Super 25 Week 2 Regional Football Rankings: Southeast

USA TODAY High School Sports is bringing back Super 25 regional rankings in football this season as selected by Jim Halley with weekly rankings in five regions — East, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and West.
SOUTHEAST
Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina
1. IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. (0-0)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale (0-0)
3. Hoover, Ala. (0-0)
4. South Pointe, Rock Hill, S.C. (1-0)
5. Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn. (1-0)
6. Miami Central, Miami (0-0)
7. Carol City, Miami Gardens, Fla. (0-0)
8. Hewitt-Trussville, Trussville, Ala. (0-0)
9. American Heritage, Plantation, Fla. (0-0)
10. Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (0-0)
