Super 25 teams roll, but tougher playoff games are on the horizon

None of the Super 25 teams lost last week, but more difficult playoff games loom this week.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) retained the top spot as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had four catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-7 defeat of Vista Murrieta (Murrieta) Friday in a Southern Section Div. I first-round playoff. The Monarchs (11-0) play at Long Beach Poly Friday in a sectional quarterfinal. The last time the teams met, Mater Dei won 30-0 in the section semifinals in 2013.

No. 11 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) rolled past Herriman 31-7 in a 6A semifinal as running back Braedon Wissler ran for a touchdown and had a touchdown catch. The Miners (12-0) have a rematch with East (Salt Lake City) for the state title Friday at the University of Utah.

No. 18 Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.) improved to 11-0 as Elliott McElwain ran for 108 yards and a touchdown and had 75 yards in receiving in a 33-21 defeat of Spain Park (Hoover) on Friday. This Friday, the Huskies play host to defending state champion Hoover.

