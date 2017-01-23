Menu

Football

Super Bowl champion Jeff Saturday named coach at Hebron Christian (Ga.)

Nov 20, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts former center Jeff Saturday talks with former teammates on the sideline before the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-268526 ORIG FILE ID: 20161120_jla_rb2_031.jpg

Jeff Saturday has been named coach at Hebron Christian in Georgia (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski, USA TODAY Sports)

Six-time NFL Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday has been hired as the head football coach at Hebron Christian Academy (Dacula, Ga.), according to GwinnettPrepSports.com.

Saturday, who spent 14 seasons in the NFL (13 with the Indianapolis Colts), had spent the last two seasons as an assistant at the school under former NFL player Kevin Shaffer.

“Obviously, I’m excited,” Saturday told the website. “I enjoyed working with Shaffer. We had a great time and a great relationship. We have a staff of men who care about developing kids in a Christ-like manner and playing good football. Hopefully, we can take it to the next level. … I’m excited about building and having an influence and impact on not only the players, but the coaches and their development. And developing as a coach myself.”

Saturday, who won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts, retired from the NFL after the 2012 season and has worked as an analyst for ESPN.

All three of his children attend Hebron Christian, including son Jeffrey, a sophomore wide receiver who also plays basketball at the school.

Hebron Christian went 6-4 in 2015 and 5-6 last season and earned its first state playoff invitation.

“I don’t know how many games we’ll win (in 2017),” he told the website. “We’ll have to replace some guys. We’re focusing on a sustainable program. To do that, we’re going to have to have some young guys come in and play.”

, , , , , , News 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News