Super Bowl champion Jeff Saturday named coach at Hebron Christian (Ga.)

Six-time NFL Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday has been hired as the head football coach at Hebron Christian Academy (Dacula, Ga.), according to GwinnettPrepSports.com.

Saturday, who spent 14 seasons in the NFL (13 with the Indianapolis Colts), had spent the last two seasons as an assistant at the school under former NFL player Kevin Shaffer.

“Obviously, I’m excited,” Saturday told the website. “I enjoyed working with Shaffer. We had a great time and a great relationship. We have a staff of men who care about developing kids in a Christ-like manner and playing good football. Hopefully, we can take it to the next level. … I’m excited about building and having an influence and impact on not only the players, but the coaches and their development. And developing as a coach myself.”

Saturday, who won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts, retired from the NFL after the 2012 season and has worked as an analyst for ESPN.

All three of his children attend Hebron Christian, including son Jeffrey, a sophomore wide receiver who also plays basketball at the school.

Hebron Christian went 6-4 in 2015 and 5-6 last season and earned its first state playoff invitation.

“I don’t know how many games we’ll win (in 2017),” he told the website. “We’ll have to replace some guys. We’re focusing on a sustainable program. To do that, we’re going to have to have some young guys come in and play.”