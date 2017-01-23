Super Bowl LI filled with high school multi-sport athletes

Following what is becoming a long trend, Super Bowl LI will feature an abundance of players who were multi-sport athletes in high school.

According to TrackingFootball.com, 88.7 percent of the players from the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons played multiple sports in high school. That includes 52.8 percent who also were basketball players, 47.2 percent who also competed in track and field and 18.9 percent who also played baseball.

Broken down by team, 92.5 percent of the New England Patriots roster played multiple sports, led by 58.5 percent basketball players and 43.4 percent track athletes.

Among the Atlanta Falcons, 84.9 percent played multiple sports, led by 50.9 percent track athletes and 47.2 percent basketball players.

In last year’s Super Bowl, the overall number was 88 percent multi-sport athletes among the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.