.) keeps rolling, Cape Fear (N.C.) up to No. 2 in Super 25 softball

Norco (Calif.) improved to 30-0 to remain the clear No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Super 25.

Taylor Dockins set the CIF-Southern Section record for career victories with No. 15 in the Cougars’ 4-1 victory at Roosevelt. Current University of Arizona sophomore Taylor McQuinllin had 104 during her time at Mission Viejo (Calif.).

RELATED: Latest Super 25 softball rankings

North Carolina’s unbeaten Cape Fear (25-0) won twice this past week to move up to No. 2 after Arizona’s Pinnacle (34-2) had its 17-game win streak snapped. Pinnacle is No. 3, despite the loss.

Virginia’s Bishop O’Connell (25-0) and Florida’s Coral Springs Charter (28-1) kept winning to remain fourth and fifth, respectively. Coral Springs has won 21 consecutive games and allowed just one run over its last nine games.

Oak Park-River Forest (29-1) added seven wins and has outscored its opponents 63-8 over its last six, to surge three spots and move into the top 10.

No. 20 Oshkosh North (23-3), No. 21 Male (21-3) and No. 22 Londonderry (12-1) each moved up three spots on the strength of four victories apiece. Deer Park (34-5) has captured 24 of its last 25 games to return to the Super 25 this week at No. 25.

State rankings submitted by NFCA member coaches are used to compile the Super 25.