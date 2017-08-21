Super 25 Week 2 Regional Football Rankings: Southeast

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.

SOUTHEAST

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina

1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (0-0)

2. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (0-0)

3. Hoover, Ala. (0-0)

4. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (1-0)

5. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (1-0)

6. Miami Central, Miami (0-0)

7. Carol City, Miami Gardens, Fla. (0-0)

8. Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala. (0-0)

9. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (0-0)

10. Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (0-0)

